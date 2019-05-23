South Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha from INC and Narendra Keshav Sawaikar from BJP

South Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,45,336

Female electors: 2,72,898

Male electors: 2,72,438

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Mormugao Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Canacona.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Angle Ramakant Soiru won the Mormugao Lok Sabha seat in 1999, defeating Congress candidate Alemao Joaquim Braz. However, Braz won the elections in 2004, defeating Soiru. In 2009, Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardanha won the seat, defeating BJP’s Narendra Keshav Sawaikar. But Sawaikar made his comeback when he clinched the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: As per Census 2011, South Goa has a population of 6,40,537 people, comprising 3,22,463 males and 3,18,074 females. The literacy rate of the district is 87.59 percent. The majority of the population (53.34 percent) follows Hinduism.

