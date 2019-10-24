Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Solapur South Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Solapur South

Constituency Number—251

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—307013



Female Electors—144399

Male Electors—162609

Third Gender – 5

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, BJP's Subhash Sureshchandra Deshmukh won with 70,077 votes against Congress candidate Dilip Brahmdev Mane who received 42,954 votes. He is also a current cabinet minister for Co-operation, Relief, and Rehabilitation in Maharashtra.

In 2009, Dilip Bramhadev Mane defeated Shiv Sena's Patil Ratikant Shankareppa. In 2004, Congress candidate Sushilkumar Sambhajirao Shinde won this seat with 62,196 votes against independent candidate Uday Ramesh Patil who received 32,344 votes. In 1999, Congress candidate Anandrao Narayan Devkate won against NCP's Kore Gopalrao Apparao.

In 2019, Congress is fielding Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri) against BJP candidate and current MLA Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra.

