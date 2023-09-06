Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, says Special Parliamentary Session called 'without any consultation'
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the Special Parliamentary Session was called “without any consultation with other political parties” by the central government.
“None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business,” the letter, dated 6 September, read.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Special Session of the Parliament had been called without any prior discussion with the opposition and also sought details of the agenda of the session. pic.twitter.com/02ZH4gbStd
— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023
It added, “We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.”
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.
Here’s what the Congress wants to discuss
Sonia Gandhi listed a number of issues that the Opposition wants to discuss during the special parliamentary session. These are:
- Current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs
- Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organisations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them
- Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations
- The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state
- Rise in communal tension in states like Haryana
- Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh
- Urgent need for a caste census
- Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations
- Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods
