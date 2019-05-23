Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 17,03,698

Female electors: 7,93,349

Male electors: 9,10,349

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sultanpur Sadar was Jaisinghpur until 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Isauli, Sultanpur, Sultanpur Sadar, Lambhu, Kadipur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bahujan Samaj Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 1999, Jai Bhadra Singh was declared the winner while in 2004 elections, Mohammad Tahir Khan became the MP. In 2009, however, Khan lost to Sanjay Singh of the Congress. In 2014, Varun Gandhi of the BJP defeated Singh’s wife Ameeta to clinch the seat.

Demographics: Dalits are a sizeable section of the population in Sultanpur while Thakurs are said to be 15 percent of the electorate in the Lok Sabha constituency. Brahmins, who are 8-9 percent of the population in the state, are also a sizeable section of the electorate. Muslims, on the other hand, constitute 17 percent of the population.

