Sonipat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Ramesh Chander Kaushik from BJP is leading with 53.1% votes at 2:46 PM

Sonipat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,09,786 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,36,818

Male electors: 772,968

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bahadurgarh, Kailana and Rohat assembly segments were replaced by Ganaur, Kharkhauda and Jind segments. Bahadurgarh was added to Kurukshetra.

Assembly Constituencies: Ganaur, Rai, Kharkhauda (SC), Sonipat, Gohana, Baroda, Julana, Safidon, Jind

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Kishan Singh Sangwan won the election. He repeated his feat in 2004. Congress took over the seat in 2009 when candidate Jitendra Singh won. However, BJP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when Ramesh Chadar was elected MP.

Demographics: There are 14,50,001 people living in Sonipat, according to the 2011 census. Of this, 31.27 percent lives in urban setups. The Hindu majority constituency falls under the National Capital Region and has seen development projects take off in the past few years. Having a sizeable Jat population, the constituency may sway in favour of Congress as former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda holds influence over Jats. Moreover, seven of its nine Assembly segments are held by opposition parties.

