Sunny Deol joins BJP, boosts party's star power: Actor likely to be fielded from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat

Weeks after Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress, the latest celebrity entrant to politics is actor Sunny Deol who joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday. The development comes nearly a week after he met party president Amit Shah. The actor is likely to be fielded from Gurdaspur which was the constituency of actor Vinod Khanna who died in 2017.

Deol joined the saffron party in the presence of Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Welcoming him to the party, defence minister Sitharaman alluded to his popular movie Border and said, "The film, with Deol in a lead role, shows us how the feelings of nationalism and patriotism, beautifully portrayed in the film, can touch a chord with the people." Border is based on an episode from the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

The 62-year-old actor, known for his action-packed performances, said he wanted to work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like his father Dharmendra who had supported Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dharmendra had contested on a BJP ticket from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat in 2004 General Election.

Deol's last movie was 'Mohalla Assi' which was shot in Modi's constituency of Varanasi and his character was shown as taking part in volunteer work for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I want Modi as prime minister for the next five years," he added in a short speech.

Sunny Deol after joining BJP: The way my Papa worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking. pic.twitter.com/JyAKFcG4Rn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

In Punjab, the BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and is fighting in three of the 13 parliamentary seats in the state – Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. The saffron party has already fielded Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar. Punjab will vote in a single phase on 19 May, the last day of the seven-phased national election.

