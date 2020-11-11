Supaul Election Result 2020 DECLARED: JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav wins against Congress' Minnatullah Rahmani
While the JD(U) candidate got 86,174 votes, the Congress candidate got 58,075 votes
Supaul Election Result 2020 DECLARED: The JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav won in Supaul against the Congress' Minnatullah Rahmani.
A rural seat, the Supaul Assembly constituency in the Koshi region of Bihar, is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.
In the last Assembly election in 2015, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav won the seat by defeating Kishor Kumar of BJP by a margin of 37,397 votes.
A News18 report said that the 43 Supaul Assembly constituency comprises the community development block Marauna; Gram Panchayats Gopalpur Sire, Bakaur, Ghuran, Baruari, Pipra Khurd, Ramdatt Patti, Balwa, Karnpur, Laukha, Basbitti, Goth Baruari, Ekma, Balha, Bairo, Sukhpur Solhni, Telwa, Bairiya, Chainsinghpatti, Malhni, Parsarma Parsauni and Supaul (M) of Supaul community development block. The constituency voted on the last of the three-phase election on 7 November.
A total of 12 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Supaul seat this year. In 2015, it was nine.
Here is some information about the Supaul constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,80,019
Number of male voters: 1,45,737
Number of female voters: 1,33,876
Number of transgender voters: 6
Voter turnout in 2020: 56 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 57.15 percent
