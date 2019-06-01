Sonia Gandhi elected Congress Parliamentary Party chief as Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs meet to chalk out strategy for upcoming session

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was been re-elected as the chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the meeting held on Saturday morning. The Opposition party held the CPP meeting a day after the new Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was assigned their portfolios.

The meeting, which was held for the first time since the declaration of the results of the General Election, was attended by all 52 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress. The party's Rajya Sabha members were also expected to be present at the meeting, PTI reported.

#Visuals Sonia Gandhi has been elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). pic.twitter.com/hDapq8FkJ3 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

The meeting was held in the Central Hall of Parliament and the MPs also reportedly discusses the Congress' strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on 17 June.

This was the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended after the meeting of the party's working committee held on 25 May, where he offered to quit as Congress chief. The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it. Rahul, however, has remained adamant on stepping down and has asked the Congress to elect a non-Gandhi president to helm the party.

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the slump in economic growth and unemployment are two important challenges before the country and expressed the hope that the new government would address these issues.

