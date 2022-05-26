Snub or bigger role? Why BS Yediyurappa’s son was denied ticket for legislative council polls

The candidature of BY Vijayendra was rejected by the BJP high command. While some say that the party does not want to encourage nepotism, others believe Vijayendra will be given more responsibilities ahead of next year’s state Assembly polls

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is an influential figure in Karnataka politics. Yet his younger son BY Vijayendra has not been able to get a ticket for the Karnataka legislative council polls, scheduled for June 3.

When Vijayendra’s name came up

At a BJP core committee meeting held last week, which was helmed by state in-charge Arun Singh, and attended by Yediyurappa, Vijayendra’s name reportedly came up. It was proposed as one of the 15 possible candidates for the elections to seven legislative council seats.

The meeting was also attended by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Yediyurappa was convinced that his son would get the ticket if this name was recommended by the core committee.

Hours before the deadline for filing nominations, the BJP released its list of candidates for the June 3 biennial election to seven seats of the Karnataka legislative council. However, Vijayendra, who is the vice president of the BJP in the state, did not find a mention on the list.

His name was recommended by the core committee but the proposal was turned down by the party high command.

Why the snub?

The BJP central leadership reportedly ignored the recommendation in an attempt to avoid nepotism and put a stop to dynasty politics.

“It was reiterated by the BJP leadership after the Uttar Pradesh polls that it was opposed to dynastic politics. Yet, reliance was placed on assurances given by a Central minister,” a leader told the newspaper.

Since Yediyurappa was removed as chief minister in July 2021, speculation has been rife that Vijayendra would stake claim to his legacy, as is common in Indian politics.

The move to push Vijayendra’s name for legislative council is seen as an effort by the Yediyurappa faction to increase his influence by making his son a minister. However, there are also concerns within the BJP that his becoming an MLC and a minister could possibly result in the emergence of a new power centre in the party, reports The Indian Express.

The rejection of Vijayendra’s candidature is seen as a sign of the weakening position of Yediyurappa in the party.

Yediyurappa loyalist Mohan Limbikai was a key aspirant for the BJP ticket but he too was overlooked.

‘A bigger role’

After the rejection, Yediyurappa said he believed that the BJP would “reward” his son in due course of time.

“I am confident Vijayendra will get a big opportunity in the future. The party will create opportunities… Soon there will be some larger responsibilities,” he said.

Quoting party sources, news agency PTI reported that there was a possibility that Vijayendra will be fielded as a candidate during the 2023 Assembly elections. The party is likely to give him a greater role ahead of the polls as a placatory move, sources said.

Vijayendra’s appeal

Meanwhile, Vijayendra said that power and position are not the only objectives of politics. Asking his supporters to abide by the party’s call, he requested them not to make any unwanted comments on social media and elsewhere, saying this would hurt him and his father.

He also recalled that his father had dedicated his life to building the BJP in Karnataka from the grassroots.

However, after the rejection questions are being raised about Yediyurappa’s contribution to the influential Lingayat community, which is a big part of his vote bank. “Yediyurappa has used the name of the Lingayat community for his politics but did not do anything in return for the community,” said a social media post attributed to the Vijayapura district unit of the BJP, according to The Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies

