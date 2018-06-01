Sitaram Yechury slams Narendra Modi government's four-year rule, says it is characterised by 'loot and lies'

New Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday alleged that the Modi government was a dispensation of "loot and lies" and its four years were full of tears. "As the Modi government celebrates the completion of its fourth year, the singular feature is that it reneged on all the promises made to people in 2014. Four years were full of tears," Yechury told reporters at a press conference.

The CPM leader, accompanied by his colleague Brinda Karat, also released four booklets that listed the failures of the government on various fronts. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of creating two crore jobs per year and higher support price to farmers, Yechury said, "It is just loot and jhoot ki sarkar (it's a government of loot and lies)."

On the country's economic condition, the left party leader said that the government tried to "fudge" GDP data but it could not hide the fact that the economy was in shambles. "Modi mantra is - tax the poor and amper the rich," he said, adding that several billionaires, who owe thousands of crores to India, had fled the country.

Demonetisation and GST not only ruined the medium and small-scale industries but also lead to increase in unemployment, he claimed. While the Modi government was waiving the loans of corporate, farmers were committing suicide, he added.

Citing the spurt in rape rapes in the country, Yechury said the government's slogan of "Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao" should now be "beti bachao" from the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. Talking about education, he said that the Indian education system was being communalised under the Modi dispensation and had been reduced to the study of Hindu mythology only.

Replying to queries on the BJP's defeat in the recent by-polls, he said that the saffron party's vote share had reduced and the opposition parties were coming together as the people desire so.

"India in itself is a grand coalition. And this is not just unity of opposition parties. It is unity of people that forcing parties to come together," Yechury said. Asked about former president Pranab Mukherjee's visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Yechury said, "If such an invitation had come to me, I would have said no. I do not know why did he decide to go there."