Sivaganga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sivaganga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 31

Total Electors: 14,12,373 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,04,489

Female Electors: 7,07,884

Assembly Constituencies: Thirumayam, Alangudi, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Sivaganga, Manamadurai (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for being the pocket-borough of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who was elected seven times from this constituency. In 2014, however, his son Karti Chidambaram lost to PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK.

Demography: Sivaganga has been synonymous the Chettiar community, which is well-known mercantile caste in Tamil Nadu. The Chettiar community is estimated to about 8 to 10 percent of the population here. However, Dalits, Thevars and Konars, who claim to be the Yadavs of the south, form a significant part of the electorate.

