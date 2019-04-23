South states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: Kerala CEO Teekaram Meena blames heavy rains for EVM failures

South states Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LATEST updates: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena has blamed heavy rain that lashed Kerala on Monday night for the malfunctioning of EVMs reported from a few places in the state. He claimed that the moisture had affected the machines. "There is no cause for anxiety as arrangements were made to solve the issues on the spot," he said, adding that the problem is not as widespread as reported by a section of the media.

Three peeople have collapsed and died while standing in queues for voting in Kerala. A 62-year-old woman identified as M Vijayi died at the Ramavilasam UP School booth at Chokli in Kannur constituency. She succumbed on the way to the hostpial. The other two have been identified as MP Chacko Mathai, who died at Vadasherikkara under Pathanamthitta constituency and Mani who died at Kilikalloor under Kollam constituency.

Veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal cast their votes in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala respectively. Both attracted large crowds in the booths.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge and his wife Shruthi Kharge cast their votes at polling station number 26, in Gundagurti village, of Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Priyank's father Mallikarjun Kharge has held the seat since 2009.

Thiruvananthapuram Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor said he was not worried about the charge that votes cast for him have been resulting in the BJP symbol of lotus lighting up in the Kovalam segment, as there was "mechanism to countercheck malpractices".

Rampant problems with voting machines now threaten to snowball into a full-blown crisis in Kerala as parties trade charges and counter-charges with more such EVM failure reports coming in from all over the state.

In Wayanad, the constituency that has shot to national fame due to the fact that Rahul Gandhi is running from there, EVM machines played truant in at least eight places. In Pathanamthitta, the scene of a high-octane fight, voting machines at a number of booths threw up problems, delaying voting.

Voting has been stopped at Chowara booth near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram constituency, which is witnessing a fierce three-cornered contest featuring Congress's Shashi Tharoor, after voters complained that the lotus symbol of the BJP has lit up after they cast their vote for the Congress. The problem came to notice after 76 voters had already cast votes. Election Commission officials will replace the machine with a new one.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the Election Commission for the widespread glitches in EVMs reported from the state. He said that the machine in his own booth in Kannur constituency had developed problems. He said that the Commission had not taken adequate steps to ensure that the machines worked properly.

EVM glitches are being reported from across Kerala. Polling has been delayed in 20 booths in Kasargod, three in Indukki and two each in Vatakara and Ernakulam constituencies. Glitches have also been reported from Kannur and Kollam constituencies as well. Technical glitches have halted voting at Kalmane village, which falls under the Shimoga constituency of Karnataka too.

In Kerala, party workers have been trying to bring maximum voters to the booths before noon in view of the IMD's prediction of heavy summer rains accompanied by lightning in several parts of the state in the afternoon. Polling percentage is expected to cross the 2014 turnout of 74.02 if weather does not play spoilsport. Kerala is one of the few states which has consistently recorded polling percentage above national average in all general elections.

Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and his family performed special pujas at a temple at his home place Shikaripura in Shivamogga before casting votes. Raghavendra, the BJP candidate in the constituency, was present with hundreds of supporters. The family cast their votes at booth number 134 of the Taluk Office at Shikaripura.

Yeddyurappa, his son and incumbent MP BY Raghavendra visited the Sri Huchchuraya Swamy Temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mandir at Shikaripura. This is a time honoured tradition before election day for the family.

The most prominent candidate in Kerala is Congress's de facto prime ministerial candidate Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the election from Wayanad in north Kerala. Considered less developed than other counterparts in Kerala, Wayanad constituency is tribal dominated and rural with a large Muslim population. The dominance of minority voters became a point of heated discussion after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was named the candidate for Wayanad. Rahul's campaigns in the constituency, and that of his sister Priyanka's have trained the lens of national media to the area.

The third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday will be an attempt by the Congress to retain power in Karnataka and gain a bastion in Kerala. Fourteen seats in Karnataka and 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls between 7 am and 6 pm on 23 April. This is the biggest phase of the election, with 117 constituencies going to polls. Phase 3 will also effectively conclude voting in the southern states, with the exception of Tamil Nadu's Vellore seat.

In Kerala, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will face the LDF in Wayanad and sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will be competing with former governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam is seeking to make his Lok Sabha debut from Ernakulam. The BJP has raised the Sabarimala issue during its campaigns in the hope to open their account in Kerala.

In Karnataka, the contest is between the JD(S)-Congress combine and the BJP. The BJP is expected to bank upon the ‘Modi wave’ and on the votes of the Lingayat community. Congress and JD(S) aim to leverage the anti-incumbency sentiment against sitting BJP MPs and the Modi government at the Centre.

The BJP is contesting in all the 14 seats in Karnataka and the Congress and JD(S) in 12 and two constituencies respectively. Over 2.4 crore eligible voters will choose between 237 candidates. Of the 237 candidates, only 10 are women. 5,674 polling booths have been designated ‘critical’.

Among the prominent candidates are Mallikarjun Kharge, Ananth Kumar Hegde, BY Raghavendra and Umesh Jadhav. The constituencies in Karnataka that will vote are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga.

In Kerala, the main rivals are the ruling CPM-led LDF, opposition Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA. In response to Gandhi’s candidature, the BJP launched a campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers addressing rallies in the state. Apart from the Sabarimala issue, the parties also talked about the Kerala floods and ensuing relief work in the state.

The seats going to polls in Kerala on 23 April are Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.

