Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 19,46,503 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,82,862

Female Electors: 9,63,641

Assembly Constituencies: Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Alandur, Sriperumbudur (SC), Pallavaram, Tambaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Some of the Assembly segments went to Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. It also became a general seat after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Krishnaswamy of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, TR Baalu won from this constituency. In 2014, KN Ramachandran of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The industrial town of Sriperumbadur, which lies on the outskirts of Chennai, is one of the largest constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Its landscape is essentially urban too since many parts falling in the Chennai Municipal Corporation come under this constituency. Vanniyars and Dalits are found in significant numbers in this constituency.

