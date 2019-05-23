Supaul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Supaul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,25,592

Female electors: 7,28,613

Male electors: 7,96,979

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Singheshwar (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Vishwa Mohan Kumar won the seat in 2009. He was succeeded by Congress leader Ranjeet Rajan who defeated JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait.

Demographics: It covers the entire Supaul district and a part of Madhepura district. Supaul district has a population of 22,29,076 people. It is an economically backward area and receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a literacy rate of 46.35 percent.

