South states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: Priyank Kharge casts vote for Gulbarga seat held by father Mallikarjun Kharge since 2009

South states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LATEST updates: Congress leader Priyank Kharge and his wife Shruthi Kharge cast their votes at polling station number 26, in Gundagurti village, of Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Priyank's father Mallikarjun Kharge has held the seat since 2009.
Thiruvananthapuram Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor said he was not worried about the charge that votes cast for him have been resulting in the BJP symbol of lotus lighting up in the Kovalam segment, as there was "mechanism to countercheck malpractices".
Rampant problems with voting machines now threaten to snowball into a full-blown crisis in Kerala as parties trade charges and counter-charges with more such EVM failure reports coming in from all over the state.
In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the fact that Rahul Gandhi is running from there, EVM machines played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying voting.
Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Congress's Shashi Tharoor, after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. The problem came to notice after 76 voters had already cast votes. Election Commission officials will replace the machine with a new one.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Election Commission for the widespread glitches in EVMs reported from the state. He said that the machine in his own booth in Kannur constituency had developed problems. He said that the Commission had not taken adequate steps to ensure that the machines worked properly.
EVM glitches are being reported from across Kerala. Polling has been delayed in 20 booths in Kasargod, three in Indukki and two each in Vatakara and Ernakulam constituencies. Glitches have also been reported from Kannur and Kollam constituencies as well. Technical glitches have halted voting at Kalmane village, which falls under the Shimoga constituency of Karnataka too.
In Kerala, party workers have been trying to bring maximum voters to the booths before noon in view of the IMD's prediction of heavy summer rains accompanied by lightning in several parts of the state in the afternoon. Polling percentage is expected to cross the 2014 turnout of 74.02 if weather does not play spoilsport. Kerala is one of the few states which has consistently recorded polling percentage above national average in all general elections.
Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special pujas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes. Raghavendra, the BJP candidate in the constituency, was present with hundreds of supporters. The family cast their votes at booth number 134 of the Taluk Office at Shikaripura.
Yeddyurappa, his son and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra visited the Sri Huchchuraya Swamy Temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mandir at Shikaripura. This is a time honoured tradition before election day for the family.
The most prominent candidate in Kerala is Congress's de facto prime ministerial candidate Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the election from Wayanad in north Kerala. Considered less developed than other counterparts in Kerala, Wayanad constituency is tribal dominated and rural with a large Muslim population. The dominance of minority voters became a point of heated discussion after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was named the candidate for Wayanad. Rahul's campaigns in the constituency, and that of his sister Priyanka's have trained the lens of national media to the area.
The third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday will be an attempt by the Congress to retain power in Karnataka and gain a bastion in Kerala. Fourteen seats in Karnataka and 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls between 7 am and 6 pm on 23 April. This is the biggest phase of the election, with 117 constituencies going to polls. Phase 3 will also effectively conclude voting in the southern states, with the exception of Tamil Nadu's Vellore seat.
In Kerala, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will face the LDF in Wayanad and sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will be competing with former governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. The BJP has raised the Sabarimala issue during its campaigns in the hope to open their account in Kerala.
In Karnataka, the contest is between the JD(S)-Congress combine and the BJP. The BJP is expected to bank upon the ‘Modi wave’ and on the votes of the Lingayat community. Congress and JD(S) aim to leverage the anti-incumbency sentiment against sitting BJP MPs and the Modi government at the Centre.
The BJP is contesting in all the 14 seats in Karnataka and the Congress and JD(S) in 12 and two constituencies respectively. Over 2.4 crore eligible voters will choose between 237 candidates. Of the 237 candidates, only 10 are women. 5,674 polling booths have been designated ‘critical’.
Among the prominent candidates are Mallikarjun Kharge, Ananth Kumar Hegde, BY Raghavendra and Umesh Jadhav. The constituencies in Karnataka that will vote are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.
In Kerala, the main rivals are the ruling CPM-led LDF, opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA. In response to Gandhi’s candidature, the BJP launched a campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers addressing rallies in the state. Apart from the Sabarimala issue, the parties also talked about the Kerala floods and ensuing relief work in the state.
The seats going to polls in Kerala on 23 April are Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.
Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 11:19:34 IST
11:19 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
BJP's Thiruvananthapuram candidate stands in queue to cast vote
BJP's MP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, Kummanam Rajasekharan, queued up before casting his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram.
11:15 (IST)
Wayanad election voting latest updates
NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally demands repolling
Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here. "Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 at CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the voting machine is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice," a letter by Vellappally through Chief Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read.
