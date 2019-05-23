Surat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Surat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,84,068

Female electors: 6,80,239

Male electors: 8,03,829

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Varachha Road and Karanj were created after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Olpad, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Katargam, Surat West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Though Congress has been trying to crack its way through, the constituency has been a BJP bastion since 1989. Veteran BJP leader Kashiram Rana was the sitting MP till 2009. BJP’s Darshana Vikram Jardosh became the first female MP in the seat in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Surat district. It has a population of 60,81,322 persons as per Census 2011. The seat has also seen prominent political figures such as former prime minister Morarji Desai. Surat’s economy thrives on the production of diamonds and textiles.

