South States Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP says it will renew efforts in Kerala after failing to win even one seat in state

South States Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates | BJP is on its way to a landslide victory, showing major gains in Odisha and West Bengal but a nought in Kerala, prompting leaders to say they will redouble efforts to make inroads in the southern state the next time. "The BJP will do well in Kerala in the next elections in the same way it has done in West Bengal and Odisha this time," BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told the media.
Assiduously working for a grand victory through the years, DMK President MK Stalin single handedly steered his party through the long night, sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu after back to back poll debacles. In 2014, the party had won no seats in the Lok Sabha polls, The DMK-led front, which also comprises Congress and the IUML, is set for a clean sweep and is poised to win 37 of 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu with the lone seat appearing to go to the AIADMK. The DMK lost the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
The southern states saw some big upsets as many dynasts were defeated resoundingly. In a big blow to the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by his BJP rival GS Basavaraj by a margin of over 13,000 votes. BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, in Mandya, defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's grandson. In Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was defeated by a margin of 70,875 votes, by the BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri. TDP scion Nara Lokesh also lost to YSR Congress's Ramakrishna Reddy. The Congress, otherwise defeated, managed two big victories in Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi.
Pattali Makkal Katchi chief Anbumani Ramadoss lost to DNV Senthilkumar S of the DMK from the Dharmapuri seat by a margin of 70,753 votes.
From backing Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her 'patriot' on Nathuram Godse to calling Rahul Gandhi a moron, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde has of late been grabbing headlines. On Thursday, he was in the news again but for his victory in Uttara Kannada seat. He defeated Anand Asnotikar from the Janata Dal (Secular) by a huge margin of 4,79,649 votes.
BJP candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat Arvind Dharmapuri defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha with a margin of 70,875. She is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Haunted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the INX Media case, Congress leader and son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti has some happy tidings despite a Congress downfall as he was leading in Sivaganga by an unassailable margin of 3,32,224 votes against H Raja of the BJP.
Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor retained the Thiruvananthapuram seat by defeating former Mizoram governor and BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan by a margin of 99,989 votes, according to an ANI report.
DMK president MK Stalin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, saying 'we hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity'.
In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency, BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde has defeated Anand Asnotikar of the JD(S).
Rahul Gandhi is heading for a record-breaking margin against his nearest rival CPI's PP Suneer in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, as roads in front of counting centres in this hill town wore a deserted look. As counting progressed, Rahul established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Superstar and south icon Rajinikanth was among those who wished Narendra Modi congratulations for what will soon be his victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019.
Bangalore Central independent candidate, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, tweeted as it emerged that he was coming third to Congress's Rizwan Arshad and BJP's PC Mohan, that this was a slap on his face. He however, vowed to stand his ground on issues which mattered.
The picture for the Congress in Karnataka looks dismal with the party's veteran leader and its de facto leader in the opposition in the Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge trailing BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulabarga by over 35,000 votes.
The lead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by MI Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes. The current lead of 244500 is also the record lead any party has secured in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections.
K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi which was expected to sweep the election in Telangana is leading in 9 of the 17 seats in the state. This is the first time Telangana has gone for Lok Sabha elections. The 2014 elections were the last Parliamentary election for united Andhra Pradesh with 42 seats. In this election, Andhra has 25 seats and Telangana has 17 seats.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Mandya Lok Sabha seat is now seeing a close call between Nikhil Kumaraswamy, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son who has 1,39,327 votes, while Sumalatha Ambareesh, a BJP-backed Independent candidate has 1,38,739 votes.
K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is trailing from the Nizamabad seat in Telangana while Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh is trailing in Mangalagiri seat in Andhra Pradesh. Both Rao and Naidu are chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is headed towards a significant and record victory in Wayanad, where he is set to broaden his lead to one lakh.
In Tumkur Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, BJP candidate GS Basavaraju leading with 69418 votes and JD(S) heavyweight and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.
DMK is leading in 31 seats so far, AIADMK is trailing with six seats in Tamil Nadu.
BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada LS seat is leading with 42,000 votes.
As the trends begin emerging while counting gets well underway, the DMK has a sizeable lead in Tamil Nadu with six seats in hand. In Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya is leading from the BJP's safe seat of Bengaluru South.
As the first trends begin coming in as the votes are being counted, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Wayanad and Shashi Tharoor is trailing at Thiruvananthapuram, where he is the incumbent MP.
The Election Commission of India has begun the counting of votes. The southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
This is a high stakes battle for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he seeks to build a national profile, taking the lead in a non-NDA federal front. After meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Sharad Pawar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati too.
As the 8 am mark when the Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes nears, candidates of several political parties, including BJP and JD(S) are heading to temples across the south to complete some last minute prayers. Among those seen at temples were the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya and JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
Tamil Nadu's voters will seal the fate of the EK Palaniswami-led AIADMK with exit polls giving some hopes to arch rival DMK, also an ally of the Congress. Palaniswami though attended the recent NDA leaders meet in Delhi on Tuesday, signalling the saffron party’s support to AIADMK, his party is also facing challenge from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting the Lok Sabha election under the banner of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but counting of votes will be conducted in 38 constituencies with 800 candidates in the fray. Voting in Vellore was cancelled after recovery of a huge amount of cash. As counting gets underway in the state, 17,000 polling staff, 45,000 police personnel and 88 counting observers will be deployed. The counting process will be videographed since the opening of the strong room.
In Andhra Pradesh, whose chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.
The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.
In Karnatka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.
Voting was held in seven phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May across 10.3 lakh polling stations across India. The polls saw a voter turnout of 67 percent, with over 8,000 candidates in the fray across 542 constituencies. The entire exercise of EVM-paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours, EC officials said.
In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 282 seats while the Congress had won 44 seats as against the 206 it won in 2009.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 08:02:21 IST
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh election results latest updates
Naidu's kingmaker aspirations die as TDP faces rout in assembly, LS polls
N Chandrababu Naidu, who has a few records, including being the longest serving Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh, finds himself at the crossroads as his TDP
faced a rout in the assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls, dashing his hopes of emerging kingmaker at the national level.
Naidu, who has claimed himself to be the senior most politician, given his 40 year career, created a record of sorts by embracing Congress, against which the party was founded by his father-in-law, the late NT Rama Rao. He served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for a little over eight years from 1 September, 1995 to May 13, 2004 the longest tenure for any and served as the first chief minister of (bifurcated) Andhra Pradesh from June 2014.
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
MK Stalin, Narendra Modi share pleasantries on respective victories
DMK chief MK Stalin whose party is on course for a massive victory in the Lok Sabha election congratulated the man who is set to become Prime Minister for the second time, Narendra Modi, on Thursday. The DMK is aliied with Congress in Tamil Nadu.
"We hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity," Stalin wrote on Modi, who replied with his congratulations.
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Karnataka election results latest updates
Telangana election results latest updates
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Kerala election results latest updates
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Below are the constituencies where each party is leading in Tamil Nadu at the moment:
Swathy Reddy/101Reporters
Mandya election results latest updates
BJP-backed Sumalatha's supporters celebrate lead
Supporters of BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh celebrated her lead over JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya.
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Dharwad election results latest updates
BJP candidate surges ahead
BJP's Pralhad Joshi, its candidate for Dharwad, is on his way to victory with 4,43,125 votes, Congress' Vinay Kulkarni has 2,97,397 votes
Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP candidates fail to convince state voters
BJP leaders have attributed the dismal show to the voters’ resolve to punish the Left Democratic Front government for its attempt to tamper with the faith of the believers. Party Rajya Sabha member Muraleedharan said the voters had opted for the Congress as they were not convinced about the winning chances of the BJP candidates.
Belagavi election results latest updates
BJP workers celebrate potential victory of Suresh Angadi
BJP party workers celebrated the potential victory of party candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Suresh Angadi, against Congress candidate VS Sadhunvar. After results are declared, Angadi will be undefeated for the consecutive fourth term.
Tumkur election results latest updates
Former PM HD Deve Gowda headed towards loss
BJP maintains a strong lead with 538090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.
Chandramouli/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP workers celebrate with Haveri candidate
BJP workers have begun celebrations with candidate Shivakumar Udasi, in front of the counting centre in Haveri.
Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP dominates in most key constituencies
BJP has been left with commanding leads in most key constituencies of Karnataka, a state ruled by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) conglomerate.
S Shama Sundar, Basavaraj Maralihalli, AS Kamalakshi, Manjunath Somareddi and Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Wayanad election result latest updates
On path of victory, Rahul breaks many records
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has secured an over two-lakh margin in Wayanad. This has broken a few records:
Karnataka election results latest updates
Dharwad sees celebrations by BJP
BJP candidate from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi has begun celebrations with other party leaders at the Agriculture University in Dharwad. Joshi is leading with a huge margin against Congress' Vinay Kulkarni
Manjunath Somareddy/101Reporters
Mandya election results latest updates
Sumalatha widens margin over Nikhil
In Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha leads by 8,945 votes. She is up against Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Sumalatha how has 210419 votes. Nikhil has 201474 votes.
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Kerala election result latest update
Rahul's Wayanad lead crosses 2 lakh
The lead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by MI Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes. His lead had come down to 20,870 in the 2014 election. The Gandhi scion had entered the fray in Kerala accusing the BJP government of neglecting south India. He termed his contest from Wayanad as a fight for espousing the aspirations of south India. However, the BJP had termed it as an escape from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature seems to have fuelled a wave across Kerala helping the party establish lead in 19 of the 20 seats.
Telangana election results latest updates
Karimnagar sees BJP edge past
BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar is leading by a margin of 70,861 votes after ninth round in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat of Telangana.
Vikram Prashant/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
Mandya, Chikkodi see Congress-JD(S) fall back
Mandya: BJP-backed Sumalatha is leading Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 5,215 votes. She has secured 1,56,003 votes, while Kumaraswamy is at 1,50,788 votes.
Chikkodi: BJP's Annasaheb Jolle is leading by a margin of 37,228 votes. He has 2,57,594 votes, while Congress' Prakash Hukkeri has 2,20,366 votes.
Sunil and Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Shimoga election results latest updates
BSY's son edges past in key seat
After the thirteenth round of counting Shimoga Lok Sabha seat's BJP candidate BY Raghavendra has secured 5,27,826 votes. JD(S)'s M Bangarapa has 3,62,037 votes. BY Raghavendra is son of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Bangarappa is the son of yet another former chief minister, S Bangarappa. Total number of NOTA votes polled yet is 4.959.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Mandya election results latest updates
Sumalatha takes over Kumaraswamy's son
At Mandya Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, Sumalatha has over taken HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 3,012 votes.
Deena D' Silva/101Reporters
Mandya election results latest updates
Close call between Kumaraswamy's son, Sumalatha
Mandya Lok Sabha seat is now seeing a close call between Nikhil Kumaraswamy, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son who has 1,39,327 votes, while Sumalatha Ambareesh, a BJP-backed Independent candidate has 1,38,739 votes
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in Haveri, Bellary
BJP's Shivakumar Udasi is at 4,68,946 votes in Haveri and is leading against Congress' DR Patil with a margin of 93,429 votes. Bellary LS Seat Karnataka: BJP's Devindrappa is leading Bellary Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 42,975 votes. He has 497084 votes.
Basavaraj Maralihalli and S Shama Sunder/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
CPM takes lead in Madurai
In Madurai LS constituency of Tamil Nadu, CPM's S Venkatesan has a lead with 51,613 votes. AIADMK's Raj Satyen is at 38,100
Antony Vinodh/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Theni seat sees Panneerselvam's son take lead
In the Theni Lok Sabha seat of Tamil Nadu, P Raveendranath Kumar (chief minister O Panneerselvam's son) of AIADMK has 29165 votes, while EVKS Elangovan of Congress has 26662 votes.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP maintains lead in Tumkur, Chikkodi
BJP maintains its lead in Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka by a margin of 17,524. In Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Annasaheb Jolle has 1,50,522 votes, Congress' Prakash Hukkeri has 1,31,082 votes.
Chandramouli and Sunil/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in Bellary, Dharwad
BJP's Bellary Lok Sabha seat candidate Devindrappa is at 3,45,455 votes while its Dharwad candidate Prahlad Joshi is leading with 1,28,333. Congress' Vinay Kulkarni is at 87,985 votes in the seat.
S Shama Sunder and Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP broadens leads in Chikkodi, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga and Dharwad
In Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat of Karnataka, BJP's Annasaheb Jolle is leading with 1,01,912 votes. After the eighth round, Anant Kumar Hegde is at 3,00,242 votes in Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat of Karnataka. His rival Anand Asnotikar of JDS is only at 1,02,598. In Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat of Karnataka, BJP's Narayan Swamy is leading by a margin of 20,627 votes
BJP's Pralhad Joshi is leading with 1,13,143 votes in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka against Congress' Vinay Kulkarni who has 77,786 votes.
Lakshmi Bavge, Manjunath Somareddi, Deepak Kumar Shenvi and Sunil/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Madurai, Kanyakumari deny DMK, AIADMK
In Madurai, CPM candidate S Venkatesan is leading with 26485 votes. Kanyakumari LS seat in Tamil Nadu is seeing the Congress gain under candidate H Vasantha Kumar with 26155 votes.
Antony Vinodh and Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP widens lead in three seats
BJP's Pralhad Joshi leading by a margin of 19337 votes in Dharwad LS seat of Karnataka
Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat of Karnataka is now seeing BJP candidate BN Bache Gowda leading with 1,04,298 votes and BJP's Shivakumar Udasi is maintaining a lead in Haveri seat of Karnataka with 2,20,771 votes
Ranganath, Basavaraj Muralihalli and Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election result latest updates
DMK workers begin celebrations
DMK are leading in 34 of 36 seats in Tamil Nadu. Celebrations have already begun in the state among party workers.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
Sumalatha gains lead
The BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh has secured lead by 522 votes after the completion of the counting of votes in 9th round in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. While she polled 51,007 votes, her contender Nikhil K, son of the chief minister HD Kumaraswamy got 50,482 votes after the completion of ninth round.
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK leads in 31 seats
DMK is leading in 31 seats so far, AIADMK is trailing with six seats in Tamil Nadu.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidates lead in three seats
BJP is leading in Bidar by 1445 votes, the party's BY Raghavendra is leading by 5676 votes in Shimoga and its candidate Shivakumar Udasi is also leading in Haveri.
Basavaraj Maralihalli, AS Kamalakshi, and Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election result latest updates
DMK shows lead in several seats
In Tamil Nadu, DMK is leading in the following seats: Thoothukudi, North Chennai, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Pollachi and Salem.
CPIM is leading in Madurai and Congress in Sivaganga. BJP is leading in Coimbatore.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Kerala election results latest updates
UDF establishes leads in 16 seats
The Congress-led UDF has established lead in 16 seats. The LDF is leading in the remaining four seats. They are Kasargod, Vatakara, Alappuzha and Attingal. The NDA is trailing in both Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, which BJP hoped to win.
Thiruvananthapuram election results latest updates
Shashi Tharoor wrests lead from Rajashekharan
Shashi Tharoor of the Congress has wrested lead in Thiruvananthapuram. Kummanam Rajashekharan of the BJP, who had established early lead, is now trailing by 703 votes. Thiruvananthapuram is top in the list of the BJP for opening account in Kerala.
Kerala election results latest update
UDF leading in 11 seats
The Congress-led United Democratic Front is leading in 11 seats in Kerala. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front is leading in eight seats and the BJP in one seat. BJP candidate K surendran is trailing in Pathanamthitta, where the BJP has experimented its Hindutva card for opening its account in the state.
Kerala election results latest update
Rahul leads in Wayanad, Tharoor trails in Thiruvananthapuram
As the first trends begin coming in as the votes are being counted, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Wayanad and Shashi Tharoor is trailing at Thiruvananthapuram, where he is the incumbent MP.
Karnataka election results latest updates
Sumanlatha Ambareesh leads in Mandya
Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh is leading in Mandya. Sumalatha is wife of the late film star and former Union minister MH Ambareesh, from where HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil of the Janata Dal (Secular) fought polls.
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Mandya.
South states election results latest updates
EC website crashes
Within half an hour of the beginning of counting, the Election Commission of India's official website has crashed.
Bidar election results latest update
Counting takes off in three-corner battle
Vote counting has taken off at Bidar Parliamentary constituency's BVBA College. The election was held on 23 April. Total 71.41 percent of voting was registered.
A total of three candidates have fought for this seat, but the fight is straightforward between Bhagwant Khuba from BJP and Eshwar Khandre from INC
The third candidates in the fray is BSP's SH Bukhari
The Bidar LS constituency has 8 Assembly constituencies. Apart from the civil police force, paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive areas of the district and counting centre.
Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
Tamil Nadu election result latest update
Heavy police cover outside counting station as voting begins
Heavy police cover has been given outside Sri Parasakthi College for Women in Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.
Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters
Karnataka election result latest update
Congress candidate says Roshan Baig aimed to sabotage campaign
Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central has said rebel leader Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP and sabotage his campaign. "But in his own constituency of Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly and blessed me," he said.
Kerala election results latest update
Parties expected to keep close watch on counting of postal ballots
Opposition parties will be keeping a strict watch of the counting of postal ballots in Kerala in the light of the allegation regarding manipulations by the police and service organisations owing allegiance to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). A Crime Branch inquiry into the allegations is on as per the directions of the Election Commission. A preliminary inquiry had found irregularities in the distribution and collection of police postal ballots and two policemen were suspended in this connection.
Shimoga election result latest update
Battle of two former chief ministers' sons had grabbed national headlines
Preperation for counting of votes at the Shimoga Parliamentary constituency has been completed at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College building. The counting officers and staff are now reporting to their respective sections. The election at Shimoga was held on 23 April. Total 76.43 percent voting was registered.
The battle of sons, between BJP candidate BY Raghavendra (son of former chief minister and state BJP president BS Yediyurappa) and Madhu Bangarappa (son of late former chief minister Bangarappa) has earned the seat national headlines. This is the second time that the constituency is witnessing these two former chief minister's sons fight it out.
Both had faced the byelections from Shimoga seat in 2018. Madhu had lost that year and has continuously lost three elections since 2008. Raghavendra, it is rumoured has been losing popularity, if the figures of the last two elections are to be believed. A total of 12 candidates are contesting the high-voltage elections. The constituency has 16,75,975 voters out of which 8,31,185 are male and 8,44,740 are female.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
Kerala election results latest update
Floods and Sabarimala Temple emerge key issues: Who has made the most of it?
Flood rehabilitation and the Sabarimala imbroglio were among the biggest issues to be brought up by political parties during these elections, both of which pertained to Kerala. Some of the major parties in the fray are BJP, Congress and Sitaram Yechury-led CPM. Over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the state on the results day. "A total of 22,640 police personnel will be deployed under the various district police chiefs. Among these, there will be 111 DySPs, 395 inspectors, 2,632 SI/ASIs and 1,344 personnel from central forces," an official release of the Election Commission said.
Kerala election results latest update
BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate offers prayers
Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP's candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency offered early prayers at the Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.
Karnataka election results latest update
Test for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) combine will hope to emerge victorious over the BJP once again, just as it had in the state Assembly polls, even though many exit polls' predictions are in the saffron party’s favour. While Congress contested in 21 seats, JD(S) got tickets from seven constituencies. BJP contested from 27 seats and supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told PTI that the first set of results may start from 3 pm and may be over by 6 pm. However, it can be delayed further too.
Telangana election results latest udpate
Nizamabad farmers assume spotlight in KCR versus TRS fight
Telangana will see a three-cornered contest in 17 constituencies between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP. Some exit polls predict an edge for the party led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao following the 11 April elections, which the TRS fought in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. Counting will begin at 8 am at 126 counting halls in 35 locations.
The fates of 443 candidates will be decided, including that of 178 farmers in Nizamabad who contested the polls to support their demand for remunerative price for turmeric and red sorghum and setting up of a Turmeric Board. A total of 6,500 personnel of the Election Commission will count votes while nearly 10,000 police personnel stand vigil. Section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centres.
Andhra Pradesh election results latest update
Will Chandrababu Naidu's efforts result in the formation of a united front?
In Andhra Pradesh, where chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to unite Opposition leaders to form an anti-BJP front at the Centre, counting of votes will be held across 36 centres. The state will see a three-tier security cordon at counting centres with prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 implemented in the 16 towns where these booths will be situated. A total of 25,000 EC personnel will begin the counting process at 8 am. Apart from Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, Congress, YSR Congress and Jana Sena Party are in the fray. Both the BJP and Congress are hoping to make inroads into the south this election.
Tamil Nadu election results latest update
AIADMK-DMK battle rises to crescendo with national parties' support
Tamil Nadu's voters will seal the fate of the EK Palaniswami-led AIADMK with exit polls giving some hopes to arch rival DMK, also an ally of the Congress. Palaniswami though attended the recent NDA leaders meet in Delhi on Tuesday, signalling the saffron party’s support to AIADMK, his party is also facing challenge from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran who is contesting the Lok Sabha election under the banner of his new party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but counting of votes will be conducted in 38 constituencies with 800 candidates in the fray. Voting in Vellore was cancelled after recovery of a huge amount of cash. As counting gets underway in the state, 17,000 polling staff, 45,000 police personnel and 88 counting observers will be deployed. The counting process will be videographed since the opening of the strong room.
