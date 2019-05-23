Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

South Goa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha from INC and Narendra Keshav Sawaikar from BJP

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:02:57 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha 94,290 Votes 47% Votes
BJP Adv. Narendra Sawaikar 90,691 Votes 45% Votes
AAAP Elvis Gomes 10,969 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 2,551 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mayur Khanconkar 823 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Rakhi Amit Naik 818 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Kalidas Prakash Vaingankar 756 Votes 0% Votes

South Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,45,336

Female electors: 2,72,898

Male electors: 2,72,438

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Mormugao Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Canacona.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Angle Ramakant Soiru won the Mormugao Lok Sabha seat in 1999, defeating Congress candidate Alemao Joaquim Braz. However, Braz won the elections in 2004, defeating Soiru. In 2009, Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardanha won the seat, defeating BJP’s Narendra Keshav Sawaikar. But Sawaikar made his comeback when he clinched the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: As per Census 2011, South Goa has a population of 6,40,537 people, comprising 3,22,463 males and 3,18,074 females. The literacy rate of the district is 87.59 percent. The majority of the population (53.34 percent) follows Hinduism.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:02:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile