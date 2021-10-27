‘Spent cartridge, Jaichand of Politics': Amarinder, Sidhu spar as ex-Punjab CM announces own party

The former Punjab chief minister in his press conference said that he had applied for a party name and a symbol and awaiting the Election Commission’s approval to make a formal announcement

In a highly-anticipated press conference, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced that he would launch his new political party and had applied for a party name and a symbol, and an announcement would be made after the Election Commission's approval.

Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

"I am forming a party. But I can't tell you the name right now. When the Election Commission approves a name and symbol, only then I can tell you. Let's wait for the EC to approve," he said addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

'Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once @ECISVEEP clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it': @capt_amarinder at his first pc after quitting as Chief Minister of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Xf7GLGu5zl — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 27, 2021

Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Captain Amarinder Singh also announced that when the time came, his party would fight on all 117 seats.

In his press conference, Amarinder also stated that several Punjab Congress leaders are in touch with him and they "would come out in the open when the time comes".

He also used the presser as an opportunity to list out his achievements and hit out at the current dispensation for piggybacking on his accomplishments. He said that he had finished 92 percent of what he had promised while campaigning and that the allegations of not delivering during his rule were untrue.

.@capt_amarinder trashes allegations of not delivering during the 4.5 years of his rule. Says @CHARANJITCHANNI government was merely implementing what his cabinet had decided to do. “All the work we started is simply being carried forward by Channi”. pic.twitter.com/3jTMFlNarF — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 27, 2021

"All the work we started is simply being carried forward by Channi," said Amarinder during his presser.

He also spoke of the security situation in Punjab vis-a-vis the Centre's decision to extend the powers of the Border Security Force in the border state. "I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the home minister for one month seems to say that he knows more than me…Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab. The Punjab police is a first-class force but it needs assistance. There should be no politics on issues of security, said the former chief minister.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has constantly been at loggerheads with the Captain, immediately tweeted against him. "We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder... who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin. You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab."

We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder … who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin ! You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

He also accused Singh of trying to push him out as he "was raising the voice of the people" and warned Amarinder that the people of "Punjab would punish him for compromising on the interests of the state".

In a final jibe against Amarinder, Sidhu tweeted out, "You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s Political history, you are truly a spent cartridge."

There is no suffering that pity will not insult ! Were you unceremoniously dumped for good governance ? & 18 Point Agenda shoved down the throat of poorest performing CM of Punjab … You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s Political history, you are truly a spent cartridge — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

When asked what he thought of Sidhu's tweets, Singh retorted: "He knows nothing, talks too much, doesn't have brains."

#WATCH | Capt Amarinder Singh speaks on Sidhu's tweet on him, "He knows nothing, talks too much, doesn't have brains. I never spoke to Amit Shah or Dhindsa over this, but I'll. I want to be strong to fight Cong,SAD,AAP. I'll talk to them,we'll put up united front to defeat these" pic.twitter.com/gCZbggRivK — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Amarinder Singh had quit from the position of chief minister on 18 September after alleging that he had been "humiliated". The Congress then replaced Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Congress unit of Punjab has been witnessing turmoil and it seems that the chaos will dent their chances of winning the upcoming Assembly elections where the party hopes to grab on to power.

With inputs from agencies