You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu records turnout of 52.18%, Karnataka 49.57% till 4 pm

Politics FP Staff Apr 18, 2019 17:51:20 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu records turnout of 52.18%, Karnataka 49.57% till 4 pm

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Dakshina Kannada sees 68.93 percent voter turnout till 5 pm

    According to the most recent figures, the voter turnout in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada constituency was 68.93 percent. 

  • 17:38 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    150 people in Chennai return home without voting after names go missing from voters list

    Some people who had voted in the state and previous general elections, have found that their names are missing from the voters list at Egmore in Central Chennai constituency. More than 150 people have returned without voting as their names were missing from the list.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 16:58 (IST)

    South States Lok Sabha election latest updates

    52.18% turnout in TN, 49.57% turnout in Karnataka at 4 p.m.

    At 4 p.m., Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 52.18 percent, Karnataka of 49.57 percent and Puducherry of 58.77 percent.

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Clashes break out between PMK, VCK workers

    In Ariyalur district, a fight has broken out between workers of PMK and VCK. PMK workers have allegedly broken ‘pots’ (VCK’s party symbol) in public places. One person has sustained injuries. Ariyalur belongs to Chidambaram LS constituency from where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is contesting the elections. 

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Awareness on VVPAT low, EVMs malfunction in Central Chennai

    Malfunctioning Electronic Voting machines (EVMs), lack of awareness on the use of VVPAT machines and power cuts were some of the issues that came to the fore in some polling booths in Central Chennai constituency in the Lok Sabha polls here Thursday.


    As people began thronging booths from 7 AM, the scheduled polling time, they were disappointed as EVMs did not function at Choolaimedu here, leading to a delayed start by 40 minutes.

    PTI

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Dakshina Kannada reports highest voter turnout in Karnataka till 3 pm

    The latest polling figures for Karnataka have come in. Dakshina Kannada constituency has reported the highest figures at 60.46 percent till 3 p.m.

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates
     
     
    Bengaluru techie votes immediately after wife give birth to child
     
     
    The early morning birth of his second child and immediate medical concerns of his family did not deter Sandeep Mishra, a Bengaluru-based techie, from casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in the state on Thursday.
     
    Mishra (37), whose wife gave birth to their second son at about 5:45 am at a private hospital, rushed to his polling booth in Horamavu road (Bengaluru North constituency) as soon as it opened at 7 am.
     
    "I had ensured that I carry my voter ID card when I rushed to the hospital with my wife and family at about 3 am after she developed labour pain. 
     
    "I quickly drove to my polling centre, about 3 km from the hospital, as soon as saw my newborn son," Mishra said. 
     
    PTI

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    DMK alleges AIADMK workers trying to capture polling booths

    DMK law secretary Girirajan has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that AIADMK workers are trying to capture polling booths. 

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    85-year-old man votes for the first time; he had worked as bonded labourer for over 13 years

    In an anomaly of sorts, Kanniyappan, an 85-year-old man voted for the first time in Maruthadu village of Tiruvannamalai LS constituency. Three generations of the family voted for the first time on Thursday. 

    For over 13 years, the family of seven members had been slaving away in bondage as wood-cutters at Veerambakkam village before they were rescued in 2017. As bonded labourers, they were deprived of essentials to lead a decent life. Voting is the right of every citizen, but for this family, the right to choose had been denied.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Congress thinks about self, not national interest: Modi

    "The Congress is not ready to accept surgical strike and Balakot air strike as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest," Modi said at a rally at Balakot in Karnataka.

    PTI

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Clashes between supporters of Nikhil K of the JD(S) and Sumalatha Ambareesh at Mandya after the former reportedly held a roadshow.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Modi castigates Congress over corruption in CWG, coal blocks

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently speaking at Bagalkot in Karnataka. He listed out alleged corruption cases during the UPA regime relating to allocation of coal blocks and the Commonwealth Games, among others.

    "Nobody wanted to invest in India before 2014," said the prime minister. 

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Chaos at Doddarasinakere over roadshow held by Nikhil K

    Chaos prevailed for a while at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk after supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K. (son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) clashed.

    Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, cast her vote at the village and later interacted with her supporters.

    Nikhil, who was returning from Malavalli, visited the village and took out a roadshow, which is against the Model Code of Conduct, according to Ms. Sumalatha's supporters.

    They too attempted to take out a roadshow that was stopped by the police. When Ms. Sumalatha's supporters were questioning the biased attitude of the police, Mr. Nikhil's supporters allegedly intervened. It led to the clash. Both the groups indulged in heated arguments besides attempting to manhandle the opposition group members.

