Sonia Gandhi to address political leaders, party workers on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Politics Asian News International Aug 22, 2019 12:21:22 IST

  • As a part of celebrations to commemorate Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will address a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists at a special event

  • This will be the first event in the series of programs as a part of celebrations

  • It would also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75'

New Delhi: As a part of celebrations to commemorate former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will address a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists at a special event on Thursday.

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. PTI

This will be the first event in the series of programmes as a part of celebrations. The event which will take place at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex would include display and depictions of Rajiv Gandhi's life and times through audio-visuals, paintings and digital displays.

It would also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75'.

 

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 12:21:22 IST

