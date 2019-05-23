Co-presented by


Supaul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:12:57 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JHP Md. Abul Kalam Azad 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ranjeet Ranjan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudhakar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
RVJP Krishan Dev Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Dip Narayan Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
JKNPP Bhim Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
VSP Pramod Kumar Nirala 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Naveen Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Dileshwar Kamait 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandip Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Afroj Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Satya Narayan Mehta 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJPR Sanjeet Kumar Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
LSD Sanjay Sardar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HSRP Anand Pathak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinesh Prasad Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar S/O- Yugeshwar Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar S/O- Jawahar Lal Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Binod Kumar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kiran Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
Supaul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,25,592

Female electors: 7,28,613

Male electors: 7,96,979

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Singheshwar (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Vishwa Mohan Kumar won the seat in 2009. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ranjeet Rajan who defeated JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait.

Demographics: It covers the entire Supaul district and a part of Madhepura district. Supaul district has a population of 22,29,076 people. It is an economically backward area and receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a literacy rate of 46.35 percent.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:12:57 IST

