South Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 17,52,741

Female electors: 7,47,452

Male electors: 10,05,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Okhla, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, and Delhi Cantt Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden Assembly segments were removed from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli (SC), Ambedkar Nagar (SC), Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra defeated Congress leader Manmohan Singh in 1999. Malhotra won the seat in 2004 too. In 2009, Congress leader Ramesh Kumar became the MP, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. However, the latter won in 2014, trouncing AAP candidate Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Jats and Gujjars, who play a key role in deciding the fate of the contesting candidates.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.