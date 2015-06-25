Congress, apart from demanding Smriti Irani's resignation, is also reportedly happy that Modi's 'weapon' to take on Rahul Gandhi has now fallen.

After a Delhi court on Wednesday took cognizance of a complaint filed against HRD Minister Smriti Irani for allegedly giving false information about her educational qualification, the Congress, apart from demanding her resignation, is also reportedly happy that Modi's "weapon" to take on Rahul Gandhi has now fallen.

"For the party aggressively pursuing 'Modigate', the court observation on Irani has brought special relish that goes beyond the satisfaction of punching holes in BJP's claim of 'scam-free governance," said a report in The Times of India.

After Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Centre following his sabbatical on farmers' issues and the land bill, BJP had sent Irani to Amethi on the first anniversary of the Modi government, where she slammed the Congress and said that the party had failed the people of Amethi.

"The grandparents said it and now he (Rahul) is making promises. They all had been making promises, but the people here are yet to have facility of railway lines. This time the work will start soon," Irani had said in Amethi, according to PTI.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the current MP from Rae Bareilly constituency while Rahul Gandhi is the MP from Amethi. Irani had contested against Rahul in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha elections but had lost.

Now, Congress has launched a fresh attack on Irani after the court's cognizance of the complaint against her.

The complaint filed by freelance writer Ahmer Khan has alleged that Irani, in her three affidavits before the Election Commission while filing nominations for her candidature for Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha polls, had purportedly given different details about her educational qualifications.

Senior advocate KK Manan, appearing for Khan, had told the court that in her affidavit for April 2004 Lok Sabha polls Irani had said that she completed her BA in 1996 from Delhi University (school of correspondence) whereas in another affidavit of July 11, 2011 for contesting Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat she said her highest educational qualification was B.Com part I from the School of Correspondence, DU.

The complaint had alleged that in the affidavit filed for nomination of 16 April, 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Irani said she had completed Bachelor of Commerce Part-I from School of Open Learning, DU.

However, despite Congress' excitement over the issue, Smriti Irani might just have the last laugh in this case.

As another article in The Times of India said, a senior lawyer pointed out that if Irani had indeed stated an incorrect qualification in the affidavit filed in 2004, the complaint against her should have been filed by 2005 to be maintainable because of the one-year limitation period under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for filing a complaint.

Moreover, Form 26, the format for a poll affidavit which requires a candidate to declare his or her qualifications, was introduced only in August 2012 under Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act(RPA). A false declaration in the affidavit (Form 26) is an offence under Section 125A of the RPA, punishable with 6 years of imprisonment. But Irani's case would not come under RPA because she allegedly filed the wrong qualifications in 2004.

