Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:18:58 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
CPI Palanivel, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TMMK Godwin Shadrach, Sr. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Baalu.T.R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Mahendran, H. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Rajasekaran, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anantha Raman, R.K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Sridhar, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Vaithilingam, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vaithiyalingam R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Viruthagiri.A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sasikumar, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Indian, P.N.K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ayodhi, L. Dr. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Singa Rajan, S.P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tambaram Narayanan G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vasanthi S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raja Marimuthu.M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muthumaran.K 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Antony 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 19,46,503 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,82,862

Female Electors: 9,63,641

Assembly Constituencies: Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Alandur, Sriperumbudur (SC), Pallavaram, Tambaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Some of the Assembly segments went to Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. It also became a general seat after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Krishnaswamy of the DMK won the seat in the 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, TR Baalu won from this constituency. In 2014, KN Ramachandran of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: The industrial town of Sriperumbadur, which lies on the outskirts of Chennai, is one of the largest constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Its landscape is essentially urban too since many parts falling in the Chennai Municipal Corporation come under this constituency. Vanniyars and Dalits are found in significant numbers in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:18:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile