Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Sonipat profile: With BJP in strong footing, rivals have an uphill task at hand

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Sonipat Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 2,11,087

Female electors: 99,837

Male electors: 1,11,249

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 elections, Independent candidate Dev Raj Dewan defeated three-time MLA Devi Dass with less than 4,000 votes. The Congress gained power in the 2005 elections as its candidate Anil Thakar won over independent candidate Rajiv Kumar. However, in 2009, the BJP overpowered the Congress as BJP candidate Kavita Jain emerged victorious with almost 38,000 votes. She maintained her stronghold in 2014 by gaining over the Congress’ Dev Raj Dewan.

Demographics: Sonipat is the most populated Assembly constituency in Sonipat district. It is one of the very few regions in Haryana in which female candidates have contested in elections and won.