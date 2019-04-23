Sponsored by

South states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting Updates: 64.06% turnout in Karnataka at 7 pm, polling percentage 70.21% in Kerala

Politics FP Staff Apr 23, 2019 20:17:03 IST
  • 19:03 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 70.21 percent at 7 pm.

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 64.06 percent at 7 pm.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Karnataka witnesses 60.97% turnout at 6 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 60.97 percent at 6 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Chikkodi 69.43%
    • Belgaum 58.72%
    • Bagalkot 65.77%
    • Bijapur 60.28%
    • Gulbarga 53.74%
    • Raichur 51.75%
    • Bidar 56.90%
    • Koppal 63.43%
    • Bellary 63.40%
    • Haveri 63.22%
    • Dharwad 64.89%
    • Uttara Kannada 69.38%
    • Davanagere 66.70%
    • Shimoga 68.65%

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kerala witnesses 69.21% turnout at 6 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 69.21 percent at 6 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Kasaragod 70.73%
    • Kannur 73.97%
    • Vadakara 69.17%
    • Wayanad 72.47%
    • Kozhikode 68.83%
    • Malappuram 69.35%
    • Ponnani 63.65%
    • Palakkad 71.71%
    • Alathur 67.84%
    • Thrissur 70.97%
    • Chalakudy 70.89%
    • Ernakulam 68.32%
    • Idukki 69.82%
    • Kottayam 69.08%
    • Alappuzha 70.63%
    • Mavelikkara 68.23%
    • Pathanamthitta 67.25%
    • Kollam 69.49%
    • Attingal 69.38%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 68.73%

  • 18:29 (IST)

    Southern states of Karnataka, Kerala see steady rise of voter turnout through the day

    Even though the pace of polling was dull early in the morning, enthusiasm for Phase 3 grew through the day.

    6 pm voter turnout:

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 69.21 percent at 6 pm.

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 60.97 percent at 6 pm.

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Malayalam film actor Mammootty arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Kochi.

    PTI

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kerala Governor castes his vote at Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and his wife show their inked marked finger after casting their votes at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram.

    PTI

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kerala witnesses 58.56% turnout at 5 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 58.56 percent at 5 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Kasaragod 65.66%
    • Kannur 72.55%
    • Vadakara 60.88%
    • Wayanad 72.07%
    • Kozhikode 58.72%
    • Malappuram 66.93%
    • Ponnani 62.92%
    • Palakkad 59.54%
    • Alathur 65.61%
    • Thrissur 69.02%
    • Chalakudy 67.50%
    • Ernakulam 63.83%
    • Idukki 65.80%
    • Kottayam 67.04%
    • Alappuzha 68.91%
    • Mavelikkara 61.19%
    • Pathanamthitta 67.16%
    • Kollam 58.36%
    • Attingal 64.62%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 67.24%

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Karnataka witnesses 54.49% turnout at 5 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 54.49 percent at 5 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Chikkodi 62.91%
    • Belgaum 58.70%
    • Bagalkot 63.78%
    • Bijapur 53.85%
    • Gulbarga 52.18%
    • Raichur 51.75%
    • Bidar 56.90%
    • Koppal 60.66%
    • Bellary 61.67%
    • Haveri 63.22%
    • Dharwad 61.34%
    • Uttara Kannada 65.58%
    • Davanagere 65.98%
    • Shimoga 66.33%

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 58.56 percent at 5 pm.

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 54.49 percent at 5 pm.

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Shashi Tharoor personally inspects some polling booths

    In another tweet, he wrote, "Doing the rounds of polling booths across Thiruvananthapuram to ensure voting passes peacefully. So far, no untoward incidents have been reported, save some complaints against EVMs and resultant delays. Seeing robust polling across rural constituencies, which is an encouraging sign!"

