Smriti Irani criticises Mamata Banerjee over demand for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC, says remark ‘insult to Indian Parliament’

Kolkata: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for United Nations-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

The Union textile minister is in the city to attend an event at a city hotel. "The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the

chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

Banerjee had on Thursday dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that he will have to quit if it fails "mass vote".