    However, the police intervened and dispersed the groups.

    Election Commission personnel on the rounds have videographed the incident. But, so far no case has been registered.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    AIADMK booth agent hacked to death at Madurai

    MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai. Preliminary investigation says the murder is due to some previous enmity.

    Antony Vinodh/101Reporters

  • 15:00 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Polling stopped at booth in Cuddalore constituency

    Polling has been stopped in a booth at Panturthi of Cuddalore LS constituency. The polling station was set and ready for polling by 7 am today. A few people who came to vote for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate found that their gift symbol was missing and a glass symbol was present in its place.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates
     
     
    AIADMK alleges violation of model code of conduct by Dayanidhi Maran
     
     
    The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday alleged violation of the model code of conduct by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, the candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, saying he sought votes on polling day.
     
    Party spokesperson and advocate R M Babu Murgavel lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, marking a copy to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo in this connection.
     
    Murugavel alleged that Maran addressed the press after casting his vote and said "he voted for change of government" and he "request" the people also to do so.
     
    PTI

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Clashes reported from Mandya

    Ugly scenes were witnessd outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported. Sumalatha Ambareesh is contesting against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Namakkal sees highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

    Chennai South saw the highest turnout among the constituencies in the capital till 1 p.m.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates
     
    Deve Gowda defends family politics, his grandsons contesting   LS polls
     
    Faced with criticism for turning the JD(S) into a family enterprise, party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Thursday said people and party workers wanted his grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna to contest from Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies.
     
    Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Hassan, Gowda said his opponents accused him of indulging in familypolitics but his rise in politics was possible because of God and voters, whom his family served to the best of its ability.
     
    PTI

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    Volunteers help differently abled vote in Bangalore Rural distirct

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    'Vote without fail!'

    DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted saying, "Voting is everyone's democratic duty. Vote without fail!"

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Tejasvi Surya urges people to #VoteMaaDi

    BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya has challenged voters to encourage high voter turnout.

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    384 EVMS, 692 VVPATS replaced till 1:30 pm 

    Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission had changed 384 EVMS and 692 VVPATS till 1:30 pm due to technical errors. Reports of EVM glitches delaying voting have been coming in from across the state since voting began at 7 am. At some places, voting could not resume even till as late as 9 am, two hours into polling.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     

    AIADMK claims Stalin violated poll code

    AIADMK  has filed a complaint against DMK candidate from Chennai Central Dayanidhi Maran for campaigning at his polling booth. The party had also filed a complaint against DMK president MK Stalin for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

    In its complaint, AIADMK said Stalin had addressed the media at the polling booth with the intention to influence the general public by making false allegations against the Center and state. The party has urged the Election Commission to take against against Stalin.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy and Abdul Khatar/101Reporters

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    DK Shivakumar votes in Dodda Halahalli

    Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar voted at a polling booth in Dodda Halahalli in Kanakapura taluk.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Puducherry election voting latest updates

     

    Voter turnout

    Till 1 pm, the Union Territory recorded a voter turnout of 35.27 percent.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    Voter turnout till 1 pm
     
     
    Overall - 23.09%
    Tiruvallur - 28.90%
    Chennai North - 18.18%
    Chennai South - 17.65%
    Chennai Central - 21.81%
    Sriperumbudur - 24.52%
    Kancheepuram - 27.35%
    Arakkonam - 24.13%
    Krishnagiri - 34.56%
    Dharmapuri - 33.29%
    Tiruvannamalai - 28.89%
    Arani - 25.78%
    Viluppuram - 23.04%
    Kallakurichi - 22.72%
    Salem - 18.32%
    Namakkal - 33.43%
    Erode - 28.37%
    Tiruppur - 30.60%
    Nilgiris - 32.66%
    Coimbatore - 19.38%
    Pollachi - 22.97%
    Dindigul - 24.70%
    Karur - 26.96%
    Tiruchirappalli - 41.25%
    Perambulur - 23.78%
    Cuddalore - 19.44%
    Chidamabram - 27.08%
    Mayiladuthurai - 21.61%
    Nagapattinam - 29.86%
    Thanjavur - 23.25%
    Sivaganga - 15.13%
    Theni - 35.15%
    Virudhunagar - 27.11%
    Ramanathapuram - 19.67%
    Thoothukkudi - 23.19%
    Tenkasi - 23.28%
    Tirunelveli - 29.04%
    Kanniyakumari - 24.65%
    Madurai - 24.49%

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     
    Voter turnout till 1 pm 
     
     
     
    Overall - 21.47%
    Udupi Chikmagalur - 37.96%
    Hassan - 33.70%
    Chitradurga - 30.23%
    Dakshin Kannada - 36.21%
    Tumkur - 34.04%
    Mandya - 21.57%
    Mysore - 27.90%
    Chamarajanagar - 27.80%
    Bangalore Rural - 20.24%
    Bangalore North - 18.95%
    Bangalore Central - 16.00%
    Bangalore South - 25.27%
    Chikkballapur - 25.62%
    Kolar - 27.98%

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    CEO says 305 EVMs replaced after facing glitches

    Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     

    Voters protest in Chennai over missing names

    Around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names are missing from the voter list. 

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Volunteers encourage people to vote in Mandya

    Polling agents and volunteers are hard at work in Karnataka's Mandya to encourage voters to exercise their franchise despite the scorching heat. They are waiting on pavements near polling booths and trying their best to convince voters.

    Sharath, a die-hard fan of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, was seen showing a model-EVM to people heading to the polling station at Ashok Nagar. He was also seen asking voters to elect Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh "to protect the self-esteem of Mandya as well to fight against the dynastic politics" of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's family.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     

    Moderate voter turnout in Tamil Nadu till 11 am

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    Cash seized in Karnataka's Tumakuru

    As much as Rs 5.49 lakh in cash has been seized in Tumakuru. JD(S) workers complained that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj’s people were bribing voters with money to buy their support. They alleged that Basavaraj’s aides brought the money in a car to distribute among voters.

    The police in Madugiri district in Kodagenahalli seized 11 bundles of Rs 500 notes. They arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.

    A complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli Police Station.

    Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    Polling agent advises voters to cast 'challenge vote'

    Amid reports of missing names from voters lists, Prakash, a volunteer at booth no 170 in Bangalore Central constituency said polling agents were advising voters whose names were missing from lists to vote under 49A called "challenge vote". "Under this provision, one can directly go to the booth with their Aadhaar and Voter ID and exercise their franchise," he said. 

    So far, there have been five to six cases of missing names in the voters list Bangalore Central, he added.

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     
    Siddaramaiah casts his vote in Mysuru

    Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     

    Two elderly die in Salem, Erode

    In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to cast their vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70.

    Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.

    Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    Unknown people cast votes of senior citizens

    Tension prevailed for a while at Teganahalli in KR Pet taluk of Mandya constituency when many senior citizens found that their votes had already been cast by unknown persons.

    Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate for the seat and son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya against Independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh.

    According to people at the booth, some unknown persons are fraudulently casting the votes of senior citizens by using fake or forged documents. The villagers staged a protest outside the polling station.

    By Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    'Not bothered about criticism from BJP'

    Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     
    State BJP vice-president votes
     
     
    Karnataka BJP vice-president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar cast her vote for the Lok Sabha election at the polling station in Sri Vasavi Vidya Niketan in Bengaluru's Basavanagudi.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    Jaggi Vasudev votes in Coimbatore
     

    Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter voted in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. He postponed his trip to the US to cast his vote.

    Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    EVM glitches delay voting across state
     
    As many as 51 polling booths reported EVM malfunctioning at a number of booths across Tamil Nadu, including:
     
    7 booths in Madurai constituency
    33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency 
    1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
    1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
    4 booths in Chennai
    15 booths in Trichy constituency 
    3 in Erode constituency
    1 booth in Cuddalore constituency

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    102-year-old commended for casting her vote in Mandya

    Centenarian Chikkathayamma was applauded by voters around her after she exercised her franchise at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk in Mandya constituency. The 102-year old arrived with the help of her family and cast the vote.

    Doddarasinakere is the native village of late actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh. His wife Sumalatha is the Independent candidate fighting the election from Mandya against the Karnataka chief minister's son.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Vijayakanth votes in Chennai South

    DMDK president Vijayakanth casts his vote at Saligramam in Chennai South.

    Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Puducherry election voting latest updates

    Voter turnout

     
    Till 10 am, the Union Territory recorded a voter turnout of 12.83 percent.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     
    Voter turnout till 11 am
     
