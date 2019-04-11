South states Lok Sabha Election Voting LIVE updates: Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Chandrababu Naidu of 'threatening' CEO

South States Lok Sabha Election Voting LATEST updates: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopalkrishna Dwivedi on Wednesday night at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, further alleging that the TDP leader had threatened the CEO. At the meeting, Chandrababu lodged a protest, alleging that the poll panel was biased towards YSRCP.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election at a polling booth in Siddipet district. The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao, has cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. He is TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's son.
Clashes in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency have resulted in the death of TDP leader Bhaskar Reddy and a YSRCP worker Pulla Reddy at the polling station of Veerapuram village in Tadipatri mandal. Two others are reportedly in a critical condition.
Reports of voter name deletions have been coming from across Telangana. Shobana Kamineni, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, found her name missing from the voters’ list at a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad, where she has been voting for years.
Kamineni is former Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) chief and the daughter of Apollo Hospitals' head Dr Pratap Reddy. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned to India from a business trip only a day ago, just to vote. “I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?” she asked.
Clashes between TDP and YSRCP party workers are being reported from various places in Andhra Pradesh. Polling equipment was destroyed in Srinivasapuram village in Guntur's Gurazala mandal, in a fight between rival party workers. In another brawl in Gudemcheruvu village in Jammalamadugu, a YSRCP worker was injured. In a stone-pelting incident between opposition party workers in Ponnathota of the same mandal, a few people were injured. Similar news is coming in from Mydukur constituency.
Arguably, the biggest news emerging out of Andhra Pradesh is the failure of EVMs in several polling booths. State chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that repolling be done at places where EVMs did not work. "Thirty percent of the devices malfunctioned and as a result, polling started up to three hours late in many places," said Naidu.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. "Imran Khan has no right to interfere in the electoral process of India. We have free and fair elections in India. Kashmir kisi kay baap ka nahii hai, vo Hindustan ka hissa hai," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, after casting his vote on Thursday.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had said on Wednesday that Pakistan and India would have a better chance at coming at a conclusion through peace talks on Kashmir, if the BJP came back to power.
Voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations even as EVMs registered glitches resulting in some delay in polling, an official said. Ironically, Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi was unable to cast his vote at Tadepalli Assembly constituency in Guntur district due to malfunctioning EVMs. Reports are coming in that people are leaving polling booths without voting returning home.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha, the daughter of state chief minister K Chadrashekhar Rao, has cast her vote at a polling station in Pothangal, in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. Kavitha, significantly, has gone up against 184 candidates of whom 179 are farmers, creating a record in India's election history.
In the wake of reports of faulty EVMs coming from across Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his demand for replacement of EVMs with paper ballots, leading the Opposition’s charge against the voting machines.
YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said after casting his vote in the Kadapa constituency of Andhra Pradesh that he was very confident. "People are looking for a change, vote without fear," he told reporters.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his chief rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, both cast their votes in the early hours of Phase 1 of the polls. While Naidu voted for the simultaneous polls at Amaravati, Jaganmohan voted at Pulivendula.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi's office at Amaravati against what he called were "illegal and unethical" Income Tax raids on his party's leaders, on Thursday appealed to voters to remember their constitutional duty and exercise their franchise.
"I am asking the Income Tax department who are they to do only one side raids, only one political party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP). When elections around, it is level playing field automatically they have to treat everyone equal. You have to get information then only go for raids otherwise if you do these type of things it is unjustifiable, incorrect, illegal and unethical," Naidu told reporters after the meeting.
Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case in this election as 185 candidates, including more than 170 farmers, are in the fray. The peasants have entered the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and red jowar.
Polling in Nizamabad is likely to begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm as mock polling is expected to take more time compared to other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In southern India, the states that will go to polls on Thursday are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Voting in Andhra Pradesh will take place between 7 am and 6 pm except for Araku Lok Sabha seat, where votes will be cast in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur, Rampachodovaram constituencies between 7 am and 5 pm. In Araku seat, Araku Valley and Paderu will see voting between 7 am and 4 pm. This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.
There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. As many as 319 candidates are in the fray for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Of the total 46,120 polling stations, 8,514 have been classified as critical and 520 as LWE-affected. Arrangements have been made for video recording of the polling process in all places, while webcasting would be done from about 28,000 polling stations.
A total of 197 companies of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed across the state in addition to 51,525 state police personnel, 60 companies of AP Special Police, 4,500 Karnataka and 736 Odisha police for security. The total number of security personnel deployed is 1.20 lakh.
In Telangana, all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Thursday. As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) candidates are in the fray in the 17 constituencies.
Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1504 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 34,604 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 LWE-affected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies, and from 7 am to 5 pm in all other Lok Sabha constituencies.
As many as 145 companies of central paramilitary forces and 9,000 policemen from other states have been deployed, in addition to more than 55,000 state police for security arrangement.
Over 38 percent polling till 1 pm across 17 LS constituencies in state
Telangana registered over 38 percent polling till 1 pm across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where former Union minister Renuka Chowdary and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among prominent candidates in the fray.
Medak recorded the highest voter turnout at 54 per cent while Hyderabad registered just 20.59 percent till 1 pm. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and film actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, junior NTR and Bahubali director SS Rajamouli were among the prominent people who cast their vote in their respective constituencies.
Telangana polling election updates
Several TRS ministers, leaders tweet after casting ballots
Several TRS leaders including party working president KT Rama Rao, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, MLA Balka Suman, state Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy and others noted that they had cast their votes on Twitter.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
105-year-old Tarakamma casts vote at Kurnool
Tarakamma, 105, exercised her right to her vote at Wanaparthy in Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency. She is the mother of state agriculture minister S Niranjanreddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh voting election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: TDP leader attacked in Sattenapalli
TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers at a polling booth in Sattenapalli.
Hyderabad voting election latest updates
Mohammad Azharuddin casts vote in Hyderabad
Former cricketer and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, Mohammad Azharuddin, cast his vote at polling booth number 71.
Andhra Pradesh polling election updates
Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges Chandrababu Naidu threatened EC
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had met Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopalkrishna Dwivedi on Wednesday night at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, further alleging that the TDP leader had threatened the CEO. In response to the allegation, TDP released a video of the meeting.
According to the video, Chandrababu lodged a protest witht the Election Commission, alleging that the poll panel was being biased towards YSRCP. After questioning the CEO about recent transfers of state officials, Dwivedi said Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, DG (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao and a few others district SPs had been transferred only after the Opposition's complains were looked into.
Below is a video of Chandrababu's meeting with the EC, released by TDP in the aftermath of YSRCP's complaints.
Inputs by Nagaraja Gali/101Reporters
Telangana voting election latest updates
Chief minister KCR votes in Siddipet
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election at a polling booth in Siddipet district.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker attacked by YSRCP workers, say reports
Visuals from Guntur district’s Inumella village in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency shows a man reportedly identified as the current Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, being administered care after allegedly being attacked by YSRCP workers while inspecting the booth. Rao is contesting from the Narasaraopet Assembly seat.
Inputs by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Kerala election latest updates
Shashi Tharoor campaigns in Parassala
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor campaigned on foot in Parassala, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. He then tweeted about the "spectacular turnout" from rural constituents.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
WATCH: Man, injured in violent clashes at Veerapuram village, being assisted out of hospital
Amid reports of escalating violence among TDP and YSRCP workers across Andhra Pradesh comes news of the death of two members of each party in a bloody clash in Anantapur constituency of Andhra Pradesh. Two people were injured in the clash, one of whom can be seen being brought out of the hospital, after receiving preliminary treatment.
Video by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
One TDP, one YSRCP worker dead in Anantapur clashes
Clashes in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency have resulted in the death of TDP leader Bhaskar Reddy and a YSRCP worker Pulla Reddy at the polling station of Veerapuram village in Tadipatri mandal. Two others are reportedly in a critical condition.
Inputs by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Telangana polling election latest updates
KCR's son, TRS working president KT Rama Rao casts vote in Hyderabad
The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao, has cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. He is TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's son.
Khamman voting election latest updates
Renuka Chowdhury casts vote at Khammam
"I am hopeful that we will be able to win this race, I am very optimistic," said Khammam's Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury, after casting her vote.
Karnataka election latest updates
Arvind Kejriwal joins voices alleging voter name deletion
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal joined the many voices alleging that voter names have been deleted across India. He retweeted Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's claim that her mother's name had been deleted (before the polls began) on a flimsy claim.
Andhra Pradesh voting election updates
EVMs may have malfunctioned in Andhra Pradesh, but not 30% of them
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said 30 percent of the EVMs in the state are not working, however the Election Commission held otherwise.
"Some news channels are reporting that 30 percent of the EVMs are not working, which is not correct. In total, we have 45,959 booths, and we are using around 92,000 EVMs, out of which we have got 344 issues and 25 are still pending" said Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer.
Inputs by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
WATCH: TDP cadres beats up YSRCP agent in Chittoor
TDP cadres on Thursday beat up the YSRCP polling agent at Puthalapattu polling station in Chittoor district. Reports of widespread violence across the state, which has simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, have been increasing in number as the day progresses.
Inputs by T Rameshbabu/101reporters
Andhra Pradesh voting election latest updates
Two women voters injured, more reports of violence emerge from across state
Two women voters were injured as TDP and YSRC workers pelted stones at each other at Jammalamadugu in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.
Telangana voting election latest updates
'Half of my unit members left for their towns to vote,' tweets Bahubali director SS Rajamouli
Telugu cinema director SS Rajamouli tweeted that half of his unit members had left for the towns and villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and urged people to vote.
Hyderabad voting elections latest updates
Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson finds name absent from list a week after checking it
Shobana Kamineni, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, found her name missing from the voters’ list at a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad, where she has been voting for years. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned to India from a business trip only a day ago, just to vote.
“I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?” she asked.
Andhra Pradesh polling election updates
Chandrababu Naidu demands repolling amid reports of polling delay after EVM malfunction
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that repolling be done at places where EVMs did not work. "Thirty percent of the devices malfunctioned and as a result, polling started up to three hours late in many places," said Naidu.
Input by Nagaraja Gali/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
Violence reported across Andhra as TDP, YSRCP workers clash
A video is going viral of the alleged attack by Eluru TDP MLA Badeti Bujji on YSRCP party workers in West Godavari district's Sanivarapupeta. A bloodied party worker is seen asking, “Is it right for an MLA to do this? Is he an MLA or rowdy? Why does he have a gunman? To beat people up? We have come here to vote. Four people came in car to hit us.”
Clashes between TDP and YSRCP party workers are being reported from various places in AP. Polling equipment was destroyed in Srinivasapuram village in Guntur's Gurazala mandal, in a fight between opposing party workers. In another brawl in Gudemcheruvu village in Jammalamadugu (Kadapa district), a YSRCP worker was injured. In a stone-pelting incident between opposition party workers in Ponnathota of the same mandal, a few people were injured. Similar news is coming in from Mydukur constituency.
Inputs by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Follow LIVE updates of the Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh here
Hyderabad voting election latest updates
Actor Allu Arjun casts vote, urges people to 'please cast your vote'
Southern star Allu Arjun, after casting his vote in Hyderabad, said, "Today is that one day which will decide how the next 1,825 days should be, please cast your vote."
Hyderabad polling election latest updates
Imran has no right to interfere in India's electoral process, says Owaisi
"Imran Khan has no right to interfere in the electoral process of India. We have free and fair elections in India. Kashmir kisi kay baap ka nahii hai, vo Hindustan ka hissa hai," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, after casting his vote on Thursday.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had said on Wednesday that Pakistan and India would have a better chance at coming at a conclusion through peace talks on Kashmir, if the BJP came back to power.
Hyderabad voting election latest updates
Asaduddin Owaisi casts vote in city
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in the city.
Telangana voting election latest updates
Voter turnout at 10.6%
Voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Telangana was 10.6 percent, reported ANI.
Andhra Pradesh voting election latest updates
State witnesses massive EVM failure, Chandrababu Naidu repeats charges against machines
"Even technologically advanced countries are not using EVMs. I have been fighting against EVMs for long. A voter doesn't get the satisfaction of voting through ballots when they are voting on EVMs. They don't ensure transparency. EVMs are not correct for the voting process. Today, there are reports of EVM malfunctioning from many booths," said Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the wake of severe failure of EVMs across polling booths, early in the Phase 1 of polling.
Ironically, Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi was unable to cast his vote at Tadepalli Assembly constituency in Guntur district due to malfunctioning EVMs. Reports are coming in that people are leaving polling booths without voting returning home.
Inputs by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
Telangana voting election latest updates
Hyderabad wears deserted look as people travel southwards to cast votes in Andhra Pradesh
Lakdi ka pul Centre and Narayanaguda flyover in Hyderabad both wore deserted looks as many residents travelled down south to Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes. Lakhs of voters from across Telangana travelled south over the past two days, braving traffic snarls along the highway, overcrowded trains and buses.
Input by T Rameshbabu/101Reporters
Nizamabad polling election latest updates
KCR's daughter tweets after casting votes, asks people to be 'diligent'
Kavitha, who is KCR's daughter, tweeted after casting her vote in the polls. She is significantly going up against 179 farmers.
Nizamabad polling election latest updates
K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha casts vote
Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha, the daughter of state chief minister K Chadrashekhar Rao, has cast her vote at a polling station in Pothangal, in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. Kavitha, significantly, has gone up against 184 candidates, creating a record in India's election history.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
Police defuse IED placed by IED, reports say
Andhra Pradesh police has defused an IED planted by Maoists on the way to the Peddabailu polling station in Visakhapatnam district, say unconfirmed reports. The area is on high alert. All booths in Paderu, Araku and Rampachodavaram have been declared very sensitive.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
CM Chandrababu Naidu repeats demand for paper ballots
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, their son and IT minister Nara Lokesh with his wife cast their vote at a Mangalagiri booth.
In the wake of reports of faulty EVMs, the CM reiterated his demand for replacement of EVMs with paper ballots, leading the opposition’s charge against the voting machines
Input by: Nagaraja Gali/101Reporters
Kakinada polling election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Andhra CEO tweets images of model, all-women polling booths
The chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh has shared photos of two model polling stations in Kakinada city. The booths are managed by women, who are also executing the roles of webcaster, videographer and superviser.
