South states Lok Sabha Election Voting updates: Telangana records 49% voter turnout, Andhra Pradesh sees 55% till 3 pm

South States Lok Sabha Election Voting LATEST updates: Telangana recorded 48.95 percent polling till 3 pm across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among prominent candidates in the fray as voting progessed peacefully.Andhra Pradesh recorded 55 percent voter turnout till 3 pm.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur, TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the polling agents of YSRCP were resorting to violence and obstructing the polling process. Meanwhile, fresh clashes were reported in Guntur between TDP and YSRCP workers at a polling booth.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has retweeted even more claims from people in the southern states claiming that their names were deleted from the voters list. Some voters claimed to have cast their ballots for the Assembly election, but said they were unable to spot their names on the list.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had met Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopalkrishna Dwivedi on Wednesday night at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, further alleging that the TDP leader had threatened the CEO. In response to the allegation, TDP released a video of the meeting.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election at a polling booth in Siddipet district. The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao, has cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. He is TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's son.

Clashes in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency have resulted in the death of TDP leader Bhaskar Reddy and a YSRCP worker Pulla Reddy at the polling station of Veerapuram village in Tadipatri mandal. Two others are reportedly in a critical condition.

Reports of voter name deletions have been coming from across Telangana. Shobana Kamineni, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, found her name missing from the voters’ list at a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad, where she has been voting for years.

Kamineni is former Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) chief and the daughter of Apollo Hospitals' head Dr Pratap Reddy. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned to India from a business trip only a day ago, just to vote. “I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?” she asked.

Clashes between TDP and YSRCP party workers are being reported from various places in Andhra Pradesh. Polling equipment was destroyed in Srinivasapuram village in Guntur's Gurazala mandal, in a fight between rival party workers. In another brawl in Gudemcheruvu village in Jammalamadugu, a YSRCP worker was injured. In a stone-pelting incident between opposition party workers in Ponnathota of the same mandal, a few people were injured. Similar news is coming in from Mydukur constituency.

Arguably, the biggest news emerging out of Andhra Pradesh is the failure of EVMs in several polling booths. State chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that repolling be done at places where EVMs did not work. "Thirty percent of the devices malfunctioned and as a result, polling started up to three hours late in many places," said Naidu.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. "Imran Khan has no right to interfere in the electoral process of India. We have free and fair elections in India. Kashmir kisi kay baap ka nahii hai, vo Hindustan ka hissa hai," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, after casting his vote on Thursday.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had said on Wednesday that Pakistan and India would have a better chance at coming at a conclusion through peace talks on Kashmir, if the BJP came back to power.

Voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations even as EVMs registered glitches resulting in some delay in polling, an official said. Ironically, Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi was unable to cast his vote at Tadepalli Assembly constituency in Guntur district due to malfunctioning EVMs. Reports are coming in that people are leaving polling booths without voting returning home.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha, the daughter of state chief minister K Chadrashekhar Rao, has cast her vote at a polling station in Pothangal, in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. Kavitha, significantly, has gone up against 184 candidates of whom 179 are farmers, creating a record in India's election history.

In the wake of reports of faulty EVMs coming from across Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his demand for replacement of EVMs with paper ballots, leading the Opposition’s charge against the voting machines.

YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said after casting his vote in the Kadapa constituency of Andhra Pradesh that he was very confident. "People are looking for a change, vote without fear," he told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his chief rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, both cast their votes in the early hours of Phase 1 of the polls. While Naidu voted for the simultaneous polls at Amaravati, Jaganmohan voted at Pulivendula.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi's office at Amaravati against what he called were "illegal and unethical" Income Tax raids on his party's leaders, on Thursday appealed to voters to remember their constitutional duty and exercise their franchise.

"I am asking the Income Tax department who are they to do only one side raids, only one political party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP). When elections around, it is level playing field automatically they have to treat everyone equal. You have to get information then only go for raids otherwise if you do these type of things it is unjustifiable, incorrect, illegal and unethical," Naidu told reporters after the meeting.

Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case in this election as 185 candidates, including more than 170 farmers, are in the fray. The peasants have entered the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and red jowar.

Polling in Nizamabad is likely to begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm as mock polling is expected to take more time compared to other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In southern India, the states that will go to polls on Thursday are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Voting in Andhra Pradesh will take place between 7 am and 6 pm except for Araku Lok Sabha seat, where votes will be cast in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur, Rampachodovaram constituencies between 7 am and 5 pm. In Araku seat, Araku Valley and Paderu will see voting between 7 am and 4 pm. This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.

There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. As many as 319 candidates are in the fray for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Of the total 46,120 polling stations, 8,514 have been classified as critical and 520 as LWE-affected. Arrangements have been made for video recording of the polling process in all places, while webcasting would be done from about 28,000 polling stations.

A total of 197 companies of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed across the state in addition to 51,525 state police personnel, 60 companies of AP Special Police, 4,500 Karnataka and 736 Odisha police for security. The total number of security personnel deployed is 1.20 lakh.

In Telangana, all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Thursday. As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) candidates are in the fray in the 17 constituencies.

Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1504 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 34,604 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 LWE-affected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies, and from 7 am to 5 pm in all other Lok Sabha constituencies.

As many as 145 companies of central paramilitary forces and 9,000 policemen from other states have been deployed, in addition to more than 55,000 state police for security arrangement.

