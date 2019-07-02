Supreme Court agrees to hear DMK plea seeking disqualification of 10 AIADMK MLAs and Tamil Nadu Dy CM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seeking disqualification of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 10 other All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs for voting against the confidence motion initiated by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in February 2017.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that it would look into the issue after the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing.

In September 2017, DMK had approached the Madras High Court with the same plea but it was dismissed by the court.

According to the DMK, the action of Panneerselvam and the 10 other MLAs in having voted against the whip came within the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

