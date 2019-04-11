South States Lok Sabha Election Voting LIVE updates: Confident that people are looking for change, says Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting vote



South States Lok Sabha Election Voting LATEST updates: YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said after casting his vote in the Kadapa constituency of Andhra Pradesh that he was very confident. "People are looking for a change, vote without fear," he told reporters.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his chief rival, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy, both cast their votes in the early hours of Phase 1 of the polls. While Naidu voted for the simultaneous polls at Amaravati, Jaganmohan voted at Pulivendula.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi's office at Amaravati against what he called were "illegal and unethical" Income Tax raids on his party's leaders, on Thursday appealed to voters to remember their constitutional duty and exercise their franchise.

"I am asking the Income Tax department who are they to do only one side raids, only one political party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP). When elections around, it is level playing field automatically they have to treat everyone equal. You have to get information then only go for raids otherwise if you do these type of things it is unjustifiable, incorrect, illegal and unethical," Naidu told reporters after the meeting.

Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is a special case in this election as 185 candidates, including more than 170 farmers, are in the fray. The peasants have entered the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and red jowar.

Polling in Nizamabad is likely to begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm as mock polling is expected to take more time compared to other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories on Thursday. In southern India, the states that will go to polls on Thursday are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Voting in Andhra Pradesh will take place between 7 am and 6 pm except for Araku Lok Sabha seat, where votes will be cast in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur, Rampachodovaram constituencies between 7 am and 5 pm. In Araku seat, Araku Valley and Paderu will see voting between 7 am and 4 pm. This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.

There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in Andhra Pradesh, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. As many as 319 candidates are in the fray for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Of the total 46,120 polling stations, 8,514 have been classified as critical and 520 as LWE-affected. Arrangements have been made for video recording of the polling process in all places, while webcasting would be done from about 28,000 polling stations.

A total of 197 companies of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed across the state in addition to 51,525 state police personnel, 60 companies of AP Special Police, 4,500 Karnataka and 736 Odisha police for security. The total number of security personnel deployed is 1.20 lakh.

In Telangana, all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Thursday. As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) candidates are in the fray in the 17 constituencies.

Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1504 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 34,604 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 LWE-affected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies, and from 7 am to 5 pm in all other Lok Sabha constituencies.

As many as 145 companies of central paramilitary forces and 9,000 policemen from other states have been deployed, in addition to more than 55,000 state police for security arrangement.

