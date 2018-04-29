Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption have become stronger under Narendra Modi government's watch

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi mounted a sharp attack on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's Jan Akrosh rally, charging that the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime.

Hitting out at Modi, she questioned what happened to his "Na khaoonga, na khane doonga" (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan.

She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.

"Judiciary is passing through an unprecdented crisis. Media can't play is role, it is being stopped from doing so... it is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously... we will fight this on behalf of the people," she told the gathering.