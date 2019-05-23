Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sonipat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ramesh Chander Kaushik from BJP is leading with 53.1% votes at 2:46 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:04:47 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ramesh Chander Kaushik 142,686 Votes 53% Votes
INC Bhupinder Singh Hooda 98,762 Votes 37% Votes
JNKP Digvijay Singh Chautala 10,678 Votes 4% Votes
LSP Raj Bala Saini 8,918 Votes 3% Votes
INLD Surender Kumar Chhikara 2,354 Votes 1% Votes
IND Satish Raj Deswal 714 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 631 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar 548 Votes 0% Votes
SMNP Ramdiya 456 Votes 0% Votes
IND Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar 432 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Sudhir Kumar 382 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashwani 354 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karan Singh 257 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Comrade Balbeer Singh 215 Votes 0% Votes
RMEP Mahaveer 156 Votes 0% Votes
MYSP Kusum Parashar 145 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satinder Rathi 113 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dharambir 111 Votes 0% Votes
RJAVP Sukhmandar Singh Kharb 109 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Rajesh Sharma 109 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Jagbir Singh 93 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Mohan 85 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala 80 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravinder Kumar 74 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Manish 71 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiyanand Tyagi 69 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bijender Kumar 68 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bijender 57 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jai Prakash 50 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pardeep Chahal 31 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Sonipat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,09,786 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,36,818

Male electors: 772,968

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bahadurgarh, Kailana and Rohat assembly segments were replaced by Ganaur, Kharkhauda and Jind segments. Bahadurgarh was added to Kurukshetra.

Assembly Constituencies: Ganaur, Rai, Kharkhauda (SC), Sonipat, Gohana, Baroda, Julana, Safidon, Jind

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Kishan Singh Sangwan won the election. He repeated his feat in 2004. Congress took over the seat in 2009 when candidate Jitendra Singh won. However, BJP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when Ramesh Chadar was elected MP.

Demographics: There are 14,50,001 people living in Sonipat, according to the 2011 census. Of this, 31.27 percent lives in urban setups. The Hindu majority constituency falls under the National Capital Region and has seen development projects take off in the past few years. Having a sizeable Jat population, the constituency may sway in favour of Congress as former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda holds influence over Jats. Moreover, seven of its nine Assembly segments are held by opposition parties.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:04:47 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile