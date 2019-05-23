Co-presented by


Siwan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:11:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
CPI(ML)(L) Amar Nath Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Hena Shahab 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Balmiki Prasad Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSSP Narad Pandit 0 Votes 0% Votes
SWSP Parmanand Gond 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD Shabana 0 Votes 0% Votes
SYVP Rohit Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSHP Bijay Bahadur Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satyendra Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Prajapatee 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abhishek Kumar Alias Rinku Ji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Verma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sudhir Kuamr Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amarjit Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Upendra Kumar Giri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhuri Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deva Kant Mishra Alias Munna Bhaiya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jai Prakash Prasad Alias J.P.Bhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Kavita Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Siwan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,63,860

Female electors: 7,22,125

Male electors: 8,41,735

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli (SC), Raghunathpur, Daraunda, Barharia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It was a stronghold of RJD with convicted criminal Mohammed Shahabuddin as its MP from 1996 to 2009. An Independent candidate Om Prakash Yadav won the seat in 2009. In 2014, he contested the election on a BJP ticket and won.

Demographics: It covers large parts of Siwan district. It has a population of 33,30,464, with a sizeable Muslim population of 6.08 lakh people. There are 3,86,685 Scheduled Castes members in the district. It is also identified as an economically backward district under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:11:43 IST

