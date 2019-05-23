Co-presented by


Srikakulam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:16:09 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JSP Metta Rama Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Namballa Krishna Mohan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naidugari Rajasekhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Betha Vivekananda Maharaj 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Matta Satish Chakravarthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Perla Samba Murthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dola Jagan 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Duvvada Srinivas 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu 0 Votes 0% Votes

Srikakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,413,726 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 543,763

Male electors: 503,114

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Ichchapuram, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta

Results in last 4 elections: Yerranaidu Kinjarapu from TDP held sway on the constituency since 1996 elections till 2009 when Congress candidate Kruparani Killi won. TDP came to power again in 2014 with Yerranaidu’s son Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s win.

Demographics: Sharing a border with Odisha, this constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Turpu Kapu caste. In 2019, the TDP will continue with the candidature of K Rammohan Naidu.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:16:09 IST

