South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: EVM glitches delay voting at several booths in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram

Voting has begun in southern India, where polling for Phase 2 of the general election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.
In Puducherry, where 18 candidates are in the fray, voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The main battle is between the ruling Congress, which has fielded former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the Opposition All India N.R. Congress' (AINRC) K Narayanasamy. In 2014, R Radhakrishnan of the AINRC had won the seat, defeating Congress nominee V Narayanasamy, who is the current chief minister.
In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday. Polling for the Vellore seat was cancelled after flying squads, including Income Tax Department and Election Commission officials unearthed in raids crores of rupees that were allegedly meant to bribe voters.
Over 5 crore voters are expected to exercising their franchise in Tamil Nadu to decide the fate of about 800 MP aspirants.
While polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours to 8 pm in the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in view of the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.
Of the entire electorate, over 12 lakh first-time voters and more than four lakh persons with disabilities have registered for the polls, a number which Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said had not been seen in previous elections.
In Karnataka, 14 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Thursday. They are mostly in Dakshin Kannada covering nearly the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.
It is a high stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state as any adverse results from the region, considered their stronghold, is likely to affect the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.
The BJP is determined to improve its tally compared to 2014, when it rode on the Modi wave. Of the 14 constituencies going to polls, the BJP and Congress had won six each in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and JD(S) in two.
While the BJP is contesting in 13 constituencies and supporting Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, Congress and JD(S) have fielded their candidates in 10 and four constituencies, respectively.
Voting will take place in 30,164 polling stations, of which 6,318 have been designated by the police as critical. A total of 2,67,51,893 voters are expected to make their choice from among 241 candidates in the fray.
Prominent contestants in the fray are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, as well as Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).
Others include actress and Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh (Mandya) and Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South), who was given a BJP ticket at the last minute, denying it to Union minister Ananth Kumar's widow Tejaswini.
A key seat is Mandya, where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is making his electoral debut against another debutante Sumalatha, the widow of actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh.
Mandya saw a bitterly fought campaign with Kumaraswamy devoting most of his time to the constituency to ensure his son's victory against Sumalatha, who has the backing of the BJP and Kannada film personalities. Local Congress leaders are disgruntled about their party supporting JD(S), which has been their arch rival for decades.
The focus is also on Tumkur where Deve Gowda is contesting for the first time after vacating his earlier Hassan Lok Sabha seat for his other grandson Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal, too, seems to be facing a tough battle in Hassan with former Congress minister A Manju as his opponent from the BJP. Several Congress leaders there are also miffed over ceding the seat to JD(S).
Apr 18, 2019 08:24:02 IST
CM casts his vote in Salem
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem LS constituency.
Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamy casts his vote in Tumkur.
More EVM defects reported
Polling has been delayed by 20 minutes at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency due to problems in EVMs.
Former AIADMK minister PH Pandiyan is waiting to cast his vote at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli, where voting has been.
Polling delayed due to EVM defects
Due to defects in voting machines, polling has been delayed at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency.
Voting halted at seven booths in Madurai
Polling agents have stopped voting at seven booths in Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted in EVMs that read "AIADMK".
Chidambaram family vote in Sivaganga
Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan cast their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
Congress candidate 'seeks blessings' from a cow
Sitting MP and Congress candidate for Chitradurga BN Chandrappa sought blessings from a cow before casting his vote.
Chidambaram votes in Sivaganga
The Karnataka chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.
HD Kumaraswamy will vote in Kithiganahalli from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
Voted queued up at a polling station in Chennai South Constituency
Rajnikanth votes in Chennai
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth voted at a polling station in Stella Maris College in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.
P Chidambaram says Tamil Nadu wants a change
The former finance minister said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies. I have voted for this democratic, secular front. We have to preserve our sovereignty. We believe that all religions are equal and everyone is equal before law."
His son Karti Chidambaram is the Congress candidate from Shivagana. He is contesting against BJP’s H Raja.
P Chidambaram casts his vote
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
Earlier, he had tweeted saying, "We will vote for a new political change in our country and in Tamil Nadu.
Voting begins across 12 states and one Union Territory
HD Deve Gowda, grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy among key candidates today
Prominent contestants in the fray are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, as well as Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).
Mandya, from where Nikhil is fighting, saw a bitterly fought campaign with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy devoting most of his time to the constituency to ensure his son's victory against actress and Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has the backing of the BJP and Kannada film personalities. Local Congress leaders are disgruntled about their party supporting JD(S), which has been their arch rival for decades.
High-stakes battle for Congress-JD(S)
In Karnataka, 14 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Thursday. They are mostly in Dakshin Kannada, covering nearly the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.
It is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state as any adverse results from the region, considered their stronghold, is likely to affect the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.
Vellore polling cancelled
While all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu were supposed to vote today, polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled after flying squads, including Income Tax Department and Election Commission officials unearthed in raids crores of rupees that were allegedly meant to bribe voters.
