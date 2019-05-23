Sundargarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,10,532 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,18,689

Female Electors: 6,91,843

Assembly Constituencies: Sundargarh, Talsara, Rajgangpur, Biramitrapur, Rourkela, Raghunathpali, Bonai

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has represented the seat since 1998, except between 2009 and 2014, when two-time chief minister Hemananda Biswal represented it.

Demography: Tribals constitute half of the population in this reserved constituency. The district of Sundargarh covers the entire area of the Lok Sabha constituency. Bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Sundargarh is more urban in nature compared to other constituencies. However, it also is one of the 19 districts receiving funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGF).

