KCR hasn't yet confirmed attendance for Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' meeting; Telangana CM had skipped NITI Aayog meet

Hyderabad: Clouds of suspense loom large on whether or not Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss "one nation, one election" and few other important issues on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled two days after the Budget Session of the Parliament commences.

After an all-party meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi has invited chiefs of all political parties to attend Wednesday's meeting which will take place in the parliamentary library building in New Delhi.

KCR is yet to respond to the prime minister's invitation. He already has a packed schedule, which indicates that he may not attend the meet and could send a representative instead. The TRS president is busy in the preparations of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme inauguration which is scheduled on Friday.

KCR has personally invited Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the high-profile event. A meeting of the TRS Working Committee is also scheduled to take place on Friday which will be presided over by KCR.

KCR had not participated in the crucial NITI Aayog meet in Delhi on Saturday as well.

Wednesday's meeting will be followed by a dinner meeting with all lawmakers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 20 June to interact and exchange views with the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated, adding that "these two initiatives would go a long way in building team spirit among all parliamentarians".

According to official sources, among five key issues listed for the meeting include building a New India by 2022, when the country celebrates 75th Independence Day and 'one country, one election' policy.

