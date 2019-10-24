Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Solapur City Central Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 15:57:45 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Rajendra Dasharathsa Rangrej 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rahul Maruti Sarvgod 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagamani Kisan Jakkan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manish Subhash Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sachin Shahu Maske 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sathi Bashirahmed Bashamiya Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Umesh Kishanrao Karpekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Shinde Praniti Shushilkumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HDJP M.gous Samad Qureshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Ratan Gavali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Bhairavnath Machan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Vikram Uttam Kasabe 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPM Adam Narasayya Narayan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Dilip Brahmadeo Mane 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAP Khateeb Vakeel 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalyani Shankar Halsangi 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Imtiyaj Abdulmannan Peerjade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Abute Vijay Goutamkumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra. 

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Solapur City Central Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

File image of an EVM. Reuters

Constituency Name—Solapur City Central

Constituency Number—249

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—301152

Female Electors—149345

Male Electors—151796

Third Gender – 11

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—Congress candidate and current MLA Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar has been winning this seat since 2009 Assembly elections. In 2014, she won this seat with 46,907 votes against Shekh Taufik Is Mail of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who received 37,138 votes. In 2009, she defeated Adam Narasayya Narayan of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM with a margin of over 30,000 votes.   

In 2019, she will be seen defending her seat against Adam Narasayya Narayan  of CPM, Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM and Rahul Maruti Sarvgod of BSP among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 15:57:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores