'Split is real': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Ajit Pawar's retirement comment

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said that a split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is “real” after Ajit Pawar commented on his uncle Sharad Pawar’s age and sought his retirement.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday suggested that his uncle Sharad Pawar should step down from the post of NCP chief and give way to newer generations emphasising that even leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) retire at the age of 75.

“Maybe there were a few faults in Pawar Saheb’s management of the party. Maybe he sidelined people to push forward his daughter, but this family dispute is affecting the state’s politics. So, I said that the split is real and there is bitterness,” Chavan told ANI.

The former chief minister also claimed that the ongoing crisis in NCP was set off following a decision that was made in New Delhi.

“This politics that Ajit Pawar has to be brought on board, was decided in Delhi. We believe that within a few months, perhaps before August 11 and 12, a decision will have to be made in the ongoing action by Vidhan Sabha against Eknath Shinde. Perhaps he will be suspended because there is no way out,” he said.

“If the 16 MLAs and CM go out, a new CM will be needed. They will perhaps give the responsibility to Ajit Pawar. Maybe BJP’s high command has placed its trust in Ajit Pawar. There is uncertainty in Maharashtra, this is not good for the state,” Chavan added.

Meanwhile, a day after the politics of Maharashtra made new twists and turns leading the Eknath Shinde camp to worry about its future in the government, the chief minister met Sena lawmakers to assuage their concerns.

The entry of Ajit Pawar into the Shiv Sena-BJP government has triggered apprehensions among the Shinde camp with many objecting to the newly-made alliance and worrying over Pawar’s elevation in ranks.

Shinde, who presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday, was kept in the loop about the fast-paced developments in the NCP which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM along with eight other ministers on July 2 in a stunning turn of events.

With inputs from agencies