    Overall - 9.17%
    Tiruvallur - 12.17%
    Chennai North - 4.92%
    Chennai South - 7.42%
    Chennai Central - 7.45%
    Sriperumbudur - 10.89%
    Kancheepuram - 10.27%
    Arakkonam - 2.22%
    Krishnagiri - 8.66%
    Dharmapuri - 8.43%
    Tiruvannamalai - 8.69%
    Arani - 12.56%
    Viluppuram - 23.02%
    Kallakurichi - 23.05%
    Salem - 7.28%
    Namakkal - 11.28%
    Erode - 13.85%
    Tiruppur - 11.65%
    Nilgiris - 14.45%
    Coimbatore - 2.60%
    Pollachi - 10.06%
    Dindigul - 10.44%
    Karur - 10.15%
    Tiruchirappalli - 22.28%
    Perambulur - 9.64%
    Cuddalore - 6.95%
    Chidamabram - 7.10%
    Mayiladuthurai - 6.23%
    Nagapattinam - 11.53%
    Thanjavur - 7.56%
    Sivaganga - 5.53%
    Theni - 12.75%
    Virudhunagar - 7.94%
    Ramanathapuram - 11.57%
    Thoothukkudi - 4.29%
    Tenkasi - 5.20%
    Tirunelveli - 5.68%
    Kanniyakumari - m7.94%
    Madurai - 10.84%

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates
     
    Voter turnout till 11 am
     
    Overall - 7.74%
    Udupi Chikmagalur - 14.66%
    Hassan - 9.12%
    Chitradurga - 9.64%
    Dakshin Kannada - 14.94%
    Tumkur - 10.19%
    Mandya - 7.50%
    Mysore - 10.22%
    Chamarajanagar - 9.37%
    Bangalore Rural - 6.31%
    Bangalore North - 7.23%
    Bangalore Central - 6.01%
    Bangalore South - 18.10%
    Chikkballapur - 6.80%
    Kolar - 6.26%

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

     

    Polling agent dies of heart attack at Chamarajanagar
     

    Shantamurty, 53, who was on election duty at the Chamarajanagar Loka Sabha constituency, died of a heart attack at his polling booth. He was the principal of GVK College at Hanur in Chamarajanagar.

    Shantamurty was deputed at polling booth no. 48, Government Urdu High School, in Chamarajanagara Town. 

    Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu election voting latest updates

    Voting stopped at booth in Cuddalore

    Polling agents halted voting at the Thodarappati booth in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency after realising that the Election Commission had not erased the 50 votes polled during mock voting.

    Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

     

    Voting temporarily suspended at Mandya
     

    Polling agents have temporarily suspended voting at Rudrakshipura near Maddur in Mandya after EVMs developed technical snags. Voters are waiting in a long queue at booth number 81, hoping for polling to resume soon.

    The personnel concerned are making arrangements for other EVMs.

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    DMK's Durai Murugan casts his vote

    DMK treasurer leader Durai Murugan cast his vote from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. His son Kathir Anand was the party's candidate for Vellore.

    The Income Tax Department had seized crore of rupees from both Murugan and Anand's houses in raids.

Load More

South States Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: At 4 p.m., Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 52.18 percent, Karnataka of 49.57 percent and Puducherry of 58.77 percent.

DMK law secretary Girirajan has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that AIADMK workers are trying to capture polling booths.

MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai.

Ugly scenes were witnessed outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported.

The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK chief MK Stalin, claiming that he had addressed the media at his polling booth after voting with the intention to influence the public by making false allegations against the Center and state.

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 21.47 percent till 1 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded 23.09 percent and Puducherry, 35.27 percent.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.

After reports of missing names from the Bangalore Central voter list, around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names, too, were found to be missing from the voter list.

JD(S) workers in Tumakuru district alleged that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj's aides were bribing voters with money to buy their support. On a complaint from party workers, the police in Kodagenahalli seized Rs 5.49 lakh in cash and arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.

In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70. Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."

So far, as many as 51 polling booths have reported EVM glitches across Tamil Nadu, including 33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency and four in Chennai. These technical snags have delayed polling at these booths.

Voting was stopped across Tamil Nadu, at 15 polling booths in Trichy, three polling booths in Erode and 33 polling booths at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari for EVM repairs. Sources said election officials were not trained to deal with these technical snags, and at several places, they did not have EVMs in stock to replace the malfunctioning ones either.

DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet area, where she told reporters that the Opposition was being harassed. "Opposition candidates are being targeted with raids. The BJP has completely taken over AIADMK, which is very sad," she said.

No votes have been cast at several polling stations in Chennai, including at Maduvankarai, Ashok Nagar, Virugampakkam and Eldams Road due to EVM malfunctioning. Sources say voters will have to wait for at least an hour before being able to vote.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem Lok Sabha constituency. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted in Bengaluru, while Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi voted at the Union Territory.

EVM glitches have delayed polling at several locations, including at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli and at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Constituency.

Polling agents stopped voting at seven booths in Tamil Nadu's Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted on EVMs that read "AIADMK".

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency. He said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies."

Voting has begun in southern India, where polling for Phase 2 of the general election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 17:51:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement