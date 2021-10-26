Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress general secretaries, state incharges today ahead of 2022 Assembly polls
The Congress president will be presiding over a meeting with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues
Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues. The meeting will be held at party headquarters.
As per the party sources on Monday, "a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will be held on 26 October at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. This meeting will be presided by party president Sonia Gandhi."
Pradesh Congress Committee presidents will also be present as well, sources said. During Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 16 October, it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from 1 November.
As per sources, the Congress party may hold the organisational election on 6 September, 2022 and have its president by October.
As frontal organisations like Indian Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress and the party's Social Media department have passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as party president, it is expected chorus will be heard in the meeting on Tuesday.
In the previously held CWC meet, CMs of Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively, and other leaders had requested Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the party president post. On this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has assured to consider their requests.
also read
Elections to Congress president's post to be held in September 2022, say sources
In her opening remarks at the CWC meeting, interim chief Sonia Gandhi said she is a full-time and hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media
‘Can do a lot for Punjab': Captain Amarinder says Congress lost ground after Sidhu's elevation
Amarinder, who was one of the Congress’ powerful regional satraps, also said he had never experienced “this sort of interference ever as a chief minister"
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets party leaders at AICC HQs, says he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership
Sidhu met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters