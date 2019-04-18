South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu records turnout of 52.18%, Karnataka 49.57% till 4 pm

South States Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: At 4 p.m., Tamil Nadu has recorded a voter turnout of 52.18 percent, Karnataka of 49.57 percent and Puducherry of 58.77 percent.

DMK law secretary Girirajan has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that AIADMK workers are trying to capture polling booths.

MS Pandian, a booth agent of AIADMK and the son-in-law of AIADMK functionary VK Gurusamy was hacked to death near Cinthamani at Madurai.

Ugly scenes were witnessed outside a polling booth in Karnataka's Mandya. Supporters of JD(S) clashed with supporters of Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent candidate, India Today reported.

The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK chief MK Stalin, claiming that he had addressed the media at his polling booth after voting with the intention to influence the public by making false allegations against the Center and state.

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 21.47 percent till 1 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded 23.09 percent and Puducherry, 35.27 percent.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the 305 EVMs that faced "some technical errors" had been replaced. He added that the 525 VVPATS that "also faced some issues" and had been replaced.

After reports of missing names from the Bangalore Central voter list, around 200 voters staged a protest at Purasaivakkam, which falls under the Chennai Central constituency, as their names, too, were found to be missing from the voter list.

JD(S) workers in Tumakuru district alleged that BJP candidate GS Basavaraj's aides were bribing voters with money to buy their support. On a complaint from party workers, the police in Kodagenahalli seized Rs 5.49 lakh in cash and arrested one Raju, a student of CIT Engineering College which Basavaraj owns.

In separate incidents, two old men who had gone to their polling booths to vote died in Salem and Erode. Both men were above the age of 70. Krishnan, a 74-year-old from Vedapatti in Salem, died after casting his vote. The other man fell while waiting in the queue to vote and died.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, after casting his vote in Ramanagara, said, "Dynastic politics isn't an important issue now. The country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynastic politics and regional politics this country developed in several states. We are not bothered about criticism from the BJP."

So far, as many as 51 polling booths have reported EVM glitches across Tamil Nadu, including 33 booths in Kanyakumari constituency and four in Chennai. These technical snags have delayed polling at these booths.



Voting was stopped across Tamil Nadu, at 15 polling booths in Trichy, three polling booths in Erode and 33 polling booths at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari for EVM repairs. Sources said election officials were not trained to deal with these technical snags, and at several places, they did not have EVMs in stock to replace the malfunctioning ones either.

DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet area, where she told reporters that the Opposition was being harassed. "Opposition candidates are being targeted with raids. The BJP has completely taken over AIADMK, which is very sad," she said.

No votes have been cast at several polling stations in Chennai, including at Maduvankarai, Ashok Nagar, Virugampakkam and Eldams Road due to EVM malfunctioning. Sources say voters will have to wait for at least an hour before being able to vote.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem Lok Sabha constituency. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted in Bengaluru, while Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi voted at the Union Territory.

EVM glitches have delayed polling at several locations, including at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli and at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Constituency.

Polling agents stopped voting at seven booths in Tamil Nadu's Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted on EVMs that read "AIADMK".

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency. He said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies."

Voting has begun in southern India, where polling for Phase 2 of the general election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.

