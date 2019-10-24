Solapur City North Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Solapur City North Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Solapur City North

Constituency Number—248

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—286101

Female Electors—140464

Male Electors—145616



Third Gender – 21

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections— In 2014, BJP's three-time winner Deshmukh Vijay Sidramappa won with 86,877 votes against NCP candidate Mahesh Chandrakant Gadekar who received 17,999 votes. In 2009 and 2004 he defeated Congress candidates Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant and Chakote Vishwanath Baburao with a margin of about 10,000 votes each time. In 1999, Chakote Vishwanath Baburao won this seat with 29,167 votes against Kishor A. Deshpande of BJP who received 26,240 votes.

In 2019, Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa will defend his seat against Manohar Ganpat Sapate of NCP, Namdeo Tukaram Raste of BSP along with independent candidates like Ahmed Qasim Momin,Irakshetti Sushant Sidram, Nagmani Kisan Jakkan and Manisha Keshav Mane among others.

