Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, says Special Parliamentary Session called 'without any consultation'

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the Special Parliamentary Session was called “without any consultation with other political parties” by the central government.

“None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business,” the letter, dated 6 September, read.

It added, “We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.

Here’s what the Congress wants to discuss

Sonia Gandhi listed a number of issues that the Opposition wants to discuss during the special parliamentary session. These are: