Srikakulam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Srikakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,413,726 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 543,763

Male electors: 503,114

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Ichchapuram, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta

Results in last 4 elections: Yerranaidu Kinjarapu from TDP held sway on the constituency since 1996 elections till 2009 when Congress candidate Kruparani Killi won. TDP came to power again in 2014 with Yerranaidu’s son Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s win.

Demographics: Sharing a border with Odisha, this constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Turpu Kapu caste. In 2019, the TDP will continue with the candidature of K Rammohan Naidu.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.