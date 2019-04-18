South states Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE updates: DMK leader Kanimozhi votes in Chennai, says 'BJP has taken over AIADMK'

South States Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi Kanimozhi cast her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet area, where she told reporters that the Opposition was being harassed. "Opposition candidates are being targeted with raids. The BJP has completely taken over AIADMK, which is very sad," she said.
No votes have been cast at several polling stations in Chennai, including at Maduvankarai, Ashok Nagar, Virugampakkam and Eldams Road due to EVM malfunctioning. Sources say voters will have to wait for at least an hour before being able to vote.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote at Tamil Nadu's Salem Lok Sabha constituency. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted in Bengaluru, while Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi voted at the Union Territory.
EVM glitches have delayed polling at several locations, including at several booths in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, at the Karisalpatty polling booth in Tirunelveli and at three booths at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari Constituency.
Polling agents stopped voting at seven booths in Tamil Nadu's Madurai constituency after finding a "suspicious" sticker pasted on EVMs that read "AIADMK".
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy urged voters to exercise their franchise. "Everyone must vote. Become an active part of the democracy," he tweeted.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram cast his vote in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency. He said Tamil people want a change of government both at the Centre and the state. "That's why there's overwhelming support from the secular progressive front of the Congress, DMK and other allies."
Voting has begun in southern India, where polling for Phase 2 of the general election will be held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the lone Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry.
In Puducherry, where 18 candidates are in the fray, voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The main battle is between the ruling Congress, which has fielded former Speaker V Vaithilingam and the Opposition All India N.R. Congress' (AINRC) K Narayanasamy. In 2014, R Radhakrishnan of the AINRC had won the seat, defeating Congress nominee V Narayanasamy, who is the current chief minister.
Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, elections will be held for 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Thursday. Polling for the Vellore seat was cancelled after flying squads, including Income Tax Department and Election Commission officials unearthed in raids crores of rupees that were allegedly meant to bribe voters.
Over 5 crore voters are expected to exercising their franchise in Tamil Nadu to decide the fate of about 800 MP aspirants.
While polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in 37 constituencies, it has been extended by two hours to 8 pm in the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in view of the Chithirai festival, which marks the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.
Of the entire electorate, over 12 lakh first-time voters and more than four lakh persons with disabilities have registered for the polls, a number which Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said had not been seen in previous elections.
Karnataka
In Karnataka, 14 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats go to polls on Thursday. They are mostly in Dakshin Kannada covering nearly the entire old Mysuru region and a few coastal districts.
It is a high stakes battle for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state as any adverse results from the region, considered their stronghold, is likely to affect the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.
The BJP is determined to improve its tally compared to 2014, when it rode on the Modi wave. Of the 14 constituencies going to polls, the BJP and Congress had won six each in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and JD(S) in two.
While the BJP is contesting in 13 constituencies and supporting Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, Congress and JD(S) have fielded their candidates in 10 and four constituencies, respectively.
Voting will take place in 30,164 polling stations, of which 6,318 have been designated by the police as critical. A total of 2,67,51,893 voters are expected to make their choice from among 241 candidates in the fray.
Prominent contestants in the fray are former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, respectively, as well as Union minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).
Others include actress and Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh (Mandya) and Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South), who was given a BJP ticket at the last minute, denying it to Union minister Ananth Kumar's widow Tejaswini.
A key seat is Mandya, where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is making his electoral debut against another debutante Sumalatha, the widow of actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh.
Mandya saw a bitterly fought campaign with Kumaraswamy devoting most of his time to the constituency to ensure his son's victory against Sumalatha, who has the backing of the BJP and Kannada film personalities. Local Congress leaders are disgruntled about their party supporting JD(S), which has been their arch rival for decades.
The focus is also on Tumkur where Deve Gowda is contesting for the first time after vacating his earlier Hassan Lok Sabha seat for his other grandson Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal, too, seems to be facing a tough battle in Hassan with former Congress minister A Manju as his opponent from the BJP. Several Congress leaders there are also miffed over ceding the seat to JD(S).
