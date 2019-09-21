Supriya Shrinate appointed AICC spokesperson; ex-journalist contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from UP’s Maharajganj

New Delhi: Supriya Shrinate was on Saturday appointed as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In an official statement, Randeep Singh Surjewala, incharge AICC Communications said, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee."

Shrinate, a former journalist, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maharajganj parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.