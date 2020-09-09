Subramanian Swamy gives BJP time till Thursday to remove IT Cell chief Amit Malaviya

Swamy had said that the BJP IT Cell had gone rogue and was putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on him, while not clarifying what the underlying issue is

Continuing his criticism of BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malaviya, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy gave time till Thursday to the party to remove the former from his position.

The failure to do so, he continued in a tweet, would show that the party does want to defend him. “Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself,” he wrote.

Swamy had said on Monday that the BJP IT Cell had gone rogue and was putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on him, while not clarifying what the underlying issue is. He had also warned that he cannot be held responsible for any counter personal attacks made by his “angered followers”. Swamy also claimed he had sent a “compromise formula” to BJP chief JP Nadda.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

On Sunday, Swamy retweeted a tweet by a user called Ramesh, "Hopefully you haven’t spent all the hitjob budget on Dr @swamy39." This was preceded by a tweet complaining BJP president JP Nadda about Malviya. Swamy retweeted the same, "Dear @JPNadda ji.. you may want to take a serious look at this hit job by @amitmalviya on Dr @Swamy39."

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Another one of his followers said, “You are above criticism, ignore them, if you give them importance then you are wasting your important time.” In response, Swamy wrote, “I am ignoring but BJP must sack them. One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan.”

Swamy has also been odds with the BJP over the NEET-JEE issue. His support for the postponement of exams contradicts the Centre’s move to go ahead with the entrance examinations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“JEE/ NEET exams in the middle of a galloping COVID-19 infections, paralysing lockdown effects, a collapsing economy, a monsoon in bloom, Chinese Dragon gobbling our territory and chors and murderers in Bollywood, is like Jallianwala Bagh where innocent were gunned down,” he had tweeted on 4 September.