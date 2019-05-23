Srinagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Farooq Abdullah of JKNC Wins

Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors:14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba kadal, Amira kadal, Sonawar, Batmaloo, Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahib, Chrar-i-Sharief

Results in last four elections: NC leader Omar Abdullah won the Lok Sabha election in 1999 and 2004. He was succeeded by his father Farooq Abdullah in 2009. PDP’s Tariq Hameed Karra won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters who will cast their votes in 1,716 polling booths across the constituency. It is one of the four constituencies in India (three of them in the Valley) where Muslims are over 80 percent of the electorate.

