Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Solapur City Central profile: Congress' Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar defends against CPM's Adam Narasayya Narayan

Solapur City Central Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Solapur City Central

Constituency Number—249

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—301152



Female Electors—149345

Male Electors—151796

Third Gender – 11

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—Congress candidate and current MLA Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar has been winning this seat since 2009 Assembly elections. In 2014, she won this seat with 46,907 votes against Shekh Taufik Is Mail of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who received 37,138 votes. In 2009, she defeated Adam Narasayya Narayan of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

In 2019, she will be seen defending her seat against Adam Narasayya Narayan of CPM, Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM and Rahul Maruti Sarvgod of BSP among others.

