Supaul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Supaul Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 8
Total electors: 15,25,592
Female electors: 7,28,613
Male electors: 7,96,979
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Singheshwar (SC).
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Vishwa Mohan Kumar won the seat in 2009. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ranjeet Rajan who defeated JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait.
Demographics: It covers the entire Supaul district and a part of Madhepura district. Supaul district has a population of 22,29,076 people. It is an economically backward area and receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a literacy rate of 46.35 percent.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:12:57 IST