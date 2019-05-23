Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sivaganga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:17:51 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND P.Rajendhiran 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Raja 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Rajasekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A.Radhakrishnan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP H.Raja 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK V.Sakthi Priya 0 Votes 0% Votes
ETMK A.Velladurai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A.Anthoni Sesu Raja 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK M.Prabhakaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMK Arimalam Thiagi Subramaniyan Muthuraja 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Kavingnar Snekan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Mohammed Rabeek 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND V.Pandi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Singadurai R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND C.Chidambaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND C.Saravanan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND N.Karthick 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND L.Kasinathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Chinnaiah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthamilselvi R 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Saravanan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND R.Natarajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND P.Selvaraj 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Chellakannu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthilkumar.C 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Karti P Chidambaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 31

Total Electors: 14,12,373 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,04,489

Female Electors: 7,07,884

Assembly Constituencies: Thirumayam, Alangudi, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Sivaganga, Manamadurai (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for being the pocket-borough of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who was elected seven times from this constituency. In 2014, however, his son Karti Chidambaram lost to PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Sivaganga has been synonymous the Chettiar community, which is well-known mercantile caste in Tamil Nadu. The Chettiar community is estimated to about 8 to 10 percent of the population here. However, Dalits, Thevars and Konars, who claim to be the Yadavs of the south, form a significant part of the electorate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:17:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile