Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 16:00:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BVA Prof. Shrishail Mahadeo Rankhambe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Prof. Naganath Ganapati Dupargude 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shekharbhau Or Sanket Chandan Bangale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivanand Siddharam Ghongade 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Yuvraj Bhayya Bhimrao Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Meenakshi Dilip Tele 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dipak Shankar Bhandare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Baban Bhanudas Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Nanasaheb Pandit Arjun 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahasidha Tukaram Gayakwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harshavardhan Jawahar Kamale 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Amitkumar Sanjay Ajanalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Solapur South Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. Reuters

Constituency Name—Solapur South

Constituency Number—251

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—307013

Female Electors—144399

Male Electors—162609

Third Gender – 5

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP's Subhash Sureshchandra Deshmukh won with 70,077 votes against Congress candidate Dilip Brahmdev Mane who received 42,954 votes. He is also a current cabinet minister for Co-operation, Relief, and Rehabilitation in Maharashtra.

In 2009, Dilip Bramhadev Mane defeated Shiv Sena's Patil Ratikant Shankareppa. In 2004, Congress candidate Sushilkumar Sambhajirao Shinde won this seat with 62,196 votes against independent candidate Uday Ramesh Patil who received 32,344 votes. In 1999, Congress candidate Anandrao Narayan Devkate won against NCP's Kore Gopalrao Apparao.

In 2019, Congress is fielding Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri) against BJP candidate and current MLA Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 16:00:00 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores