South States Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Former PM HD Deve Gowda loses lead to BJP's GS Basavaraja in Karnataka's Tumkur

In Tumkur Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, BJP candidate GS Basavaraju leading with 69418 votes and JD(S) heavyweight and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

DMK is leading in 31 seats so far, AIADMK is trailing with six seats in Tamil Nadu.

BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada LS seat is leading with 42,000 votes.

As the trends begin emerging while counting gets well underway, the DMK has a sizeable lead in Tamil Nadu with six seats in hand. In Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is leading from the BJP's safe seat of Bengaluru South.

As the first trends begin coming in as the votes are being counted, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Wayanad and Shashi Tharoor is trailing at Thiruvananthapuram, where he is the incumbent MP.

The Election Commission of India has begun the counting of votes. The southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.

This is a high stakes battle for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he seeks to build a national profile, taking the lead in a non-NDA federal front. After meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati too.

As the 8 am mark when the Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes nears, candidates of several political parties, including BJP and JD(S) are heading to temples across the south to complete some last minute prayers. Among those seen at temples were the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya and JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.

Tamil Nadu's voters will seal the fate of the EK Palaniswami-led AIADMK with exit polls giving some hopes to arch rival DMK, also an ally of the Congress. Palaniswami though attended the recent NDA leaders meet in Delhi on Tuesday, signalling the saffron party’s support to AIADMK, his party is also facing challenge from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting the Lok Sabha election under the banner of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but counting of votes will be conducted in 38 constituencies with 800 candidates in the fray. Voting in Vellore was cancelled after recovery of a huge amount of cash. As counting gets underway in the state, 17,000 polling staff, 45,000 police personnel and 88 counting observers will be deployed. The counting process will be videographed since the opening of the strong room.

In Andhra Pradesh, whose chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.

Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.

The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.

In Karnatka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.

Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.

Voting was held in seven phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations across India. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.

