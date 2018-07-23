Subramanian Swamy asks Narendra Modi to go for 'medical check-up' after hug with Rahul Gandhi; BJP MP known for crude remarks

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is known for being outspoken and taking on the Opposition with his no-holds-barred attitude. Swamy, who is a lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP, actively puts out aggressive posts on social media, especially on micro-blogging site Twitter, attacking mostly the Congress party and its members.

But recently, he has also drawn a lot of ire for his unsubstantial accusations and blatant allegations made on the Opposition leaders. For instance, he has been closely following and rallying against Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case.

When the CBI filed a chargesheet against Chidambaram and his son Karti for alleged irregularities and criminal conspiracy in the deal case, Swamy had said: "People warned me that nobody can touch him. All judges are in his pocket. All police commissioners are in his pocket. But I said I am not in his pocket." It was only in June that Swamy had sought to implead himself as a party in the plea seeking probe into alleged disproportionate assets of a senior Enforcement Directorate officer investigating the Aircel-Maxis case.

However, what is most appalling is his comment on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's gesture of hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament during the no-confidence motion debate on Friday. He said that he had told Modi to be careful and go and have a medical check-up (after the hug).

Condemning Rahul's unexpected hug to the prime minister, Swamy said,"Rahul should not have embraced Modi like that. What does it say about the safety of the prime minister inside the Parliament? This is absolutely unethical and such a behaviour should be discouraged so that it does not happen again," Swamy said according to The New Indian Express' report. "If Rahul felt emotional he should have shook hands with Modi," he said.

Swamy even compared the hug to Bijapur dynasty commander Afzal Khan's embrace to Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Namo should not have allowed Buddhu to hug him. Russians and North Koreans use the embrace technique to stick a poised needle. I think Namo should immediately go for a medical check to see if he has any microscopic puncture like Sunanda had on her hand — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 21, 2018

Swamy had earlier also reacted on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Taliban in Hinduism’ remark. "Shashi Tharoor will be comfortable in Pakistan with his girlfriends", Swamy told The Economic Times. But this was not the first time he had made such remarks on Congress leaders. Swamy on Sunday had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly refers to the Congress as a "bailgaadi" as most of the members of the party are on bail.

We PTs must celebrate the classic comment of Namo: Congi is Bail Gaadi. But it has taken us 4 1/4 years to get here because of obstruction of Namo’s four portfolio-ed colleague + G4. Now in the remaining 3/4 yrs with all clear, Bail Gaadi can reach Tihar Vihar — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 7, 2018

Swamy was referring to the National Herald case, wherein Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and AICC treasurer Motilal Vohra, are out on bail. Whereas senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor are out on anticipatory bails in the INX Media case and Sunanda Pushkar murder case respectively.

According to a report by Zee News, in the National Herald case, Swamy has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. Swamy had even alleged that the Congress party has Rs 120 lakh crore in foreign accounts and Sonia herself has Rs 11 lakh crore in her Pictet Bank account in Zurich, Switzerland.

Congi is suffering from complex identity crisis: Sometimes it is janeodhari party, sometimes Shivbhakt party, sometime Christian run, sometimes Muslim party sometimes Pidi led!!!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 16, 2018

He had described the relationship between Sonia and former prime minister Manmohan Singh as similar to that of "a ringmaster and a lion". "As the lion is brought up by the ringmaster since he is a cub, he obeys him and only does what has been said to him despite understanding his power. Similarly, former prime minister Manmohan Singh only had Singh in his name. He was in the most powerful position in India but was under the control of the Italian ring master (referring to Sonia Gandhi). He didn't have the courage to take any decisions despite being qualified," Swamy had remarked according to the Zee News report. He has tweeted several controversial comments in the past as well including a scathing attack on Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

RAW check how Punjab CM Amrinder Singh allows his Pakistani Mata Hari girl friend to be in the corridors of power in Punjab Secretariat. Instead RAW is cat's paw to the corrupt G4 and chasing Rajeshwar or pushing out Gupta our world expert on ISIS. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 1, 2018

But he has not shied away from attacking people from his own party too. Swamy has been open in his criticism of finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia and had referred to him as a "sadist".

PM must instruct Hasmukh Adhia to release ED’s Rajeshwar promotion file which he is hiding for 8 months! What sadist is this Adhia is — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 3, 2018

On today's report in The Hindu defaming Rajeshwar, I called my friends in Chennai & Ahmedabad on how this bogus report got published. I am informed it was by Finance Secy Hasmukh Adhia. This gold biscuits sick mind is a clone of PC in mentality. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 1, 2018

Sawmy had even asked Piyush Goyal to go for a "bureaucratic purge" in the Ministry of Finance when he took charge as the caretaker Finance Minister of India in Arun Jaitley absence.

Now that Piyush is getting confident in handling the MoF, he must go for a bureaucratic purge. MoF is full of meglomanic tyrants who think nothing of trying to ruin honest officers’ careers. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 22, 2018

But despite this vociferous approach as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Swamy isn't ready to back down and instead is equally vehement in his defence.