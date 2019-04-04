'Sons of Despandes, Kulkarnis shun army, but preach patriotism': Farmers' leader Raju Shetti accused of making casteist remark

Kolhapur: A complaint was filed Thursday against Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Hatkanangale in Western Maharashtra, for alleged remark against the Brahmin community.

Speaking at a rally Wednesday, Shetti purportedly said that while farmers' children join the army and fight for the country, those of "Deshpandes and Kulkarnis" (denoting Brahmins) shun the Army but preach others patriotism.

Shetti, sitting MP from Hatkanangale, is being supported by the Congress and NCP. His main rival in the election will be Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane.

Ankit Kane of the Brahmin Jagruti Seva Sangh said he submitted a letter to the Election Commission against Shetti's casteist statement.

A video of Shetti's speech was available on social media.

He could not be reached for comments.

