South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu records turnout of 52.18%, Karnataka 49.57% till 4 pm

South States Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: At 4 p.m., Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 52.18 percent, Karnataka of 49.57 percent and Puducherry of 58.77 percent.
DMK law secretary Girirajan has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that AIADMK workers are trying to capture polling booths.
MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai.
Ugly scenes were witnessed outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported.
The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK chief MK Stalin, claiming that he had addressed the media at his polling booth after voting with the intention to influence the public by making false allegations against the Center and state.
Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 21.47 percent till 1 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded 23.09 percent and Puducherry, 35.27 percent.
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.
After reports of missing names from the Bangalore Central voter list, around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names, too, were found to be missing from the voter list.
JD(S) workers in Tumakuru district alleged that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj's aides were bribing voters with money to buy their support. On a complaint from party workers, the police in Kodagenahalli seized Rs 5.49 lakh in cash and arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.
In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70. Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."
So far, as many as 51 polling booths have reported EVM glitches across Tamil Nadu, including 33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency and four in Chennai. These technical snags have delayed polling at these booths.
Voting was stopped across Tamil Nadu, at 15 polling booths in Trichy, three polling booths in Erode and 33 polling booths at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari for EVM repairs. Sources said election officials were not trained to deal with these technical snags, and at several places, they did not have EVMs in stock to replace the malfunctioning ones either.
DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet area, where she told reporters that the Opposition was being harassed. "Opposition candidates are being targeted with raids. The BJP has completely taken over AIADMK, which is very sad," she said.
No votes have been cast at several polling stations in Chennai, including at Maduvankarai, Ashok Nagar, Virugampakkam and Eldams Road due to EVM malfunctioning. Sources say voters will have to wait for at least an hour before being able to vote.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem Lok Sabha constituency. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted in Bengaluru, while Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi voted at the Union Territory.
EVM glitches have delayed polling at several locations, including at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli and at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Constituency.
Polling agents stopped voting at seven booths in Tamil Nadu's Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted on EVMs that read "AIADMK".
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency. He said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies."
Voting has begun in southern India, where polling for Phase 2 of the general election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.
150 people in Chennai return home without voting after names go missing from voters list
Some people who had voted in the state and previous general elections, have found that their names are missing from the voters list at Egmore in Central Chennai constituency. More than 150 people have returned without voting as their names were missing from the list.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
52.18% turnout in TN, 49.57% turnout in Karnataka at 4 p.m.
Clashes break out between PMK, VCK workers
In Ariyalur district, a fight has broken out between workers of PMK and VCK. PMK workers have allegedly broken ‘pots’ (VCK’s party symbol) in public places. One person has sustained injuries. Ariyalur belongs to Chidambaram LS constituency from where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is contesting the elections.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Awareness on VVPAT low, EVMs malfunction in Central Chennai
Malfunctioning Electronic Voting machines (EVMs), lack of awareness on the use of VVPAT machines and power cuts were some of the issues that came to the fore in some polling booths in Central Chennai constituency in the Lok Sabha polls here Thursday.
As people began thronging booths from 7 AM, the scheduled polling time, they were disappointed as EVMs did not function at Choolaimedu here, leading to a delayed start by 40 minutes.
PTI
Dakshina Kannada reports highest voter turnout in Karnataka till 3 pm
The latest polling figures for Karnataka have come in. Dakshina Kannada constituency has reported the highest figures at 60.46 percent till 3 p.m.
DMK alleges AIADMK workers trying to capture polling booths
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Congress thinks about self, not national interest: Modi
"The Congress is not ready to accept surgical strike and Balakot air strike as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest," Modi said at a rally at Balakot in Karnataka.
PTI
Clashes between supporters of Nikhil K of the JD(S) and Sumalatha Ambareesh at Mandya after the former reportedly held a roadshow.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Modi castigates Congress over corruption in CWG, coal blocks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently speaking at Bagalkot in Karnataka. He listed out alleged corruption cases during the UPA regime relating to allocation of coal blocks and the Commonwealth Games, among others.
"Nobody wanted to invest in India before 2014," said the prime minister.
Chaos at Doddarasinakere over roadshow held by Nikhil K
Chaos prevailed for a while at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk after supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K. (son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) clashed.
Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, cast her vote at the village and later interacted with her supporters.
Nikhil, who was returning from Malavalli, visited the village and took out a roadshow, which is against the Model Code of Conduct, according to Ms. Sumalatha's supporters.
They too attempted to take out a roadshow that was stopped by the police. When Ms. Sumalatha's supporters were questioning the biased attitude of the police, Mr. Nikhil's supporters allegedly intervened. It led to the clash. Both the groups indulged in heated arguments besides attempting to manhandle the opposition group members.
However, the police intervened and dispersed the groups.
Election Commission personnel on the rounds have videographed the incident. But, so far no case has been registered.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
AIADMK booth agent hacked to death at Madurai
Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Polling stopped at booth in Cuddalore constituency
Polling has been stopped in a booth at Panturthi of Cuddalore LS constituency. The polling station was set and ready for polling by 7 am today. A few people who came to vote for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate found that their gift symbol was missing and a glass symbol was present in its place.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Clashes reported from Mandya
Ugly scenes were witnessd outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported. Sumalatha Ambareesh is contesting against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.
Namakkal sees highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu
Chennai South saw the highest turnout among the constituencies in the capital till 1 p.m.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Tejasvi Surya urges people to #VoteMaaDi
BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya has challenged voters to encourage high voter turnout.
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission had changed 384 EVMS and 692 VVPATS till 1:30 pm due to technical errors. Reports of EVM glitches delaying voting have been coming in from across the state since voting began at 7 am. At some places, voting could not resume even till as late as 9 am, two hours into polling.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
AIADMK claims Stalin violated poll code
AIADMK has filed a complaint against DMK candidate from Chennai Central Dayanidhi Maran for campaigning at his polling booth. The party had also filed a complaint against DMK president MK Stalin for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
In its complaint, AIADMK said Stalin had addressed the media at the polling booth with the intention to influence the general public by making false allegations against the Center and state. The party has urged the Election Commission to take against against Stalin.
Input by Swathi J Reddy and Abdul Khatar/101Reporters
Voter turnout
Till 1 pm, the Union Territory recorded a voter turnout of 35.27 percent.
CEO says 305 EVMs replaced after facing glitches
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Voters protest in Chennai over missing names
Around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names are missing from the voter list.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Volunteers encourage people to vote in Mandya
Polling agents and volunteers are hard at work in Karnataka's Mandya to encourage voters to exercise their franchise despite the scorching heat. They are waiting on pavements near polling booths and trying their best to convince voters.
Sharath, a die-hard fan of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, was seen showing a model-EVM to people heading to the polling station at Ashok Nagar. He was also seen asking voters to elect Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh "to protect the self-esteem of Mandya as well to fight against the dynastic politics" of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's family.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Cash seized in Karnataka's Tumakuru
As much as Rs 5.49 lakh in cash has been seized in Tumakuru. JD(S) workers complained that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj’s people were bribing voters with money to buy their support. They alleged that Basavaraj’s aides brought the money in a car to distribute among voters.
The police in Madugiri district in Kodagenahalli seized 11 bundles of Rs 500 notes. They arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.
A complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli Police Station.
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru.
Two elderly die in Salem, Erode
In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to cast their vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70.
Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Unknown people cast votes of senior citizens
Tension prevailed for a while at Teganahalli in KR Pet taluk of Mandya constituency when many senior citizens found that their votes had already been cast by unknown persons.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate for the seat and son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya against Independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh.
According to people at the booth, some unknown persons are fraudulently casting the votes of senior citizens by using fake or forged documents. The villagers staged a protest outside the polling station.
By Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
'Not bothered about criticism from BJP'
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."
Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter voted in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. He postponed his trip to the US to cast his vote.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency
1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
4 booths in Chennai
15 booths in Trichy constituency
3 in Erode constituency
1 booth in Cuddalore constituency
Vijayakanth votes in Chennai South
DMDK president Vijayakanth casts his vote at Saligramam in Chennai South.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Voter turnout
Voting stopped at booth in Cuddalore
Polling agents halted voting at the Thodarappati booth in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency after realising that the Election Commission had not erased the 50 votes polled during mock voting.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Voting temporarily suspended at Mandya
Polling agents have temporarily suspended voting at Rudrakshipura near Maddur in Mandya after EVMs developed technical snags. Voters are waiting in a long queue at booth number 81, hoping for polling to resume soon.
The personnel concerned are making arrangements for other EVMs.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Karnataka election voting latest updates
DMK's Durai Murugan casts his vote
DMK treasurer leader Durai Murugan cast his vote from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. His son Kathir Anand was the party's candidate for Vellore.
The Income Tax Department had seized crore of rupees from both Murugan and Anand's houses in raids.
Reports of missing names in voters list emerge
In Bengaluru South, reports of missing names from voters' lists have emerged. Polling agents are looking into the complaints.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
Paneerselvam votes in Theni
Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam cast his vote in the Theni Lok Sabha Constituency
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Voter turnout
Voter turnout across constituencies till 10 am
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran cast his vote at Chennai Middle School booth in Adyar of Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Polling yet to begin at Madikeri taluk polling booth
Voters were forced to wait in a long queue outside a polling booth in Arekadu in Madikeri taluk as EVMs developed technical snags. The officials arrived at 8.45 am, much after polling was scheduled to begin, to replace the EVMs. However, voting has yet to begin.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
Few villages in Tiruppur, Krishnagiri boycott polls
Over 2,000 people from the villages of Venkatapuram and Nachiampayalam of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency boycotted the election. No villager has turned to vote.
In Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, three villages have boycotted voting.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Kumaraswamy, Stalin vote
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and their son and JD(S) candidate from Mandya Nikhil Kumaraswamy cast their votes at a polling station in Ramanagara.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin voted in Chennai's Teynampet.
EVM glitches, untrained officials delay voting
Voting was stopped at 15 polling booths in Trichy as EVMs were facing technical problems. Also, polling was delayed as officials arrived.
In Erode, polling was stopped at three polling booths as EVMs had to be repaired and new machines were not kept in stock, thereby delaying voting.
In Nagercoil in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, voting was stopped at 33 polling booths for EVM repairs. Officials have not been given proper training in connecting the EVMS with VVPATs, which also delayed voting, according to sources. At 13 polling booths, repairs were carried out and polling resumed.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
AIADMK, AMMK workers clash in Madurai
Clashes erupted between AIADMK and AMMK party workers in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. Sources say the violence broke out as parties were campaigning outside the polling station.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Party candidates, leaders cast their votes
Several prominent faces ventured out to polling booths to cast their votes. The list includes RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who voted at Seshadripuram in Bengaluru; Tamil Nadu BJP candidate H Raja, who voted in Sivaganga and DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan, who voted in Chennai's Mylapore.
Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leader P Chidambaram, DMK leader Kanimozhi as well as Karnataka home minister Dr G Parmeshwara cast their votes.
DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet area.
"People in the Opposition are being harassed. Opposition candidates are being targeted with raids. The BJP has completely taken over AIADMK, which is very sad," she told reporters outside the polling booth.
Kanimozhi added that her brother and DMK chief MK Stalin had been groomed well by their father M Karunanidhi and had been able to fill in his shoes.
EVM glitches in Trichy as well
Voting officials were forced to look into EVM malfunctioning and technical problems in Trichy. Polling has been delayed at several booths across the state due to glitches in voting machines.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
TR Baalu votes in Chennai
Former Union minister TR Baalu cast his vote at Kodampakkam polling booth in Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. TR Baalu is the DMK candidate from the Sriperumbudur constituency.
Inputs by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka home minister Dr G Parmeshwara casts his vote at a booth in Tumkur.
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
A group of Sabarimala pilgrims cast their votes at Chikkamulugodu in Mandya district's Malavalli taluk even though they were scheduled to leave for their pilgrimigare on Wednesday night. They left for Samarimala temple in Kerala after voting.
They also urged villagers to cast their votes "without fail as it would help uphold the sanctity and values of a democratic system".
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Prakash Raj to vote in Bengaluru Central
Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central Prakash Raj waits in queue at a polling booth to cast his vote.
Kamal Haasan to cast his vote in Chennai
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan wait in queue outside a polling station at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai.
Voting yet to start at many booths in Chennai
No votes have been cast at Guindy Corporation school in Chennai's Maduvankarai due to EVM malfunctioning. Polling stations in Chennai's Ashok Nagar, Virugampakkam and Eldams Road are also facing the same trouble with voting machines. Sources say voters will have to wait for at least an hour before being able to vote.
Inputs by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Voting in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency started amid unprecedented security arrangements on Thursday. As many as 9,904 polling agents and over 5,000 for security personnel have been deployed for the election.
The constituency made headlines as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is contesting from Mandya against Independent candidate actress Sumalatha. There are 22 candidates in the fray, but the primary contest is between Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha.
As many as 2,046 polling stations have been established and 4,092 EVMs have been set up for polling. A total of 444 polling stations were identified as sensitive and 132 as hyper sensitive in the constituency.
There are 17,12,012 voters in Mandya, of whom 8,54,758 are male and 8,56,285 voters. There are 822 service voters and 147 third-gender voters.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Nirmala Sitharaman votes in Bengaluru
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote at a polling booth in Jayanagar in Bangalore South parliamentary constituency.
CM casts his vote in Salem
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem Lok Sabha constituency.
Input by Abdul Kathar and Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamy casts his vote in Tumkur.
Image by Chandramouli/101Reporters
More EVM defects reported
Polling has been delayed by 20 minutes at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency due to problems in EVMs.
Input by Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Former AIADMK minister PH Pandiyan is waiting to cast his vote at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli, where voting has been.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Polling delayed due to EVM defects
Due to defects in voting machines, polling has been delayed at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency.
Input by Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Voting halted at seven booths in Madurai
Polling agents have stopped voting at seven booths in Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted in EVMs that read "AIADMK".
Input by Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Chidambaram family vote in Sivaganga
Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan cast their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
Congress candidate 'seeks blessings' from a cow
Sitting MP and Congress candidate for Chitradurga BN Chandrappa sought blessings from a cow before casting his vote.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
Chidambaram votes in Sivaganga
Inputs by Antony Vinodh and Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
The Karnataka chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.
HD Kumaraswamy will vote in Kithiganahalli from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
Voted queued up at a polling station in Chennai South Constituency
Image by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Rajnikanth votes in Chennai
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth voted at a polling station in Stella Maris College in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.
P Chidambaram says Tamil Nadu wants a change
The former finance minister said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies. I have voted for this democratic, secular front. We have to preserve our sovereignty. We believe that all religions are equal and everyone is equal before law."
His son Karti Chidambaram is the Congress candidate from Shivagana. He is contesting against BJP’s H Raja.
P Chidambaram casts his vote
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
Earlier, he had tweeted saying, "We will vote for a new political change in our country and in Tamil Nadu.
HD Deve Gowda, grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy among key candidates today
Prominent contestants in the fray are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, as well as Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).
Mandya, from where Nikhil is fighting, saw a bitterly fought campaign with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy devoting most of his time to the constituency to ensure his son's victory against actress and Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has the backing of the BJP and Kannada film personalities. Local Congress leaders are disgruntled about their party supporting JD(S), which has been their arch rival for decades.
High-stakes battle for Congress-JD(S)
In Karnataka, 14 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Thursday. They are mostly in Dakshin Kannada, covering nearly the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.
It is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state as any adverse results from the region, considered their stronghold, is likely to affect the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.
Vellore polling cancelled
While all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu were supposed to vote today, polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled after flying squads, including Income Tax Department and Election Commission officials unearthed in raids crores of rupees that were allegedly meant to bribe voters.
On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had rescinded the notification to hold the election to the Vellore seat based on the Election Commission's recommendation. The poll panel had made the decision based on the district police's complaint against DMK leader Kathir Anand and two party functionaries after around Rs 11.5 crore was seized in cash in I-T raids.
Read more here
38 Lok Sabha, 18 Assembly seats go to polls
In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, as well as 18 Assembly constituencies. Over 5 crore voters are expected to exercising their franchise to decide the fate of about 800 MP aspirants.
While polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours to 8 pm in the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in view of the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.
It's V Vaithilingam vs K Narayanasamy in Puducherry
In the southern Union Terrotiry, where 18 candidates are in the fray, voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The main battle is between the ruling Congress, which has fielded former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the Opposition All India NR Congress' (AINRC) K Narayanasamy. In 2014, R Radhakrishnan of the AINRC had won the seat, defeating Congress nominee V Narayanasamy, who is the current chief minister.
In southern India, polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry on Thursday. In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies
Dakshina Kannada sees 68.93 percent voter turnout till 5 pm
According to the most recent figures, the voter turnout in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada constituency was 68.93 percent.
150 people in Chennai return home without voting after names go missing from voters list
Some people who had voted in the state and previous general elections, have found that their names are missing from the voters list at Egmore in Central Chennai constituency. More than 150 people have returned without voting as their names were missing from the list.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
52.18% turnout in TN, 49.57% turnout in Karnataka at 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 52.18 percent, Karnataka of 49.57 percent and Puducherry of 58.77 percent.
Clashes break out between PMK, VCK workers
In Ariyalur district, a fight has broken out between workers of PMK and VCK. PMK workers have allegedly broken ‘pots’ (VCK’s party symbol) in public places. One person has sustained injuries. Ariyalur belongs to Chidambaram LS constituency from where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan is contesting the elections.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Awareness on VVPAT low, EVMs malfunction in Central Chennai
Malfunctioning Electronic Voting machines (EVMs), lack of awareness on the use of VVPAT machines and power cuts were some of the issues that came to the fore in some polling booths in Central Chennai constituency in the Lok Sabha polls here Thursday.
As people began thronging booths from 7 AM, the scheduled polling time, they were disappointed as EVMs did not function at Choolaimedu here, leading to a delayed start by 40 minutes.
PTI
Dakshina Kannada reports highest voter turnout in Karnataka till 3 pm
The latest polling figures for Karnataka have come in. Dakshina Kannada constituency has reported the highest figures at 60.46 percent till 3 p.m.
DMK alleges AIADMK workers trying to capture polling booths
DMK law secretary Girirajan has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that AIADMK workers are trying to capture polling booths.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
85-year-old man votes for the first time; he had worked as bonded labourer for over 13 years
In an anomaly of sorts, Kanniyappan, an 85-year-old man voted for the first time in Maruthadu village of Tiruvannamalai LS constituency. Three generations of the family voted for the first time on Thursday.
For over 13 years, the family of seven members had been slaving away in bondage as wood-cutters at Veerambakkam village before they were rescued in 2017. As bonded labourers, they were deprived of essentials to lead a decent life. Voting is the right of every citizen, but for this family, the right to choose had been denied.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Congress thinks about self, not national interest: Modi
"The Congress is not ready to accept surgical strike and Balakot air strike as our victory. The Congress and its allies think about self and not national interest," Modi said at a rally at Balakot in Karnataka.
PTI
Clashes between supporters of Nikhil K of the JD(S) and Sumalatha Ambareesh at Mandya after the former reportedly held a roadshow.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Modi castigates Congress over corruption in CWG, coal blocks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently speaking at Bagalkot in Karnataka. He listed out alleged corruption cases during the UPA regime relating to allocation of coal blocks and the Commonwealth Games, among others.
"Nobody wanted to invest in India before 2014," said the prime minister.
Chaos at Doddarasinakere over roadshow held by Nikhil K
Chaos prevailed for a while at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk after supporters of Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K. (son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) clashed.
Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, cast her vote at the village and later interacted with her supporters.
Nikhil, who was returning from Malavalli, visited the village and took out a roadshow, which is against the Model Code of Conduct, according to Ms. Sumalatha's supporters.
They too attempted to take out a roadshow that was stopped by the police. When Ms. Sumalatha's supporters were questioning the biased attitude of the police, Mr. Nikhil's supporters allegedly intervened. It led to the clash. Both the groups indulged in heated arguments besides attempting to manhandle the opposition group members.
However, the police intervened and dispersed the groups.
Election Commission personnel on the rounds have videographed the incident. But, so far no case has been registered.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
AIADMK booth agent hacked to death at Madurai
MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai. Preliminary investigation says the murder is due to some previous enmity.
Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Polling stopped at booth in Cuddalore constituency
Polling has been stopped in a booth at Panturthi of Cuddalore LS constituency. The polling station was set and ready for polling by 7 am today. A few people who came to vote for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate found that their gift symbol was missing and a glass symbol was present in its place.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Clashes reported from Mandya
Ugly scenes were witnessd outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported. Sumalatha Ambareesh is contesting against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda.
Namakkal sees highest voter turnout in Tamil Nadu
Chennai South saw the highest turnout among the constituencies in the capital till 1 p.m.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Volunteers help differently abled vote in Bangalore Rural distirct
'Vote without fail!'
DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted saying, "Voting is everyone's democratic duty. Vote without fail!"
Tejasvi Surya urges people to #VoteMaaDi
BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya has challenged voters to encourage high voter turnout.
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission had changed 384 EVMS and 692 VVPATS till 1:30 pm due to technical errors. Reports of EVM glitches delaying voting have been coming in from across the state since voting began at 7 am. At some places, voting could not resume even till as late as 9 am, two hours into polling.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
AIADMK claims Stalin violated poll code
AIADMK has filed a complaint against DMK candidate from Chennai Central Dayanidhi Maran for campaigning at his polling booth. The party had also filed a complaint against DMK president MK Stalin for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
In its complaint, AIADMK said Stalin had addressed the media at the polling booth with the intention to influence the general public by making false allegations against the Center and state. The party has urged the Election Commission to take against against Stalin.
