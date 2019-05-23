Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

South Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP Leads at 11:21AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:36:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Harsh Nath Verma 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Roshan Kumar Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nausha Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Birju Nayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Vijender 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Siddhant Gautam 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Dalbir Singh Malik 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Dilip Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRISM Jitendra Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB D K Chopra 0 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Aditya Kumar Naveen 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJAP Sandeep Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
RRP Sobran Singh Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr. Mahender Singh Churiyana 0 Votes 0% Votes
BINP Mathews 0 Votes 0% Votes
NYP Navanit 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABJS Desh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Deepak Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKVP Mohan Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
PVSP Rajendra Prasad Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Raghav Chadha 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSMP Sumedha Bodh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JMBP Suman Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI K Roshan Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBI Ram Khilawan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ramesh Bidhuri 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 17,52,741

Female electors: 7,47,452

Male electors: 10,05,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Okhla, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden Assembly segments were removed from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli (SC), Ambedkar Nagar (SC), Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra defeated Congress leader Manmohan Singh in 1999. Malhotra won the seat in 2004 too. In 2009, Congress leader Ramesh Kumar became the MP, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. However, the latter won in 2014, trouncing AAP candidate Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Jats and Gujjars, who play a key role in deciding the fate of the contesting candidates.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:36:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile