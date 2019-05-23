Co-presented by


Sundargarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Udit Chandra Amat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Miss Juspin Lakra 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Basil Ekka 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Dayananda Bhitria 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Jual Oram 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Sunita Biswal 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Justin Lugun 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC George Tirkey 0 Votes 0% Votes

Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,10,532 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,18,689

Female Electors: 6,91,843

Assembly Constituencies: Sundargarh, Talsara, Rajgangpur, Biramitrapur, Rourkela, Raghunathpali, Bonai

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has represented the seat since 1998, except between 2009 and 2014, when two-time chief minister Hemananda Biswal represented it.

Demography: Tribals constitute half of the population in this reserved constituency. The district of Sundargarh covers the entire area of the Lok Sabha constituency. Bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Sundargarh is more urban in nature compared to other constituencies. However, it also is one of the 19 districts receiving funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGF).

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:37:38 IST