Vijaywada voting election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: TDP MP and candidate from Vijaywada, Kesineni Srinivas, casts vote
TDP MP and the party's candidate from Vijaywada, Kesineni Srinivas, has cast his vote at St Joseph Girl's High School in Vijaywada.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
Rivals Chandrababu Naidu, Jaganmohan Reddy cast votes early
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his chief rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, have both cast their votes in the early hours of Phase 1 of the polls. While Naidu voted for the simultaneous polls at Amaravati, Jaganmohan voted at Pulivendula. Naidu is seeking election from Kuppam, while his son Nara Lokesh is making his electoral debut from Mangalagiri.
Andhra Pradesh polling election latest updates
Malfunctioning EVMs delay polls in several booths across state
Simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha voting has been delayed at several places in Andhra Pradesh due to malfunctioning EVMs. Voters have been standing in queues in several sites to elect representatives to 175 Assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in in the state. The fate of 2,395 Assembly and 344 Lok Sabha candidates will be decided by over 3.6 crore voters in the state.
Input by: Nagaraja Gali/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh voting election latest updates
Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu casts vote
Chandrababu Naidu has cast his vote at Amaravati. He was accompanied by his whole family.
Kadapa election voting latest updates
Polling in violence-hit Jammalamadugu in Andhra's Kadapa constituency still a non-starter
Polling in Jammalamadugu in Andhra’s Kadapa district (and constituency) is a non-starter even an hour after voting has started elsewhere. The delay is mainly due to technical issues concerning EVMs, said poll officials.
The constituency has been witnessing bloody feuds between rival groups of the TDP, its workers and leaders. One of the region's biggest politicians, P Ramasubba Reddy, has traditionally been with the TDP, while his other power -- the state's marketing minister C Adinarayana Reddy -- has recently defected to TDP from YSRCP. Adinarayana is now seeking election from Jammalamadugu, something Ramasubba loyalists are extremely unhappy about.
Input by: Nagaraja Gali, 101Reporters
Amaravati election voting latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Healthy turnout in polling booths in Amaravati constituency
Voters in Amaravati constituency of Andhra Pradesh have turned up in large numbers at polling booths already.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
Chandrababu Naidu battles I-T demons, alleges raids are political vendetta
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi's office at Amaravati to protest against what he called "illegal and unethical" Income Tax raids on his party's leaders.
"I am asking the Income Tax department who are they to do only one side raids, only one political party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP). When elections around, it is level playing field automatically they have to treat everyone equal. You have to get information then only go for raids otherwise if you do these type of things it is unjustifiable, incorrect, illegal and unethical," Naidu told reporters after the meeting.
"Narendra Modi wanted to demolish democracy. That is why I launched the programme 'Save Democracy, Save India'. He has fear. From Delhi, ECI is transferring… Election Commission office has become BJP office. It cannot be tolerated," he said.
ANI
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
Voting timings may wary for areas with Left Wing Extremism
Of the total 46,120 polling stations, 8,514 have been classified as critical and 520 as Left Wing Extremism-affected. The original timing of voting (7 am to 6 pm) may differ in these areas.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Eager voters line up early in Visakhapatnam
In Andhra Pradesh, where voters will be casting votes simultaneously for the Parliamentary election and the Assembly election, many have already populated polling booths.
Telangana election polling latest updates
All 17 constituencies to go to polls in state's very first general election
In Telangana, all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Thursday. As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) candidates are in the fray in the 17 constituencies.
Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1504 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 34,604 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 LWE-affected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies, and from 7 am to 5 pm in all other Lok Sabha constituencies.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
Voters begin queuing up as polling starts
Voters have already joined the queues as Phase 1 of polling begins in Andhra Pradesh's 25 seats. The state will also see simultaneous Assembly polls.
Telangana election polling latest updates
First general election since formation of Telangana
This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June, 2014.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu asks voters to remember 'constitutional duty'
A day before his state went into polls, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to urge voters to exercise their basic constitutional duty.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
State to see nearly 10.15 lakh first time voters
There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3,957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. As many as 319 candidates are in the fray for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Andhra Pradesh election polling latest updates
Voting to take place between 7 am and 6 pm in all but one seat in Andhra Pradesh
Voting in Andhra Pradesh will take place between 7 am and 6 pm except for Araku Lok Sabha seat, where votes will be cast in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur, Rampachodovaram constituencies between 7 am and 5 pm. In Araku seat, Araku Valley and Paderu will see voting between 7 am and 4 pm. This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among southern states which will go to polls in Phase 1
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In southern India, the states that will go to polls on Thursday are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly polls to 175 seats will also be held in the same phase.
