Siwan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Siwan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,63,860

Female electors: 7,22,125

Male electors: 8,41,735

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli (SC), Raghunathpur, Daraunda, Barharia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It was a stronghold of RJD with convicted criminal Mohammed Shahabuddin as its MP from 1996 to 2009. An Independent candidate Om Prakash Yadav won the seat in 2009. In 2014, he contested the election on a BJP ticket and won.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Siwan district. It has a population of 33,30,464, with a sizeable Muslim population of 6.08 lakh people. There are 3,86,685 Scheduled Castes members in the district. It is also identified as an economically backward district under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.