ANI
10:54 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Mallikarjun Kharge's son, daughter-in-law casts vote with wife
Congress leader Priyank Kharge and his wife Shruthi Kharge cast their votes at polling station number 26, in Gundagurti village, of Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Priyank's father Mallikarjun Kharge has held the seat since 2009.
10:40 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Anant Kumar Hegde casts vote with wife
Anant Kumar Hegde, who has held the Uttara Kannada seat since 2004, votes with his wife Sriroopa at KHB colony in Karwar. He will be contesting against Anand Asnotikar from JD(S) for the seat.
10:27 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
Shashi Tharoor casts vote, says he isn't worried about malpractices
Thiruvananthapuram Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor said he was not worried about the charge that votes cast for him have been resulting in the BJP symbol of lotus lighting up in the Kovalam segment, as there was "mechanism to countercheck malpractices". Local Congress MLA M Vincent said that the party has allowed election officials to resume polling in the Chowara booth after they claimed there was no issue in the EVM. He said that the party will decide its future course of action after checking the VVPAT.
10:25 (IST)
Wayanad election voting latest updates
Rahul Gandhi tweets out short film, asks to 'vote wisely'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose Wayanad seat goes to polls today has tweeted, asking voters, especially first timers, to vote wisely.
10:16 (IST)
Bidar election voting latest updates
Sultanpur village residents boycott polls
The polling booth at Sultanpur village in Bidar district of the eponymous constituency wore a forlorn look with residents deciding to boycott elections due to lack of development and water facilities in the region. Bidar is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency and is currently under Bhagwanth Khuba of the BJP.
Inputs by Lakshmi Bavge, 101Reporters
10:07 (IST)
Kerala voter turnout touches 10% mark
At 10 am, the voter turnout in Karnataka is 7.42 percent. In Kerala, it is 10.63 percent.
09:57 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
As 14 seats go to polls, BJP appears to have nullified Congress-JD(S) advantage
No one is facing more heat from the BJP's smart strategy than the Congress' floor leader in the Lok Sabha, M Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalburgi constituency. A nine-time MLA and two-time MP, Kharge — who is undefeated in his political career spanning five decades — is facing Dr Umesh Jadhav of the BJP, who defected from the Congress just before the election. Jadhav, an MLA from Chincholi, had been identified by the BJP to take on Kharge six months in advance, but he faced some anxious moments when the Speaker delayed the acceptance of his resignation from the Assembly until the eleventh hour. Kharge believes that Modi has targeted him because he had given the prime minister a tough time in Parliament debates.
Read the full story here
09:50 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
EVM glitches threaten to develop into full-blown crisis in state
Rampant problems with voting machines now threaten to snowball into a full-blown crisis in Kerala as parties trade charges and counter-charges with more such EVM failure reports coming in from all over the state.
In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the fact that Rahul Gandhi is running from there, EVM machines played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying voting.
Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena has told Firstpost that he was collecting reports from districts in order to respond to the issue. Meena also called the complaint of the BJP's lotus symbol lighting up for Congress votes 'baseless.'
09:41 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
Thiruvananthapuram voters rush to avoid rains
Voters in Thiruvanathapuram have been turning up in large numbers in polling booths since morning due to chances of rain in the afternoon. The photograph below shows a long queue before a polling booth at Kanjirampara under Vattiyoorkkavu segment of the constituency.
09:34 (IST)
Pathanamthitta election voting latest updates
Post Sabarimala, sensitive seat sees turnout figures slowly rising
Polling in Pathanamthitta constituency, where the Sabarimala Temple is located, started on a slow note, with the constituency lagging behind most others in the first hour, with less than two percent polling having been registered while most other constituencies witnessed more than three percent polling. But as polling entered its second hour, Pathanamthitta caught up with other constituencies and was only behind Thrissur, another constituency where BJP candidate and film star Suresh Gopi is said to be giving a tough fight.
In Pathanamathitta, Left Democratic Front candidate Veena George claimed good prospects for her win and said the fight is between LDF and United Democratic Front.
The BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, K Surendran, is a Sabarimala agitation hero and has spent much time behind bars. The state government has slapped over 200 cases against him. This is believed to have created great sympathy for him. Surendran told newsmen he is expecting an overwhelming victory and says the voter turnout points to unprecedented enthusiasm by voters, which he claims will go in favour of BJP.
09:22 (IST)
Belgaum election voting latest updates
EVM glitches stop voting multiple times in Belagavi
Voting was stopped temporarily multiple times as the EVM machine at booth number 28 of the Urdu school at Azam Nagar in Belagavi developed glitches in the course of polling. The first snag developed 30 minutes polling started. At present, polling has been stopped again due to yet another failure, leaving voters confused.
Input by S Shankar, 101Reporters
09:14 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
Brisk polling reported from Wayanad
Brisk polling has been reported in Wayanad constituency, from which Rahul Gandhi is contesting. According to reports the voter turnout looks to be quite high from the region.
Image of voters at GLP School Pathappiriyam at Edavanna in Wayanad constituency by Santhosh Christy
08:54 (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram election voting latest updates
Lotus symbol lights up after vote cast for Congress in Kerala booth
Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Congress's Shashi Tharoor, after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. The problem came to notice after 76 voters had already cast votes. Election Commission officials will replace the machine with a new one.
08:41 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
The machine I voted on at Kannur had problems too, says Kerala CM
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Election Commission for the widespread glitches in EVMs reported from the state. He said that the machine in his own booth in Kannur constituency had developed problems. He said that the Commission had not taken adequate steps to ensure that the machines worked properly.
08:27 (IST)
Shimoga election voting latest updates
Technical glitches halt voting
Technical glitches have halted voting at Kalmane village in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district, which falls under the Shimoga constituency. Officials are trying to resolve the issue.
Inputs by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters
08:25 (IST)
Shimoga election voting latest updates
Malavalli residents boycott voting in protest against administration's apathy
Residents of Malavalli of Shikaripura taluk in Shivamogga have decided to boycott voting to protest against the Shivamogga district administration's delays in providing land for a burial ground.
Election Commission officials said they will visit the village and attempt to convince the voters.
Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters
08:22 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
EVM glitches reported across state, polling delayed in several booths
EVM glitches are being reported from across Kerala. Polling has been delayed in 20 booths in Kasargod, three in Indukki and two each in Vatakara and Ernakulam constituencies. Syro-Malabar church head Cardinal George Alencherry, who came to a booth in Ernakulam shortly after 7 am, had to return without casting his vote due to an EVM issue. Glitches have also been reported from Kannur and Kollam constituencies as well. Election officials said steps were being taken to rectify the issues and resume voting.
08:20 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
State Congress chief credits turnout to Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the high turnout of voters in the morning in all the constituencies was an indication of the excitement created by the candidature of party chief, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. He expressed the hope that the party will win all the 20 seats.
08:18 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
Chief minister stands in queue to vote
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday queued up to cast his vote at polling booth in RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School at Pinarayi in Kannur district.
08:13 (IST)
Shimoga election voting latest updates
Battle of sons: Raghavendra versus Bangarappa fight commences at Shimoga
Voting in the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, which has been attracting national headlines because of the fight between the sons of two prominent leaders, has taken off.
BJP candidate BY Raghavendra is the son of state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa, while Congress candidate Madhu Bangarappa is the son of former Congress chief minister S Bangarappa. In the 2018 byelections Madhu had lost to Raghavendra. Madhu has lost four elections since 2008.
Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters
08:07 (IST)
Davanagere election voting latest updates
Over 8,000 security personnel deployed in to tackle 516 critical booths
Polling in the Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency has started. Davanagere is again witnessing a high voltage poll battle between the Congress and BJP. The Congress has fielded Manjappa, a follower of veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. Former Civil Aviation Minister and incumbent MP GM Siddeshwar is the BJP candidate from the constituency.
The constituency comprises eight Assembly seats of Jagaluru, Harapanahalli, Harihara, Davanagere West, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri and Honnali. There are 16,34,860 voters including 8,01,400 female voters and 129 third gender voters. The district election commission has established 1,949 polling stations. Of them 516 are critical and 80 are considered as vulnerable polling stations. As many as 8,064 personnel have been deployed.
Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters
08:01 (IST)
Haveri election voting latest updates
Election Commission equips booths with wheelchairs, ramps, Braille ballot boxes
Voting booths have been especially set up for persons with disabilities in Haveri constituency of Karnataka. The Election Commission has provided facilities like wheelchairs, Braille ballot boxes and ramps suited for wheelchairs, for voters.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli, 101Reporters
07:52 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
IN PHOTO: Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra casts vote
BJP MP candidate from Shimoga, BY Raghvendra, who is the party's Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa's son, cast his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura.
07:39 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
BS Yeddyurappa casts vote with family after prayers at Shivamogga temple
Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special pujas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes.
Yeddyurappa, his son and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra visited the Sri Huchchuraya Swamy Temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mandir at Shikaripura. This is a time honoured tradition before election day for the family.
Raghavendra, the BJP candidate in the constituency, was present with hundreds of supporters. The family cast their votes at booth number 134 of the Taluk Office at Shikaripura.
Input by AS Kamalakshi, 101Reporters
07:30 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
IMD prediction of heavy rain brings voters to booths early
Polling for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala begun at 7 am, in most of the 24,970 polling booths set up for a total of 2.61 crore voters. The voters include 1.34 crore women and 5.50 lakh first time voters.
Party workers have been trying to bring maximum voters to the booths before noon in view of the IMD's prediction of heavy summer rains accompanied by lightning in several parts of the state in the afternoon. Polling percentage is expected to cross the 2014 turnout of 74.02 if weather does not play spoilsport. Kerala is one of the few states which has consistently recorded polling percentage above national average in all general elections.
Image: Voters queue up at the Kalpetta Government College booth in Wayanad district. K Vishnudas, 101Reporters
07:13 (IST)
Gulbarga election voting latest updates
BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav offers prayers at Kalaburagi temple
The BJP's candidate from Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Umesh Jadhav, offered prayers early on Tuesday at Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi. Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge is the sitting MP from the Parliamentary constituency.
07:11 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
Yeddyurappa pays visit to Shimoga Temple
Former state chief minister BS Yeddyurappa paid a visit to the Hucharaya Swamy Temple at Shikaripura of Shimoga district ahead of polling on Tuesday.
07:01 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
All eyes on Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief battles LDF, BJP from hitherto 'ignored' seat
Mock voting in most of the 24,970 polling booths in Kerala has been completed successfully. As many as 227 candidates are in the fray. The most prominent candidate is Congress's de facto prime ministerial candidate Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the election from Wayanad in north Kerala.
The candidates include 23 women, nine MLAs and two Rajya Sabha MPs. While the LDF has fielded six MLAs, UDF has introduced three. Both the RS MPs belong to the NDA. They are Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Alphonse Kannanthanam, who is a Union minister, in Ernakulam.
06:58 (IST)
Wayanad election voting latest updates
All eyes on Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief battles LDF, BJP from hitherto 'ignored' seat
In the 2009 elections, MI Shanavas from the Congress won from Wayanad, repeating the feat in 2014. After Shanavas’ death in 2018, the seat has been vacant. Considered less developed than other counterparts in Kerala, Wayanad constituency is tribal dominated and rural with a large Muslim population. The dominance of minority voters became a point of heated discussion after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was named the candidate for Wayanad. Rahul's campaigns in the constituency, and that of his sister Priyanka's have trained the lens of national media to the area.
06:52 (IST)
Uttara Kannada election voting latest updates
Muslim-majority seat has been Ananthkumar Hegde's stronghold since 2004
Muslims voters number over 2.5 lakh in Uttara Kannada, a coastal constituency in Karnataka. They are particularly strong in Bhatkal, Haliyal and Mundgod. Idigas, an OBC community found in South Central Karnataka, are the majority electorate of the constituency.
Congress leader Margaret Alva won from this constituency in 1999. Since 2004, the constituency is being represented by Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde.
06:45 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
State to see pitched three-way battle between LDF, UDF and NDA
In Kerala, the main rivals are the ruling CPM-led LDF, opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA. In response to Gandhi’s candidature, the BJP launched a campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers addressing rallies in the state. Apart from the Sabarimala issue, the parties also talked about the Kerala floods and ensuing relief work in the state.
Image: A woman carries a VVPAT machine to a distribution centre in Kochi on Monday. Reuters
06:39 (IST)
Karnataka, Kerala election voting latest updates
Both states key for BJP's attempts in making inroads into south
he third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday will be an attempt by the Congress to retain power in Karnataka and gain a bastion in Kerala. This round poses a special challenge for the BJP, which is looking to increase its tally. Of the 116 seats, it won only 66 in 2014.
06:32 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Preparations underway at state's Gulbarga
Fourteen constituencies of Karnataka go to polls at 7 am on Tuesday. Preparations are thus underway at booths across the state.
06:30 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Polling officials make last minute checks as countdown begins
With all the Lok Sabha seats of Kerala going to polls on Tuesday, polling officials have already reached booths, making sure arrangements are in place before queues of voters start forming.
06:24 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies to see voting in Phase 3
Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm in all of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies: Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.
06:18 (IST)
Karnataka election voting latest updates
14 Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls in state
: The third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday will be an attempt by the Congress to retain power in Karnataka. Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga will go to polls on Tuesday.