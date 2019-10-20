Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Sohna profile: BJP's Sanjay Singh gets responsibility to defend seat Tejpal Tanwar won in 2014

Sohna Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the biggest exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Sohna Assembly seat:

Sohna Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 78

Total electors: 2,30,071

Female electors: 1,06,504

Male electors: 1,23,562

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: For the 2000 polls, Congress fielded Dharam Pal and secured a win over Independent candidate Sukhbir Singh with 32, 645 votes. In the next election in 2005, tables turned and Singh gained over Pal by over 12,000 votes. Congress made a comeback in 2009 when its candidate Dharambir defeated BSP's Zakir Hussain, albeit by a small margin of 505 votes. In 2014, the BJP marked its first win after Tejpal Tanwar got elected by receiving 53,797 votes.

This year, the candidates who filed their nomination for the 21 October polls included BJP's Sanjay Singh, Dr Shamsudin of the Congress, Rohtash from INLD, Dayaram of the LSP, Javed Ahmad of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Rohtash Singh of the JJP and Narender Kumar of the AAP. As many as 18 candidates are in the fray from this seat among others.

Demographics: Located in Mewat district, Sohna Vidhan Sabha falls under Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 census, of the total 2,30,071 population, 74.72 percent is rural and 25.28 percent is urban population. The Scheduled Caste ratio in this seat is 16.35.

