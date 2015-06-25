SEOUL South Korea's Health Ministry reported on Thursday two more deaths in a Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak, bringing the number of fatalities to 29. The ministry also said there was one new case confirmed taking the total to 180 in the outbreak that is the largest outside Saudi Arabia, with all the cases traced to health care settings. Seventy-seven people remain hospitalized receiving treatment, it said