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kerala witnesses 55.55% turnout at 4 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 55.55 percent at 4 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Kasaragod 55.57%
    • Kannur 59.29%
    • Vadakara 55.52%
    • Wayanad 60.53%
    • Kozhikode 53.48%
    • Malappuram 51.67%
    • Ponnani 49.10%
    • Palakkad 58.80%
    • Alathur 53.79%
    • Thrissur 56.88%
    • Chalakudy 55.79%
    • Ernakulam 54.19%
    • Idukki 56.59%
    • Kottayam 57.64%
    • Alappuzha 56.43%
    • Mavelikkara 54.28%
    • Pathanamthitta 55.35%
    • Kollam 55.17%
    • Attingal 56.23%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 56.21%

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Karnataka witnesses 50.03% turnout at 4 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 50.03 percent at 4 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Chikkodi 55.50%
    • Belgaum 48.66%
    • Bagalkot 52.09%
    • Bijapur 48.83%
    • Gulbarga 42.01%
    • Raichur 45.95%
    • Bidar 47.07%
    • Koppal 52.17%
    • Bellary 51.91%
    • Haveri 50.24%
    • Dharwad 51.59%
    • Uttara Kannada 53.48%
    • Davanagere 53.90%
    • Shimoga 54.88%

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    BJP's Yeddyurappa castes his vote in Shimoga district

    BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and party candidate from Shimoga BY Raghavendra show their finger marked with indelible ink after voting at Shikaripura polling station.

    PTI

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    Wayanad witnesses record turnout

    Congress leaders have attributed the high voter turnout despite several odds to a Rahul Gandhi wave sweeping Kerala. Senior leaders like AK Antony, Ooommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that the wave will help the party to win all the 20 seats in the state.

    The Rahul effect was more palpable in several northern and central constituencies, where people turned up in large numbers to cast their vote from early morning. Wayanad, where the Gandhi scion is contesting the election, is heading for a record turnout with as many as 60 percent voters casting their votes till 3 pm. The polling percentage in Wayanad in 2009 and 2014 was 73.25 percent and 74.6 percent respectively. The current trend shows that turnout will cross the previous figures. Polling has also been above 60 percent in Kannur, Idukki, Chalakkudy, Kottayam and Pathanamthittta.

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Transgenders and specially-abled voters came out to vote in large numbers. The constituencies going to vote on Tuesday also have 5.41 lakh first-time voters.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 50.03 percent.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    State records voter turnout of 55.55 percent

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Film stars Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese and Aparna Balamurali cast their votes

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashes parts of Uttara Kannada district

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kerala records 43.21% turnout at 3 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 43.21 percent at 3 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:
    • Kasaragod 55.57%
    • Kannur 59.29%
    • Vadakara 54.93%
    • Wayanad 59.79%
    • Kozhikode 52.97%
    • Malappuram 51.67%
    • Ponnani 48.91%
    • Palakkad 57.78%
    • Alathur 53.79%
    • Thrissur 56.43%
    • Chalakudy 54.55%
    • Ernakulam 50.87%
    • Idukki 56.42%
    • Kottayam 57.64%
    • Alappuzha 55.37%
    • Mavelikkara 54.16%
    • Pathanamthitta 55.35%
    • Kollam 55.06%
    • Attingal 55.00%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 55.30%

  • 15:51 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 38.19% voter turnout at 3 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 38.19 percent at 3 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows:

    • Chikkodi 54.54%
    • Belgaum 48.66%
    • Bagalkot 52.09%
    • Bijapur 43.83%
    • Gulbarga 42.01%
    • Raichur 45.95%
    • Bidar 47.07%
    • Koppal 52.17%
    • Bellary 51.91%
    • Haveri 50.24%
    • Dharwad 51.91%
    • Uttara Kannada 53.48%
    • Davanagere 53.90%
    • Shimoga 54.88%

  • 15:11 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Taluk Panchayat officer D Mohan brought specially-abled voters to a polling station in an auto rickshaw.

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    43.21 percent voter turnout reported in Kerala until 3 pm.

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    38.19 percent voter turnout reported in Karnataka as of 3 pm.

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    Case against Thiruvananthapuram voter over false complaint

    A case has been registered against a voter in Thiruvananthapuram constituency after his complaint that the vote he cast for his candidate was credited to another was found wrong. The Medical College Police registered a case against Ebin after his complaint was found false in a test voting at the Central school polling booth in the city.

    The action has been initiated against Ebin on the basis of the Election Commission direction to refer false complaints to the police. As per the direction, the onus of proving the complaint is with the complainant.

    Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has criticised the direction saying that the issue a voter may face could rise due to technical issues and it was not for an ordinary person to prove it.

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Cops on alert after Congress, BJP supporters clash in Chikkodi town

    Tight security has been deployed at 16th and 17th booths in Indira Nagar Gate of Chikkodi town. The fight allegedly began verbally between Congress and BJP workers on the issue of convincing voters to choose their party and went on to escalate.

    Chikkodi ASP Mithun Kumar rushed the spot and tried to get control on situation.

    Input by Sunil

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:39 (IST)

    Karnataka election voting latest updates

    Dr Ajay Singh, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh and present MLA of Jewargi under Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat, voted in Jewargi.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    Vadakara polling extended to 11 pm

    Polling at one booth in Vadakara constituency has been extended up to 11 pm. The extra five hours has been given to voters under the Kollam Puliyancherry booth in the Quilandy segment as voting was held up there until 12.25 pm due to malfunctioning EVM machines. Voting was also delayed in several other booths in the constituency due to snags in EVMs. 

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Southern states of Karnataka, Kerala see steady rise of voter turnout through the day

    Even though the pace of polling was dull early in the morning, enthusiasm for Phase 3 grew through the day.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Kerala election voting latest updates

    Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kannur

    An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, held up voting for a brief while Tuesday. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constitutency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters. However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

    PTI

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 36.74% voter turnout at 2 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 36.74 percent at 2 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Chikkodi 41.05%
    • Belgaum 35.11%
    • Bagalkot 38.33%
    • Bijapur 33.14%
    • Gulbarga 30.48%
    • Raichur 35.68%
    • Bidar 33.57%
    • Koppal 39.82%
    • Bellary 40.37%
    • Haveri 32.79%
    • Dharwad 36.15%
    • Uttara Kannada 39.87%
    • Davanagere 38.30%
    • Shimoga 41.69%

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Kerala ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 40% voter turnout at 2 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 40 percent at 2 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Kasaragod 42.22%
    • Kannur 45.25%
    • Vadakara 36.08%
    • Wayanad 43.70%
    • Kozhikode 28.24%
    • Malappuram 39.20%
    • Ponnani 35.75%
    • Palakkad 44.90%
    • Alathur 39.17%
    • Thrissur 43.00%
    • Chalakudy 39.88%
    • Ernakulam 37.97%
    • Idukki 43.66%
    • Kottayam 42.96%
    • Alappuzha 40.02%
    • Mavelikkara 41.21%
    • Pathanamthitta 38.46%
    • Kollam 34.56%
    • Attingal 41.53%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 42.67%

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Davanagere election voting latest updates

    Congress candidate casts vote with wife

    HB Manjappa, Congress candidate for Davanagere Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote along with his wife Lakshmi at the Honnali town booth.

    Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Kerala ​election voting latest updates

    Tharoor says he is 'concerned' about missing voters' names

    Shashi Tharoor, who has been tweeting since he voted on Tuesday morning, wrote that he is "concerned to hear first-hand accounts of people missing from the voters list in Thiruvananthapuram despite having voted in previous elections." 

    The MP also tweeted out his information to those who had found themselves missing from the list, promising to take up their case with the Election Commission.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:41 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    State revenue minister vouches for JD(S) candidate

    RV Deshpande, current revenue minister in the Karnataka cabinet, voted in Haliyal of the Uttara Kannada constituency with his family. Speaking to the media, he said that JD(S) candidate Anand Asnotikar "will win" in the constituency

    Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi, 101Reporters

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Legislative Assembly ex-chairman casts vote

    The ex-chairman of Karnataka Legislative Assembly DH Shankaramurthy cast his vote along with wife Sathvathi and family members at booth number 69 at Basavagudi in Shimoga.

    Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi arrives to vote

    Dharwad MP and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi arrived to vote at a school for the hearing impaired, with his family. Joshi has been the sitting MP of the Karnataka constituency since 2009.  

    Input by Akhil, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:28 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Congress MLA casts vote, threatens to quit party

    In Belgaum, Congress MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi cast his vote and said immediately afterwards that he will resign from the party. He said he was unhappy with the leadership but did not make it clear when he would quit. Jarakiholi voted at Gokak.

    Input by Akhil, 101Reporters

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Kerala ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 28.78% voter turnout at 1 pm

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 28.78 percent at 1 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Kasaragod 26.15%
    • Kannur 30.37%
    • Vadakara 25.91%
    • Wayanad 33.26%
    • Kozhikode 23.03%
    • Malappuram 25.00%
    • Ponnani 30.19%
    • Palakkad 33.28%
    • Alathur 28.63%
    • Thrissur 34.30%
    • Chalakudy 28.03%
    • Ernakulam 28.82%
    • Idukki 31.80%
    • Kottayam 27.22%
    • Alappuzha 32.93%
    • Mavelikkara 30.36%
    • Pathanamthitta 34.39%
    • Kollam 28.67%
    • Attingal 35.49%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 34.83%

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 22.77% voter turnout at 1 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 22.77 percent at 1 pm. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Chikkodi 26.20%
    • Belgaum 21.93%
    • Bagalkot 30.04%
    • Bijapur 18.99%
    • Gulbarga 18.69%
    • Raichur 20.04%
    • Bidar 22.85%
    • Koppal 21.80%
    • Bellary 23.66%
    • Haveri 19.50%
    • Dharwad 24.90%
    • Uttara Kannada 29.74%
    • Davanagere 26.19%
    • Shimoga 24.78%

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Wayanad ​election voting latest updates

    NDA candidate takes offence to Rahul's tweet

    Thushar Vellappally, the NDA's candidate from Wayanad, has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct with this Tuesday morning tweet, asking voters to vote wisely, say reports.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Uttara Kannada ​election voting latest updates

    Voter records himself casting vote, cops to file criminal case

    A voter in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency has recorded a video of him casting a vote on the EVM machine. In the video, it is clearly visible who the voter votes for. As the video went viral in the constituency, Karwar deputy commissioner K Harish Kumar said that a criminal case will be filed against the voter. 

    Inputs by Deepak Shenvi, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:00 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Cops on alert after Congress, BJP supporters clash in Chikkodi town

    Congress and BJP workers clashed with each other near the Indira Nagar Gate of Chikkodi town. The clashes took place near the 16th and 17th booths in Indira Nagar. Chikkodi ASP Mithun spoke to workers of both the parties in the aftermath.

    Inputs by Akhil, 101Reporters

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    Scouts, guides help voters reach booths

    Scouts and guides deployed as volunteers did their best to ensure that voters of all ages make it to polling booths to exercise their franchise. Here, Class IX scouts are seen taking 85-year-old Kallappa Balappa Nerli to a pollng booth at Gudas village in Hukkeri taluk of Chikkodi constituency. 

    Inputs by S Shankar, 101Reporters

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Karnataka ​election voting latest updates

    State sees 21.05% voter turnout at 12 pm

    Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 21.05 percent at noon. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Chikkodi 24.56%
    • Belgaum 19.99%
    • Bagalkot 21.71%
    • Bijapur 18.99%
    • Gulbarga 18.69%
    • Raichur 20.04%
    • Bidar 19.08%
    • Koppal 21.80%
    • Bellary 23.66%
    • Haveri 18.10%
    • Dharwad 21.48%
    • Uttara Kannada 22.33%
    • Davanagere 20.51%
    • Shimoga 24.78%

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Kerala ​election voting latest updates

    State records 25.79% voter turnout at noon

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 25.79 percent at noon. The constituency-wise breakdown of turnout is as follows: 

    • Kasaragod 24.90%
    • Kannur 29.29%
    • Vadakara 24.74%
    • Wayanad 29.72%
    • Kozhikode 21.77%
    • Malappuram 23.90%
    • Ponnani 25.47%
    • Palakkad 27.24%
    • Alathur 22.97%
    • Thrissur 28.06%
    • Chalakudy 25.71%
    • Ernakulam 25.54%
    • Idukki 27.16%
    • Kottayam 27.22%
    • Alappuzha 27.14%
    • Mavelikkara 25.49%
    • Pathanamthitta 22.34%
    • Kollam 27.44%
    • Attingal 27.54%
    • Thiruvananthapuram 26.07%

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 20:17:03 IST