Input by Swathi J Reddy and Abdul Khatar/101Reporters
DK Shivakumar votes in Dodda Halahalli
Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar voted at a polling booth in Dodda Halahalli in Kanakapura taluk.
Voter turnout
Till 1 pm, the Union Territory recorded a voter turnout of 35.27 percent.
CEO says 305 EVMs replaced after facing glitches
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Voters protest in Chennai over missing names
Around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names are missing from the voter list.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Volunteers encourage people to vote in Mandya
Polling agents and volunteers are hard at work in Karnataka's Mandya to encourage voters to exercise their franchise despite the scorching heat. They are waiting on pavements near polling booths and trying their best to convince voters.
Sharath, a die-hard fan of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh, was seen showing a model-EVM to people heading to the polling station at Ashok Nagar. He was also seen asking voters to elect Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh "to protect the self-esteem of Mandya as well to fight against the dynastic politics" of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's family.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Moderate voter turnout in Tamil Nadu till 11 am
Cash seized in Karnataka's Tumakuru
As much as Rs 5.49 lakh in cash has been seized in Tumakuru. JD(S) workers complained that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj’s people were bribing voters with money to buy their support. They alleged that Basavaraj’s aides brought the money in a car to distribute among voters.
The police in Madugiri district in Kodagenahalli seized 11 bundles of Rs 500 notes. They arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.
A complaint has been registered at the Kodigenahalli Police Station.
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
Polling agent advises voters to cast 'challenge vote'
Amid reports of missing names from voters lists, Prakash, a volunteer at booth no 170 in Bangalore Central constituency said polling agents were advising voters whose names were missing from lists to vote under 49A called "challenge vote". "Under this provision, one can directly go to the booth with their Aadhaar and Voter ID and exercise their franchise," he said.
So far, there have been five to six cases of missing names in the voters list Bangalore Central, he added.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru.
Two elderly die in Salem, Erode
In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to cast their vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70.
Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.
Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
Unknown people cast votes of senior citizens
Tension prevailed for a while at Teganahalli in KR Pet taluk of Mandya constituency when many senior citizens found that their votes had already been cast by unknown persons.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) candidate for the seat and son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Mandya against Independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of late actor-politician MH Ambareesh.
According to people at the booth, some unknown persons are fraudulently casting the votes of senior citizens by using fake or forged documents. The villagers staged a protest outside the polling station.
By Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
'Not bothered about criticism from BJP'
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."
Jaggi Vasudev and his daughter voted in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. He postponed his trip to the US to cast his vote.
Input by Swathi J Reddy/101Reporters
33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency
1 booth in Tirunelveli constituency
1 booth in Ramanathapuram constituency
4 booths in Chennai
15 booths in Trichy constituency
3 in Erode constituency
1 booth in Cuddalore constituency
102-year-old commended for casting her vote in Mandya
Centenarian Chikkathayamma was applauded by voters around her after she exercised her franchise at Doddarasinakere of Maddur taluk in Mandya constituency. The 102-year old arrived with the help of her family and cast the vote.
Doddarasinakere is the native village of late actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh. His wife Sumalatha is the Independent candidate fighting the election from Mandya against the Karnataka chief minister's son.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Vijayakanth votes in Chennai South
DMDK president Vijayakanth casts his vote at Saligramam in Chennai South.
Input by Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Voter turnout
Polling agent dies of heart attack at Chamarajanagar
Shantamurty, 53, who was on election duty at the Chamarajanagar Loka Sabha constituency, died of a heart attack at his polling booth. He was the principal of GVK College at Hanur in Chamarajanagar.
Shantamurty was deputed at polling booth no. 48, Government Urdu High School, in Chamarajanagara Town.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
Voting stopped at booth in Cuddalore
Polling agents halted voting at the Thodarappati booth in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency after realising that the Election Commission had not erased the 50 votes polled during mock voting.
Input by TR Gopalkrishnan/101Reporters
Voting temporarily suspended at Mandya
Polling agents have temporarily suspended voting at Rudrakshipura near Maddur in Mandya after EVMs developed technical snags. Voters are waiting in a long queue at booth number 81, hoping for polling to resume soon.
The personnel concerned are making arrangements for other EVMs.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
DMK's Durai Murugan casts his vote
DMK treasurer leader Durai Murugan cast his vote from the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. His son Kathir Anand was the party's candidate for Vellore.
The Income Tax Department had seized crore of rupees from both Murugan and Anand's houses in raids.