Southern states eager to beat Narendra Modi wave
In conclusion to the seven-phases of Lok Sabha polls, political parties will hope for victory as the counting of votes begins today (Thursday, 23 May). Various exit polls predict another NDA wave in the country, mainly in the Hindi heartland, bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi back at the helm of affairs. However, the southern states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – also have strong regional political parties that look at getting elected in their respective states.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
08:02 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election results latest updates
A rollercoaster ride for Jagan to the top post
From a small-time businessman to a formidable political leader, YSR Congress president Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy popularly known as Jagan has had a rather smooth and bumpy ride in the last two decades of his career. While the first decade of his career was spent in building a business in a hassle-free manner, the second decade had been tumultuous for Reddy as he set on the political path.
But his single-minded focus of becoming chief minister paid off as his YSR Congress Party is poised to secure a landslide win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. It was virtually a ten-year wait that's coming to a happy end for the 47-year-old leader, who nurtured the ambition of becoming chief minister soon after his father's death in September 2009.
07:42 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election results latest updates
07:34 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
07:24 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
07:16 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Several first timers are set to make their maiden foray in the Lok Sabha as many are heading towards a remarkable victory, according to Election Commission data. Some of them, including AIADMK's P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, hail from a political background.
Among the first timers are Congress candidate S Jothimani (Karur), Raveendranath Kumar (Theni), DMK's Kalanidhi Veerasamy (North Chennai), DMK's T Sumathy (alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (South Chennai) and India Jananayaka Katchi's (IJK) Dr Paarivendhar, who contested from Perambalur.
PTI
06:56 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
DMK takes the honours, AIADMK retains power in TN
In a much needed morale booster for the DMK, the party swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, while arch rival AIADMK managed to pull off wins in nine of the 22 Assembly seats that went for bypolls, virtually ensuring its continuance in power till 2021.
Another key feature of the outcome is the relegation of Kamal Haasan's fledgling Makkal Needhi Maiam and AIADMK rival TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam to the status of spoilers.
The DMK-led front, which faced the Lok Sabha polls under a new nomenclature "Secular Progressive Alliance," appears set to win in 36 of the 38 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
PTI
06:50 (IST)
06:42 (IST)
South States Lok Sabha Election Results Latest Updates
Dynasts lose out in battle for south
The southern states saw some big upsets as many dynasts were defeated resoundingly. In a big blow to the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by his BJP rival GS Basavaraj by a margin of over 13,000 votes. BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, in Mandya, defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's grandson.
In Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was defeated by a margin of 70,875 votes, by the BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri. TDP scion Nara Lokesh also lost to YSR Congress's Ramakrishna Reddy. The Congress, otherwise defeated, managed a big victory in Congress scion Rahul Gandhi.
04:32 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
03:32 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Karti Chidambaram thanks voters
03:28 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
01:42 (IST)
Telangana election results latest updates
01:38 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
01:02 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
19:01 (IST)
MK Stalin congratulates PM
18:36 (IST)
What are the elements in a VVPAT? how does it work?
VVPAT has a printer and it has a VVPAT Status Display Unit (VSDU). VVPAT runs on a power pack (battery) of 22.5 volts. In the booth, the control unit and VSDU are kept with the Presiding Officer/Polling Officer and the balloting unit and printer are kept in the voting compartment.
17:49 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP's Pralhad Joshi wins Dharwad seat
BJP's Pralhad Joshi defeated the Congress' Vinay Kulkarni in Karnataka's Dharwad.
Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
17:42 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel wins in Dakshin Kannada
In Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada constituency, BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel defeated Congress' Mithun Rai. Kateel received 7,74,456 votes compared to Rai's 4,99,664 votes.
M Raghuram/101Reporters
17:16 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde wins in Uttara Kannada
In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency, BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde has defeated Anand Asnotikar of the JD(S).
17:00 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
EC: BJP candidate Shivakumar Udasi defeats Congress' DR Patil
16:37 (IST)
What is an EVM? How does it work?
An EVM, or an electronic voting machine has two units -- control unit and balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept within the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes. This ensures that the polling officer has verified your identity. The polling officer will press the Ballot Button on the EVM which enables the voter to cast their vote. A list of candidates names and/or symbols will be available on the machine with a blue button next to it. The voter can press the button next to the candidate’s name they wish to vote for.
16:18 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
EC declares BY Raghavendra winner from Shimoga constituency
The Election Commission has declared BJP's BY Raghavendra as the winner from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. He secured 7,29,872 votes, while JDS' Madhu Bangrappa got 50,6,512 votes.
AS Kamalakshi/101Reporters
16:00 (IST)
Kerala election result latest update
Rahul Gandhi takes lead of 3 lakh votes in Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi is heading for a record-breaking margin against his nearest rival CPIs PP Suneer in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, as roads in front of counting centres in this hill town wore a deserted look. As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State.
15:53 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP-backed Independent takes massive lead in Mandya
In Mandya Lok Sabha seat, BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh leads JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a massive margin of 66,995 votes. She has 4,91,955 votes, while Kumaraswamy has 4,24,960 votes
15:48 (IST)
How are strong rooms secured?
Three-layer security arrangements are made at EVM strong rooms across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, under the tight vigil of the election commission. With Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) guarding the inner circle of the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept, the outer parameter is secured by the state armed constabulary and local police or the District Executive Force is deployed on the streets. The District Collectorate (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) are personally responsible for the security of strong room within the district and meticulous implementation of the protocol.
15:44 (IST)
Tamil Nadu election results latest updates
Below are the constituencies where each party is leading in Tamil Nadu at the moment:
Swathy Reddy/101Reporters
15:44 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Tejasvi Surya, BJP's rising star in Bengaluru
The reason why Tejasvi Surya seems set to win Bengaluru South is also the reason why Modi swept the election in the rest of India: the perceived strength of the prime minister’s leadership and the lack of it in the Opposition. It’s just that Tejasvi made the country’s leadership his main campaign theme.
15:36 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP leads in 25 seats
BJP leads in 25 of 28 seats.The Congress/JDS alliance leads in three seats.
Kubra Fatima/101Reporters
15:31 (IST)
Which states voted in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election?
Assam (5 parliamentary constituencies), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), UP (8), West Bengal (3) and Puducherry (1).
15:29 (IST)
Mandya election results latest updates
BJP-backed Sumalatha's supporters celebrate lead
Supporters of BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh celebrated her lead over JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya.
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
15:16 (IST)
What is VVPAT? How does it work?
Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail is an independent system attached with the Electronic Voting Machines that allows the voters to verify that their votes are cast as they desired. When a vote is cast, a slip is printed on the VVPAT printer containing the serial number, name and symbol of the candidate and remains exposed through a transparent window for seven seconds. After that this printed slip automatically gets cut and falls in sealed drop box of the VVPAT.
15:08 (IST)
Dharwad election results latest updates
BJP candidate surges ahead
BJP's Pralhad Joshi, its candidate for Dharwad, is on his way to victory with 4,43,125 votes, Congress' Vinay Kulkarni has 2,97,397 votes
Manjunath Somareddi/101Reporters
15:05 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP candidates fail to convince state voters
BJP leaders have attributed the dismal show to the voters’ resolve to punish the Left Democratic Front government for its attempt to tamper with the faith of the believers. Party Rajya Sabha member Muraleedharan said the voters had opted for the Congress as they were not convinced about the winning chances of the BJP candidates.
15:04 (IST)
Kerala election results latest updates
BJP fails to see victory with big ticket candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s hope of opening an account in the Lok Sabha election in Kerala has diminished with the party candidates in the two constituencies, on which the party pinned much hope, trailing. Kummanam Rajashekharan, who was made to resign as Mizoram Governor to capture the Thiruvananthapuram seat is over 47,800 votes behind Shashi Tharoor of the Congress.
The sweat made by the party to convert the Sabarimala issue into votes also failed dismally. K Surendran, who led the struggle against the entry of menstruating women in Sabarimala, slipped into third position in Pathanamthitta where the temple is situated. Congress candidate Anto Antony is leading by over 40,000 votes in the constituency.
14:58 (IST)
Belagavi election results latest updates
BJP workers celebrate potential victory of Suresh Angadi
BJP party workers celebrated the potential victory of party candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Suresh Angadi, against Congress candidate VS Sadhunvar. After results are declared, Angadi will be undefeated for the consecutive fourth term.
14:55 (IST)
Tumkur election results latest updates
Former PM HD Deve Gowda headed towards loss
BJP maintains a strong lead with 538090 votes for GS Basavaraju in the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, pushing former prime minister HD Deve Gowda towards loss.
Chandramouli/101Reporters
14:27 (IST)
Rajinikanth tweets congratutations to Modi
Superstar and south icon Rajinikanth was among those who wished Narendra Modi congratulations for what will soon be his victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019.
14:15 (IST)
What were the Lok Sabha Election 2009 Results?
The UPA claimed 262 seats, with the Congress picking up 206 of them. The NDA won 159 seats, while the Third Front won 79 seats.
14:11 (IST)
Chikkodi election resuts latest update
BJP leads with over 4 lakh votes for Annasaheb Jolle
At the Chikkodi LS seat in Karnataka, BJP's Annasaheb Jolle is leading with 4,69,306 votes, while Congress's Prakash Hukkeri is at 3,95,380. The number of NOTA votes polled is 7,668.
Sunil/101Reporters
14:05 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP workers celebrate with Haveri candidate
BJP workers have begun celebrations with candidate Shivakumar Udasi, in front of the counting centre in Haveri.
Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
14:01 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
BJP dominates in most key constituencies
BJP has been left with commanding leads in most key constituencies of Karnataka, a state ruled by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) conglomerate.
S Shama Sundar, Basavaraj Maralihalli, AS Kamalakshi, Manjunath Somareddi and Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
13:53 (IST)
Wayanad election result latest updates
On path of victory, Rahul breaks many records
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has secured an over two-lakh margin in Wayanad. This has broken a few records:
13:32 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Dharwad sees celebrations by BJP
BJP candidate from Dharwad Pralhad Joshi has begun celebrations with other party leaders at the Agriculture University in Dharwad. Joshi is leading with a huge margin against Congress' Vinay Kulkarni
Manjunath Somareddy/101Reporters
13:21 (IST)
Mandya election results latest updates
Sumalatha widens margin over Nikhil
In Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha leads by 8,945 votes. She is up against Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Sumalatha how has 210419 votes. Nikhil has 201474 votes.
Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
13:11 (IST)
Kerala election result latest update
Rahul's Wayanad lead crosses 2 lakh
The lead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in north Kerala has crossed 2 lakh votes. This is the record margin the Congress party has secured in the constituency after it was carved out from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2009. The seat was won by MI Shanavaz by a margin of 1,53,439 votes. His lead had come down to 20,870 in the 2014 election. The Gandhi scion had entered the fray in Kerala accusing the BJP government of neglecting south India. He termed his contest from Wayanad as a fight for espousing the aspirations of south India. However, the BJP had termed it as an escape from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature seems to have fuelled a wave across Kerala helping the party establish lead in 19 of the 20 seats.
13:03 (IST)
Telangana election results latest updates
TRS holds wobbly lead over nine out of 17 seats
K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi which was expected to sweep the election in Telangana is leading in 9 of the 17 seats in the state. This is the first time Telangana has gone for Lok Sabha elections. The 2014 elections were the last Parliamentary election for united Andhra Pradesh with 42 seats. In this election, Andhra has 25 seats and Telangana has 17 seats.
12:53 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Seven-time Congress MP faces defeat from Kolar
Seven-time MP KH Muniyappa of Congress from Kolar LS seat in Karnataka is facing defeat against BJP rival S Muniswamy.
Ranganath/101Reporters
12:40 (IST)
Hyderabad election results latest updates
Asaduddin Owaisi displays clear lead
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi is leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
12:33 (IST)
Telangana election results latest updates
Karimnagar sees BJP edge past
BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar is leading by a margin of 70,861 votes after ninth round in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat of Telangana.
Vikram Prashant/101Reporters
12:26 (IST)
Karnataka election results latest updates
Mandya, Chikkodi see Congress-JD(S) fall back
Mandya: BJP-backed Sumalatha is leading Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a margin of 5,215 votes. She has secured 1,56,003 votes, while Kumaraswamy is at 1,50,788 votes.
Chikkodi: BJP's Annasaheb Jolle is leading by a margin of 37,228 votes. He has 2,57,594 votes, while Congress' Prakash Hukkeri has 2,20,366 votes.
Sunil and Deena D'Silva/101Reporters