On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had rescinded the notification to hold the election to the Vellore seat based on the Election Commission's recommendation. The poll panel had made the decision based on the district police's complaint against DMK leader Kathir Anand and two party functionaries after around Rs 11.5 crore was seized in cash in I-T raids.
Read more here
38 Lok Sabha, 18 Assembly seats go to polls
In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, as well as 18 Assembly constituencies. Over 5 crore voters are expected to exercising their franchise to decide the fate of about 800 MP aspirants.
While polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours to 8 pm in the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in view of the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.
It's V Vaithilingam vs K Narayanasamy in Puducherry
In the southern Union Terrotiry, where 18 candidates are in the fray, voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The main battle is between the ruling Congress, which has fielded former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the Opposition All India NR Congress' (AINRC) K Narayanasamy. In 2014, R Radhakrishnan of the AINRC had won the seat, defeating Congress nominee V Narayanasamy, who is the current chief minister.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu go to polls in phase 2
In southern India, polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry on Thursday. In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies
08:24 (IST)
CM casts his vote in Salem
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem LS constituency.
08:22 (IST)
Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamy casts his vote in Tumkur.
08:13 (IST)
More EVM defects reported
Polling has been delayed by 20 minutes at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency due to problems in EVMs.
08:04 (IST)
Former AIADMK minister PH Pandiyan is waiting to cast his vote at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli, where voting has been.
08:01 (IST)
Polling delayed due to EVM defects
Due to defects in voting machines, polling has been delayed at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency.
07:55 (IST)
Voting halted at seven booths in Madurai
Polling agents have stopped voting at seven booths in Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted in EVMs that read "AIADMK".
07:51 (IST)
Chidambaram family vote in Sivaganga
Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan cast their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
07:49 (IST)
Congress candidate 'seeks blessings' from a cow
Sitting MP and Congress candidate for Chitradurga BN Chandrappa sought blessings from a cow before casting his vote.
07:44 (IST)
Chidambaram votes in Sivaganga
07:36 (IST)
The Karnataka chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.
HD Kumaraswamy will vote in Kithiganahalli from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
07:27 (IST)
Voted queued up at a polling station in Chennai South Constituency
07:21 (IST)
Rajnikanth votes in Chennai
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth voted at a polling station in Stella Maris College in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.
07:12 (IST)
P Chidambaram says Tamil Nadu wants a change
The former finance minister said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies. I have voted for this democratic, secular front. We have to preserve our sovereignty. We believe that all religions are equal and everyone is equal before law."
His son Karti Chidambaram is the Congress candidate from Shivagana. He is contesting against BJP’s H Raja.
07:06 (IST)
P Chidambaram casts his vote
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency.
Earlier, he had tweeted saying, "We will vote for a new political change in our country and in Tamil Nadu.
07:03 (IST)
Voting begins across 12 states and one Union Territory
06:57 (IST)
HD Deve Gowda, grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy among key candidates today
Prominent contestants in the fray are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, as well as Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).
Mandya, from where Nikhil is fighting, saw a bitterly fought campaign with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy devoting most of his time to the constituency to ensure his son's victory against actress and Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has the backing of the BJP and Kannada film personalities. Local Congress leaders are disgruntled about their party supporting JD(S), which has been their arch rival for decades.
06:56 (IST)
High-stakes battle for Congress-JD(S)
In Karnataka, 14 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Thursday. They are mostly in Dakshin Kannada, covering nearly the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.
It is a high-stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state as any adverse results from the region, considered their stronghold, is likely to affect the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.
06:54 (IST)
Vellore polling cancelled
While all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu were supposed to vote today, polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled after flying squads, including Income Tax Department and Election Commission officials unearthed in raids crores of rupees that were allegedly meant to bribe voters.
On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had rescinded the notification to hold the election to the Vellore seat based on the Election Commission's recommendation. The poll panel had made the decision based on the district police's complaint against DMK leader Kathir Anand and two party functionaries after around Rs 11.5 crore was seized in cash in I-T raids.
Read more here
06:49 (IST)
38 Lok Sabha, 18 Assembly seats go to polls
In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, as well as 18 Assembly constituencies. Over 5 crore voters are expected to exercising their franchise to decide the fate of about 800 MP aspirants.
While polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours to 8 pm in the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in view of the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.
06:48 (IST)
It's V Vaithilingam vs K Narayanasamy in Puducherry
In the southern Union Terrotiry, where 18 candidates are in the fray, voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The main battle is between the ruling Congress, which has fielded former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the Opposition All India NR Congress' (AINRC) K Narayanasamy. In 2014, R Radhakrishnan of the AINRC had won the seat, defeating Congress nominee V Narayanasamy, who is the current chief minister.
06:46 (IST)
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu go to polls in phase 2
In southern India, polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry on Thursday. In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 Lok Sabha seats and 18 Assembly constituencies